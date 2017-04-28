Rock Hill Come-See-Me coloring contest winners

Caroline Birdsong and Will Birdsong won Best in Show for their age divisions in the Come-See-Me coloring contest, sponsored by the Patrick Management Co. and The Herald Media Group.
The oldest contestant, May Belle Taylor, 104, won an honorable mention in Division 10.
Winners were:
Division 1:
Erith Gordan, first place; Thomas Eric Hinson, Jr., second place; Mazarine Devine-Burrell, third place; Branden Hamilton, fourth place; Peyton McWaters, fifth place; Reagan Jordan, sixth place; Brock Burton and Titus Shellenberger, honorable mentions.
Division 2:
Bailey DiEduardo, first place; Boyd Reinhardt, second place; Taylor Lea, third place; Jo Anna Triester, fourth place; Julia Newman, fifth place; Lauren Mick, sixth place; Dylan Douglas, Ronan Fay, Kaylee, and Caroline Stanford, all honorable mentions.
Division 3:
Aideen Gordan, first place; Kate Dickens, second place; Elizabeth Stanford, third place; Lucy Ann Smith, fourth place; Varna, fifth place;Julia McMichal, sixth place; Hunter Willis, Michael Hall Lessard III, Ruby Love Britsch and Ruthie Blanchard, honorable mentions.
Division 4:
Phobe Nance, first place; Reagan Broussard, second place; Mallorie Rickabaugh, third place; Bailey Rose Burton, fourth place; Addison Golder, fifth place; Mason Evans, sixth place; Alyssa Robinson, John David Kiehn, Emilie Morey and Nathan Wiegman, honorable mentions.
Division 5:
Jane Ann Blanchard, first place; Oviya, second place; Maddie Parman, third place; Pierce Broussard, fourth place; Isabella Headrick, fifth place; Elizabeth Kiehn, sixth place; Sophie Sherer, Kaitlin Blanchard, Autumn Reeves and Nathan Wiegman, honorable mentions.
Division 6:
Becky Pruette, first place; Brianna French, second place; Tess Shellenberger, third place; Abbie Bailey, fourth place; McKenzie Brockelbank, fifth place; CJ Cruz, sixth place; Brantley Rowland, Henry Glenn, Kayleigh Mick and David DiFrancesco, honorable mentions.
Division 7:
Katie Glenn, first place; Alyson Hogue, second place; Ashlyne Courtney, third place; Lucas Moyon, fourth place and Bréasia Mackey, fifth place.
Division 8:
Lydia Mills, first place; Kaitlyn Baker, second place; Shelley Lovern, third place; Allen Grooms, fourth place; Kathryne Courtney, fifth place and Kimberly Robinson, sixth place.
Division 9:
April Birdsong, first place; Mel Rose, second place; Samantha Lovern, third place; Michelle DiEduardo, fourth place; Sarah Hollenbeck, fifth place; Ashlyn Beck, sixth place; Michael Quinn, Barbara Roberts, Trobjorn Holmberg, Melanie Hicks and Susan Golder, honorable mentions.
Division 10:
Delante Medley, first place; Lenda Minter, second place; Emily DeStefano, third place; Cameron Neely, fourth place; Rick McConnell, fifth place; Aziza Ebony Hammond, sixth place; Christian Loss, Lizzy Cottington, Tommy Kimble, Deidra Crockett and May Belle Taylor, honorable mentions.
Comments