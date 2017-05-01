Local newsmakers

▪ Delaine Robbins and Dr. Terry Dodge, both of Rock Hill, have been appointed to the Medical University of South Carolina Board of Visitors. Members are nominated by the trustees of the university and serve as ambassadors in their respective regions. Robbins was nominated by Dr. Coty Fishburne, Jr. Dodge was nominated by Michael Stavrinakis.
Robbins is a member of the Rock Hill Kiwanis Club and the Rock Hill Cherry Park Advisory Board. He holds degrees from Wingate College and Erskine College. He and his wife, Julia, reside in Rock Hill.
Dodge is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the International Anesthesia Research Society, the South Carolina Science Academy, the South Carolina Medical Association and the American Medical Association. He graduated from Kearney State (Neb.) in 1968. He and his wife, Vickey, reside in Rock Hill.
▪ Megan Black, RN was awarded the April Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses Recipient. She began her nursing career at Piedmont Medical Center in 2016 and currently on the Medical/Surgical unit.
Black was nominated for the award by a patient she cared for in late March. The patient wrote: “I had the pleasure of being cared for by Megan Black, RN. She was all a patient would want in a caregiver. She went above and beyond to make my stay as pleasant as possible. She is a very caring person, not because it is her job, but it is just who she is, her personality. It is obvious that she loves what she is doing.”
The Daisy Award was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, a cancer patient who lost his battle after a brief period of time.
Comments