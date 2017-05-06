Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Community bike ride, 6 p.m. Wednesday sponsored by Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism, at the Rock Hill Ourdoor Center in Riverwalk. Meet at the Giordana Velodrome parking lot for a bike safety check and to cover the rules of the road before the ride. All ages are welcome to this free event, but no training wheels. Helmets required. Rides subject to cancellation due to weather. Free loaner bikes and helmets are available by reservation. Details or get a loaner: 803-326-2453 or ivan.dravigny@cityofrockhill.com. Fora full list of dates and locations: bikerockhill.com.
▪ The 25th anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is Saturday. Letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from customers, which go to local food pantries. Nationally, more than 80 million pounds of food was collected last year. To participate, leave a bag with non-perishable food by your mailbox.
▪ Interfaith Charity Walk for Humanity, sponsored by the Children of Abraham, 9 a.m. Saturday from Fountain Park in Rock Hill to Masjid al-Salaam mosque. Along the walk on White Street learn about organization in York County that provide services to those in need.
▪ Rock Hill Cruisers “Show & Shine,” 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Friendship United Methodist Church, 1200 Neely Store Road, Lesslie. Scott Carroll and Surfside will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Hot dogs, burgers, baked goods and strawberry shortcake will be available for purchase. Details: 803-324-0482. To register cars, rockhillcruisers.com.
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation, & Tourism presents “Meet the Artist and Family Art Bike Ride,” 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Swim, Bike, Run, 153 E. White St. In celebration of the upcoming BMX World Championships, local artist Leah Cabinum is installing a recycled tire sculpture in Old Town Rock Hill. All ages are welcome to this free event, but cyclists must be proficient at riding. No training wheels; helmets required. Free loaner bikes and helmets are available at 803-817-5122 or alloutdoors@cityofrockhill.com.
▪ Bethel Volunteer Fire Department 50th anniversary, 1-3 p.m. May 20 at Station 1, 5620 Oakridge Road, with free ice cream, face painting, music and other children’s activities. Firefighters will be smoking and selling Boston butts, about 8 pounds, for $35. All orders must be made in advance at 803-412-7669.
▪ Glencairn BloomFest, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 20 in the meadow at Glencairn Garden with garden-themed vendors, music, garden tours and plant sales, hotdog lunch andbaked treats. Kids’ activities celebrating National Kids to Parks Day are featured. Details: cityofrockhill.com/bloomfest.
▪ “Liberty or Death – the Revolutionary War in the Carolinas,” a national reenactment event that portrays how the turning point of the revolution was defined in South Carolina, will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 20 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 21 at Historic Brattonsville, McConnells. The event will feature reenactments of the three largest land battles fought in South Carolina during the American Revolution – the battles of Kings Mountain, Camden and Eutaw Springs. More than 300 reenactors will form infantry and cavalry regiments for one of the largest overarching living history demonstrations in the southeast. Admission: adult, $10; senior, $8; ages 4-17, $6 and free for members and age 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org/brattonsville or 803-684-2327.
Fundraisers
▪ Thirteenth annual banquet for the Fort Mill chapter of the Hampton Wildlife Fund, 6 p.m. Thursday at Anne Springs Close Greenway Dairy Barn. There will be food and drinks, door prizes, and silent and live auctions. Tickets: $25, single; $20, couples; available at the door or call 803-367-8510. Details: HarryHamptonBanquets.org or 803-329-9999.
▪ Affinity Health Center’s 14th annual Dazzle and Denim fundraiser, 7-11 p.m. Friday Magnolia Room at Laurel Creek in Rock Hill. Tickets: $65. For tickets: affinityhealthcenter.org/dazzle or mail a check to 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Tables can be reserved for groups of 10 for $500.
Meetings
▪ National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jacksons Cafeteria. Business meeting at noon.
▪ York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517- 7253.
▪ Kings Mountain Chapter DAR, 2 p.m. Tuesday at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard in York. Author Bob Inman will discuss his play “Liberty Mountain,” based on the Revolutionary War battle at Kings Mountain and performed each summer.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. May 18 at the Greater Chamber of Commerce of York. Details: 803-684-6200.
Entertainment
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism Summer Concerts in the Park features Tony Adams, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fewell Park, 1204 Alexander Road, Rock Hill. The free concerts are on the the second Tuesday of each month through August. Bring a picnic and blanket or lawn chair. Details: 803-329-5645.
▪ Ebenezer Park Music by the Lake, 6-9 p.m. Saturday and Movie in the Park Night, beginning a dusk May 20 at the part, 4490. Boatshore Drive, Rock Hill. Events are free. Attendees can bring food, drinks and coolers. No alcoholic beverages allowed. The park concession stand will have popcorn, snacks and soda available for purchase. Details: 803-366-6620 or yorkcountygov.com/ebenezer.
Clubs
▪ Fewell Park Bridge Group is looking for new duplicate bridge players to join the group, which meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the center on Alexander Road. Details: 803-329-5645.
Summer camps
▪ 4-H summer camps offers a variety of traditional camps for age 7-14 to participate in outdoor adventures, create crafts, enjoy archery and swimming. Details: 803-684-9919, ext. 113 or fisreal@clemson.edu.
Recreation
▪ Registration for Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Summer Youth Sports May 15. The following are offered:
Soccer Clinics for ages 5-13; age as of March 31. Cost: $50.
Volleyball – Outdoor for ages 7-12; age as Sept. 1. Cost: $42.
Flag Football for ages 7-12; age as of Sept. 1. Cost: $42.
Register during office hours at Manchester Meadows, Cherry Park Tower, PRT Office (Room 390) at City Hall, and at the four recreation centers. Bring a copy of your birth certificate. Returning players with a birth certificate and current email address on file can register at cityofrockhill.com/prt. Volunteer coaches are needed. Those interested in coaching soccer should call 803-326-2634; volleyball 803-325-2634; and flag football 803-326-3848.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program for ages 26 and older, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Cox’s Harley-Davidson, 1178 Galleria Boulevard, Rock Hill. Participants will get a certificates that may reduce insurance rates for collision and liability coverage. Cost: $15, AARP members; $20, non members. Registration required. Details: 803-328-5507.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959, 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
▪ Celanese retirees semi-annual luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, North Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Update on the CelRiver Legacy Project. Cost: $7.96 plus tax. Former employees and family members invited.
▪ Rock Hill High class of 1962 55th reunion June 10 with a picnic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Westminister Park and dinner, 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Rock Hill Country Club. Details: lbmoore@houston.rr.com.
▪ Yarbrough National Genealogical and Historical Association invites all Yarbroughs and allied families to its 34th Family Conference Oct. 7-9 at the Quality Inn & Suites in Mount Pleasant. Details: yarbroughfamily.org.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-417-0954, 803-547-6042, or affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group forum, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 20 with complimentary breakfast and lunch. Reservations: amatthews@westminstertowers.org or 803-328-5587.
