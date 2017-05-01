Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ The Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association annual Come-See-Me spring picnic, 4 p.m. Sunday at Spencer Park, 1036 Eastwood Drive, Rock Hill. Residents should bring picnic foods, beverages and lawn chairs. Paper products, plastic utensils and ice will be furnished. Former neighbors, and new neighbors are invited.
▪ “Freestyle” is on exhibit Tuesday-May 30 in the Rock Hill City Hall Rotunda Gallery, 155 Johnston Ave. Freestyle features works by art students in watercolor and wet medium painting classes at the Fewell Park Recreation Center. The varied visual imageries of bicycles have been created during the past 12 months by students of Bradley Sabelli and Herb Dumaresq in celebration of the upcoming UCI BMX World Championship being held in Rock Hill. The gallery is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
▪ Winthrop University founder David Bancroft Johnson will be inducted into the South Carolina Hall of Fame at a special ceremony Friday at the university. The ceremony will be 5 p.m. in McBryde Hall, with a 6 p.m. reception in Tuttle Dining Room. The Little Chapel, the burial site for Johnson and his wife, Mai Rutledge Smith Johnson, Class of 1900, will be open for tours from 4-7:30 p.m. The ceremony and reception are open to the public. Details: 803-323-2236 or carterm@winthrop.edu.
▪ The Katawba Valley Land Trust will host a “Toast to the Trees,” 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Benford Brewing Co., 2272 Boxcar Road, Lancaster, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the land trust. Free and open to the public with beer tasting, live music, displays, barbecue and a short presentation on the land trust.
▪ Girls on the Run of the Tri County SC end-of-season 5K, 8 a.m. Saturday at Fountain Park, Rock Hill. The cost is $30 before Thursday, and $35 at packet pickup and race day. Cost includes free shirt and medal. Packet pick up is 2-8 p.m. May 4. Girls on the Run is a physical-activity based, positive youth development program that prepares third- to eighth-grade girls for a 3.1-mile run event and develop key life skills.
▪ Westminster Towers blood drive with Community Blood Center of the Carolinas, 1-4:30 p.m. May 9 at Heritage Hall, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. The public and walk-ins welcome. Details: ncdonor.com sponsor code: WT.
▪ The 2017 Glencairn BloomFest planning committee is seeking vendors for this year’s event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 20 at Glencairn Garden in Rock Hill. Vendors interested in selling garden-related items (plants, garden art and accessories, artwork, pottery) can get an application at cityofrockhill.com/bloomfest. Additional sponsorships available. Details: 803-329-5620.
Fundraisers
▪ Syrian Friendship Benefit Dinner for the education of Syrian Refugee Children, 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the Activities Center of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 510 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Catered by Jasmine Grill of Charlotte, dinner features grilled chicken, kebabs, rice, salad, hummus, baba ganoush, baklava. Cost: $20 and tax deduc tible. Dine in or take out. The project helps educate Syrian children in refugee camps within Syria and Lebanon. Details: 803-367-1492 or 803-366-7029.
▪ Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church yard sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday S.C. 161, York. Spaces, 12-by-12, available for $5. Set up begins 6:30 a.m. Bake sale, breakfast biscuits and hot dog lunch in the social hall. Proceeds to missions.
▪ United Methodist Men’s chicken barbecue, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. Whole chickens and 1/2 chicken plates, $10; 1/4 chicken plates, $5. Plates include baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and tea. Eat in or take out. Place orders at 803-329-7787. United Methodist Women will have a bake sale.
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club spring yard sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church parking lot, 2115 Celanese Road. If rain, in the church gym. Proceeds to community and special needs projects. Details or to donate items: 803-324-2738.
▪ Thirteenth annual banquet for the Fort Mill chapter of the Hampton Wildlife Fund, 6 p.m. May 11 at Anne Springs Close Greenway Dairy Barn. There will be food and drinks, door prizes, and silent and live auctions. Tickets: $25, single; $20, couples; available at the door or call 803-367-8510. Details: HarryHamptonBanquets.org or 803-329-9999.
▪ Affinity Health Center’s 14th annual Dazzle and Denim fundraiser, 7-11 p.m. May 12, Magnolia Room at Laurel Creek in Rock Hill. Tickets: $60, individual; $100, couples through Friday, and $65 after that. For tickets: affinityhealthcenter.org/dazzle or mail a check to 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Tables can be reserved for groups of 10 for $500.
Meetings
▪ Butterfly Gardens is the topic for First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. May 5, Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
▪ Active Community Environments subcommittee of Eat Smart, Move More York County, 9-10 a.m. Monday in the small conference room (door 104) of the first building in the York County Heckle Office Complex, 1070 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. Details: allison.love@yorkcountygov.com or 803-909-7224.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host “The Beacon” 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road, York. Free admission. Doors open at 6 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers and homemade desserts available at 6:30 p.m.
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism Summer Concerts in the Park features Tony Adams 6:30 p.m. May 9 at Fewell Park, 1204 Alexander Road, Rock Hill. The free concerts are on the the second Tuesday of each month through August. Bring a picnic and blanket or lawn chair. Details: 803-329-5645.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mary's Cafe on Firetower Road. Jerry Schuler will talk about managing and marketing. Details: 803-366-9896.
▪ Fewell Park Bridge Group is looking for new duplicate bridge players to join the group, which meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the center on Alexander Road. Details: 803-329-5645.
Recreation
▪ Registration for free swim lessons begins Monday at Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism Room 390 at City Hall, Boyd Hill Center, Emmett Scott Center, Fewell Park Center and Northside Center. Registration will be taken in person, on a first-come basis. Space is limited. Sessions for ages 4 through adult begin June 6 and run every two weeks through August. Times and skill levels vary per site. The four public pools open June 3. Cost is 75 cents per child and $2 per adult. Details and schedules: 329-5620 or cityofrockhill.com/prt.
York County Library
▪ York County Library offers the following free programs in May. For a schedule of all programs, go to yclibrary.org.
A Good Yarn Stitching Club for Adults, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bring a needlework project and work with other stitchers. All ages and skill levels welcome.
Coding 101, for ages 8-11 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Learn basic coding skills through hands-on activities and test a hypothesis. Register at 803-981-5888.
Kids Make Comics by author/illustrator Dave McDonald, for ages 7-11 6-7 p.m. Wednesday. Students will draw along with the artist, learning how to use simple shapes to create characters and create comics. Register at 803-981-5888.
Galaxy Feud, for ages 11-17 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Test your Star Wars knowledge in a game-style format and win prizes. Costumes are welcome, and so is audience support from family and friends. Register at 981-5830.
All York County Libraries will be closed Friday for staff training.
Volunteers
▪ Hospice & Community Care one-day volunteer training session, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Hospice & Community Care Campus, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Free and open to the community. Register at 803-329-1500.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program will be offered for individuals 26 and older, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 12 at Cox’s Harley-Davidson, 1178 Galleria Boulevard, Rock Hill. Participants will get a certificates that may reduce insurance rates for collision and liability coverage. Cost: $15, AARP members; $20, non members. Registration required. Details: 803-328-5507.
Reunions
▪ Chester High class of 1975 reunion meeting, 3 p.m. Saturday at The Front Porch Restaurant, 3072 Lancaster Highway, Richburg. All classmates are welcome. The trip to Savannah, Ga., is in September. Details: 803-385-6985, 803-209-2523 or 803-984-0732.
▪ Emmett Scott High class of 1967, 5:30 p.m. Monday at Chili’s Restaurant for its May birthday fellowship dinner.
▪ Rock Hill High class of 1962 55th reunion June 10 with a picnic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Westminister Park and dinner, 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Rock Hill Country Club. Details: lbmoore@houston.rr.com.
Support groups
▪ The Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill offers a caregiver support group open to the community at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 359 Park Ave., Rock Hill. Details: 803-327-7448.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group forum, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 20 with complimentary breakfast and lunch. Reservations: amatthews@westminstertowers.org or 803-328-5587.
