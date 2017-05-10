Oreos that taste like Price’s Fried Chicken or Bojangles fries? Don’t laugh

Oreos fans are being asked to submit imaginative ideas for a new cookie flavor, and the winner will get $500,000 in cash.
No idea is considered too frivolous, including cookies based on tastes that Charlotteans consider their favorite local comfort foods.
Like, for instance, a Price’s Chicken Coop Oreo...or a Bojangles french fries flavored Oreo...or even a Cheerwine Oreo.
How about a NASCAR flavored cookie? (Smelling slightly of burned rubber.)
If those sound ridiculous, keep in mind that the company released a Fireworks flavored Oreo this week. And this follows the Peeps flavored Oreo they had for Easter. All are part of the limited edition of cookies called the Oreo Wonder Vault.
A statement released Monday by the company said “the sky is the limit” when it comes to ideas.
“Our newest limited edition flavor got us thinking – if we can create a Firework Oreo cookie, what else could we create? And who better to ask than those who are already sharing their flavor and creation ideas,” said Madeline Vincent, brand manager for Oreo.
“We’ve always loved hearing and seeing our fans’ ideas and now we’re thrilled to merge that passion and creativity with Oreo innovation to come up with future OREO Wonder Vault creations.”
Oreo has thrown out a few ideas to get things going, including cookies inspired by a favorite memory, like a day at the beach, a trip to the mountains or a carnival.
A winner will be chosen from three finalists, via fan vote in July 2018. Prizes include $500,000 and a chance to taste unreleased Oreo products, including both those with future launch dates as well as creations still in the prototype phase
How to Enter: U.S. fans can submit one unique submission per person per day on Instagram or Twitter by uploading a photo, video or just copy and including the hashtags #MyOreoCreation #Contest. For details, visit Oreo’s web site.
The three finalists will be chosen using the below criteria:
- Taste Appeal (40%) – be delicious and/or evoke a feeling of joy/deliciousness.
- Creativity (30%) – be a smart/creative design and have a relevant theme to inspire a 2018 OREO creation.
- Originality (30%) – be unique and evoke a taste, feeling or remind you of an experience that would inspire an OREO cookie creation.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
