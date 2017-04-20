Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ The Museum of Western York County opens for its 2017 season, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 3716 Woodlawn St., Sharon. Exhibits include a 1930-1940s country kitchen, 1860s bedroom, 1890s eclectic dining room, historic documents, research library and War Room. Admission: $5, adults; $3, students and free age 12 and younger. Details: 803-658-5025.
▪ The city of Rock Hill’s Urban Rock Hill Weed & Seed Initiative and United Way of York County will host Celebration Jam/Project Connect Saturday at Emmett Scott Community Center, 801 Crawford Road. The event includes a health fair and education expo with more than 45 vendors. On-site services include blood pressure screening, diabetes screening, vision screenings, rehab information, job assistance, substance abuse information, haircuts and voter registration. A kids zone will include games, inflatables, the Rock Hill Police Department finger-printing trailer, the fire department’s smokehouse and York County Bookmobile. More than 500 bags of groceries will be given away, as well as clothes and shoes.
▪ The Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association annual Come-See-Me spring picnic, 4 p.m. April 30 at Spencer Park, 1036 Eastwood Drive, Rock Hill. Residents should bring picnic foods, beverages and lawn chairs. Paper products, plastic utensils and ice will be furnished. Former neighbors, and new neighbors are invited.
▪ The York County Choral Society performs Maurice Duruflé’s “Requiem,” Op. 9 and “Quatre Motets sur des thèmes grégoriens,” Op. 10, 4 p.m. Sunday Unity Presbyterian Church, 303 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill. Shirley Fishburne, organist. Cost: adults, $20; seniors age 65 and older, $10; students with ID, $5.
Fundraisers
▪ Benefit auction for John Ashley, a leukemia patient, 6 p.m. Thursday at Delmar Auction, 3835 Lesslie Highway, Rock Hill. Concessions available. All proceeds to help pay medical bills.
▪ Society of St. Vincent de Paul annual yard sale, 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1694 Bird St. Rain or shine. Proceeds to help needy families.
▪ Chinese auction and fish fry, 1 p.m. Saturday VFW, 1401 Crawford Road, Rock Hill. Drop time, noon.
▪ Mount Calvary AME Zion Church fish fry, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 2000 Neelys Creek Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Clover Rotary Club Pancake Supper, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel St. Tickets: $2, available in advance at Clover Chiropractic Care, 216 S. Main St., or any Clover Rotarian and at the door. Proceeds go to the Rotary club’s scholarship fund for Clover High School. Details: cloverrotary.org or email cloverrotary@gmail.org.
▪ The Breezy Willow with the York County Animal Shelter will host a pet adoption event, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29 at 1636 Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill. Dogs and cats will be available for adoption to qualified families. Volunteers will evaluate potential adopters to ensure the animals find safe and fitting homes. There will be a raffle to benefit the shelter. Tickets are $1 and can be purchased in advance or at the event.
Entertainment
▪ The SteelDrivers wrap up the 2017 Southern Sound Series 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. The Grammy-winning SteelDrivers are an Americana string band with bluegrass roots. The show is expected to be another sell-out for the McCelvey’s Lowry Family Theater, which has a 500 seat capacity. Tickets: $25, members; $30, general admission; available online at chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries or call 803-909-7313 or 803-909-7488.
▪ Carolina Wind Orchestra presents a free concert, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Byrnes Auditorium at Winthrop University. Selections include “CHEETAH” by Karel Husa, “The Engulfed Cathedral” by Claude Debussy, “Chorale and Alleluia” by Howard Hanson, “Sonoran Desert Holiday” by Ron Nelson, “Flourish for Wind Band” by R. Vaughan Williams, “Time Remembered” by Philip Sparke, “The Sinfonians” by Clifton Williams and “Strange Humors” by John Mackey. The band features more than 25 York County residents and about 55 other musicians from North and South Carolina who rehearse weekly. CWO is also a performance class for Winthrop’s outstanding music students.
Job fair
▪ Tender Hearts and the York Police Department job fair and community event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at York Recreation Center, White Rose Lane. Participants will learn about dressing for interviews, writing resumes, job opportunities and sign up for community outreach assistance. Details: 803-684-3131.
Meetings
▪ Rock Hill branch of the NAACP, 9 a.m. April 29 at Bannon Hall across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road. Details: 803-230-9574.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. Thursday at Greater York Chamber of Commerce. Details: 803-684-6200.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, Tuesday at Hickory Tavern Oak room, 8364 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Lunch, 1-2:30 p.m.; meeting, 2:30-4 p.m. Details: 803-228-0248.
Clubs
▪ The Vintage Club of Tega Cay monthly dinner Wednesday at the Phil Glennon Community Center in Tega Cay. Cocktails at 6 p.m. with a buffet dinner after. Club games night after dinner. Details: 704-651-0047 or carolsmith@comporium.net
▪ Carolinas Accordion Group, noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Jonathan’s Restaurant, 10630 Independence Pointe Blvd., Matthews, N.C. Accordion players, enthusiasts and the public welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. Details: 863-287-1649
Workshops
▪ Piedmont Medical Center will host a Five Wishes Workshop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 in the Women’s Tower. Five Wishes is a living will program. Participants will prepare a living will with notarization, free of charge. Registration is encouraged. Details: 803-329-6838 or email daisy.burroughs@tenethealth.com.
Reunions
▪ Blackstock High School reunion, Saturday at the former gym on Schoolhouse Road, Blackstock. Registration, 11 a.m.; picnic lunch, 1 p.m. Former students and friends invited. Details: 803-328-1121 or 803-581-2744.
▪ Chester High School class of 1975 reunion meeting, 4 p.m. Saturday at The White Horse Restaurant, 1022 Camden Ave., Rock Hill. All classmates are welcome. The trip to Savannah, Ga. is September 2017. Details: 803-385-6985, 803-209-2523 or 803-984-0732.
▪ Finley High School class of 1964, noon Saturday at Golden Corral, 1031 N. Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates invited. Details: 803-327-4547, 803-374-1090 or 704-661-7701.
▪ York High School class of 1967 50th reunion, 6:30 p.m. April 29 at The Coal Yard, York. Details: duncanmr60@gmail.com or 803-322-4669.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
