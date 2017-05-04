Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Winthrop University founder David Bancroft Johnson will be inducted into the South Carolina Hall of Fame at a Friday ceremony at the university in Rock Hill. The ceremony is 5 p.m. in McBryde Hall, with a 6 p.m. reception in Tuttle Dining Room. The Little Chapel, the burial site for Johnson and his wife, Mai Rutledge Smith Johnson, Class of 1900, will be open for tours 4-7:30 p.m. The ceremony and reception are open to the public. Details: 803-323-2236 or carterm@winthrop.edu.
▪ The Big Green Fishing Tournament, 10 a.m. Saturday for ages 16 and younger at Chester State Park. Arrive early to register. Prizes for the biggest, smallest and ugliest fish. Everyone gets a goodie bag. Weigh-in at noon. A free hot dog lunch will be served to youth. Park admission: $2, adults, $1.25, seniors, and free age 16 and younger. Details: Chester State Park at 803-385-2680 or Chester County 4-H at 803-209-0538.
▪ The North Chester Saddle Club sponsors North Chester Amateur Rodeo Saturday at the club arena, 1037 Tickle Hill Road, Chester. Action begins at 4 p.m. with the Pee Wee age group, barrels, poles, pee wee and ladies goat tying, mutton bustin’, break away roping, and adult barrels and poles, calf dressing and open bull riding. Calf herding free for children younger than 12. Admission: adults, $10; ages 6-12, $5, and preschool free. For event entry fees email, northchestersaddleclub@yahoo.com or facebook.com/North Chester Rodeo.
▪ The Katawba Valley Land Trust will host “Toast to the Trees,” noon -5 p.m. Saturday at Benford Brewing Co., 2272 Boxcar Road, Lancaster, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the land trust. Free and open to the public with barbecue, beer tasting, live music and displays.
Fundraisers
▪ Covenant Presbyterian Men of the Church barbecue, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church at Mount Gallant Celanese roads. Plates with beans, slaw and bread, $8; sandwiches, $4.50; pounds, $10. Proceeds to Providence Presbytery. Call 803-366-8223 to reserve your order.
▪ Syrian Friendship Benefit Dinner for the education of Syrian Refugee Children, 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the Activities Center of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 510 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Catered by Jasmine Grill of Charlotte, dinner features grilled chicken, kebabs, rice, salad, hummus, baba ganoush, baklava. Cost: $20 and tax deductible. Dine in or take out. The project helps educate Syrian children in refugee camps within Syria and Lebanon. Details: 803-367-1492 or 803-366-7029.
▪ Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church yard sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday S.C. 161, York. Spaces, 12-by-12, available for $5. Set up begins 6:30 a.m. Bake sale, breakfast biscuits and hot dog lunch in the social hall. Proceeds to missions.
▪ United Methodist Men’s chicken barbecue, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. Whole chickens and 1/2 chicken plates, $10; 1/4 chicken plates, $5. Plates include baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and tea. Eat in or take out. Place orders at 803-329-7787. United Methodist Women will have a bake sale.
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club spring yard sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church parking lot, 2115 Celanese Road. If rain, in the church gym. Proceeds to community and special needs projects. Details or to donate items: 803-324-2738.
▪ Chester High Class of 1982 Chinese auction, noon Saturday at Gethsemane Baptist Church fellowship hall, 807 Darby Road. Drop time, 10a.m.-noon. Food available for sale.
Meetings
▪ Butterfly Gardens is the topic for First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
▪ York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517- 7253.
▪ Kings Mountain Chapter DAR, 2 p.m. Tuesday at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard in York. Author Bob Inman will discuss his play “Liberty Mountain,” based on the Revolutionary War battle at Kings Mountain and performed each summer.
Entertainment
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents Comedy Night featuring Mom's Adhesive Improv and Now Are The Foxes from Queen City Comedy, 8 p.m. Friday at Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite N (behind The ROC Emporium). Rated PG. Tickets: $12. Available at rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428, and at the door.
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism Summer Concerts in the Park features Tony Adams, 6:30 p.m. May 9 at Fewell Park, 1204 Alexander Road, Rock Hill. The free concerts are on the the second Tuesday of each month through August. Bring a picnic and blanket or lawn chair. Details: 803-329-5645.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s race weekend party, 8 p.m. Saturday at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Admission, $3 members; $7 guests. Bring side dishes or desserts; club providing fried chicken. Drinks available at the Moose bar.
Volunteers
▪ Hospice & Community Care one-day volunteer training session, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Hospice & Community Care Campus, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Free and open to the community. Register at 803-329-1500.
Classes
▪ The Arts Council of Chester County painting class for adults, 5:30-8 p.m. May 11 with artist Leesa Iannone at the Arts Council Building, 123 Main St. Participants can choose – a large flower or a pineapple – to create a lightweight wooden decoration. Cost: $35; members, $40, non-member. All supplies are provided. Cash or check required. Refreshments are welcome but optional. Registration deadline and design choice is Friday. To register, 803-581-2030 or artschester@truvista.net.
Reunions
▪ Chester High Class of 1975 reunion meeting, 3 p.m. Saturday at The Front Porch Restaurant, 3072 Lancaster Highway, Richburg. All classmates are welcome. The trip to Savannah, Ga., is in September. Details: 803-385-6985, 803-209-2523 or 803-984-0732.
▪ Celanese retirees semi-annual luncheon, 11:30 a.m. May 10 at Golden Corral, North Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Update on the CelRiver Legacy Project. Cost: $7.96 plus tax. Former employees and family members invited.
▪ Yarbrough National Genealogical and Historical Association invites all Yarbroughs and allied families to its 34th Family Conference Oct. 7-9 at the Quality Inn & Suites in Mount Pleasant. Details: yarbroughfamily.org.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-417-0954, 803-547-6042, or affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group forum, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 20 with complimentary breakfast and lunch. Reservations: amatthews@westminstertowers.org or 803-328-5587.
