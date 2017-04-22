Check out Lake Wylie Home & Garden Tour, plant sale and more in York County area

Special events
▪ The 31st Lake Wylie Home & Garden Tour, sponsored by the Clover-Lake Wylie Republican Women’s Club, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday features six homes in the River Hills and Allison Creek areas, with artist Cynthia Howell and other local artists painting in the gardens. A wine and hors d’oeuvres after party will will be 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the River Hills Marina, where you may chat with the artists and purchase paintings. Tickets, $25 and available at the Bagel Boat, the River Hills Community Association office, the main gate (on the day of the tour), club members and online at www.clwrw.org. Proceeds to the Fay Bergman Scholarship for students in the Clover area. Details: 803-831-2455.
▪ Big Calvary Baptist Church cancer support and comfort care ministry free health fair, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the church, 4134 Edgeland Road, Edgemoor. Open to the community.
▪ The York County Choral Society performs Maurice Duruflé’s “Requiem,” Op. 9 and “Quatre Motets sur des thèmes grégoriens,” Op. 10, 4 p.m. Sunday Unity Presbyterian Church, 303 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill. Shirley Fishburne, organist. Cost: adults, $20; seniors age 65 and older, $10; students with ID, $5.
▪ The Rock Hill, SC Photographers Group “Favorite Works” is on display in Rock Hill City Hall Rotunda through Friday. Each artist chose a favorite work to include in this diverse exhibit. The group started in 2013 by four local photographers and its membership is more than 375 in 2017. All genres and skill levels are welcome. Details: 803-370-6354.
▪ The Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association annual Come-See-Me spring picnic, 4 p.m. April 30 at Spencer Park, 1036 Eastwood Drive, Rock Hill. Residents should bring picnic foods, beverages and lawn chairs. Paper products, plastic utensils and ice will be furnished. Former neighbors, and new neighbors are invited.
Fundraisers
▪ Clover Rotary Club Pancake Supper, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel St. Tickets: $2, available in advance at Clover Chiropractic Care, 216 S. Main St., or any Clover Rotarian and at the door. Proceeds go to the Rotary club’s scholarship fund for Clover High School. Details: cloverrotary.org or email cloverrotary@gmail.org.
▪ Mount Carmel Relay for Life team Chinese auction, 7 p.m. Thursday at American Legion in Lancaster. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: 25 tickets for $5 at the door. Food will be sold. Details: 803-273-9053.
▪ The Breezy Willow with the York County Animal Shelter will host a pet adoption event, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 1636 Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill. Dogs and cats will be available for adoption to qualified families. Volunteers will evaluate potential adopters to ensure the animals find safe and fitting homes. There will be a raffle to benefit the shelter. Tickets are $1 and can be purchased in advance or at the event.
▪ The Master Gardeners of York County plant sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. April 30 at the Glencairn Gardens Learning Center, 825 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Bulbs, perennials, shrubs, vines, herbs and vegetables on sale from $1-$10. The plants are donated by members and are inspected by a certified plant inspector. Proceeds support MGYC education and community service projects.
▪ Syrian Friendship Benefit Dinner for the education of Syrian Refugee Children, 5-7 p.m. May 6 in the Activities Center of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 510 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Catered by Jasmine Grill of Charlotte, dinner features grilled chicken, kebabs, rice, salad, hummus, baba ganoush, baklava. Cost: $20 and tax deduc tible. Dine in or take out. The project helps educate Syrian children in refugee camps within Syria and Lebanon. Details: 803-367-1492 or 803-366-7029.
Entertainment
▪ Carolina Wind Orchestra presents a free concert, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Byrnes Auditorium at Winthrop University. Selections include “CHEETAH” by Karel Husa, “The Engulfed Cathedral” by Claude Debussy, “Chorale and Alleluia” by Howard Hanson, “Sonoran Desert Holiday” by Ron Nelson, “Flourish for Wind Band” by R. Vaughan Williams, “Time Remembered” by Philip Sparke, “The Sinfonians” by Clifton Williams and “Strange Humors” by John Mackey. The band features more than 25 York County residents and about 55 other musicians from North and South Carolina who rehearse weekly. CWO is also a performance class for Winthrop’s outstanding music students.
Meetings
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, Tuesday at Hickory Tavern Oak room, 8364 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Lunch, 1-2:30 p.m.; meeting, 2:30-4 p.m. Details: 803-228-0248.
▪ The Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McCelvey Center, York. Zach Lemhouse will present a program on Scot Irish folk music to include singing, a narrative of the music, its history and impact. Open to the public.
▪ Rock Hill branch of the NAACP, 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road. Details: 803-230-9574.
Clubs
▪ The Vintage Club of Tega Cay monthly dinner Wednesday at the Phil Glennon Community Center in Tega Cay. Cocktails at 6 p.m. with a buffet dinner after. Club games night after dinner. Details: 704-651-0047 or carolsmith@comporium.net
Grants
▪ Deadline to apply for Arts Council of York County small grants for programs in July-September is 5 p.m. June 1. The grants are awarded to individual artists, non-profit organizations and schools in York County to help support projects of high artistic quality. Special arts projects that develop during the year are also eligible for small grants. Requests of up to $1,000 per grant can be made and groups can get up to two grants in a calendar year. Details: 803-328-2787 or yorkcountyarts.org.
Hunger relief
▪ The Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery hunger relief site, 9 a.m. Friday at Bel Air United Methodist Church, 8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Classes
▪ St. John's United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, will offer shag, bolero and waltz dance lessons, 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays in May at St. John Center. Open to the public. All ages and dance levels are welcome. Cost is $25 with proceeds going to the youth of the church. You do not need a partner. You do not need to pre-register. Details: 803-372-1315 or pathollisgrant@cs.com
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill Chapter of Finley High School alumni, 5 p.m. Monday at Jackson's Cafeteria, 1735 Heckle Blvd. Those who graduated or attended Finley High School is encouragee to attend. Details: 803-230-3325 or 704-232-0793.
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954, 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Members, family and friends invited.
▪ York High School class of 1967 50th reunion, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Coal Yard, York. Details: duncanmr60@gmail.com or 803-322-4669.
Support groups
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
Send community news and photos (JPEG images) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments