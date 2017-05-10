Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ he 25th anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is Saturday. Letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from customers, which go to local food pantries. Nationally, more than 80 million pounds of food was collected last year. To participate, leave a bag with non-perishable food by your mailbox.
▪ Interfaith Charity Walk for Humanity, sponsored by the Children of Abraham, 9 a.m. Saturday from Fountain Park in Rock Hill to Masjid al-Salaam mosque. Along the walk on White Street learn about organization in York County that provide services to those in need.
▪ Rock Hill Cruisers “Show & Shine,” 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Friendship United Methodist Church, 1200 Neely Store Road, Lesslie. Scott Carroll and Surfside will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Hot dogs, burgers, baked goods and strawberry shortcake will be available for purchase. Details: 803-324-0482. To register cars, rockhillcruisers.com.
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation, & Tourism presents “Meet the Artist and Family Art Bike Ride,” 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Swim, Bike, Run, 153 E. White St. In celebration of the upcoming BMX World Championships, local artist Leah Cabinum is installing a recycled tire sculpture in Old Town Rock Hill. All ages are welcome to this free event, but cyclists must be proficient at riding. No training wheels; helmets required. Free loaner bikes and helmets are available at 803-817-5122 or alloutdoors@cityofrockhill.com.
Fundraisers
▪ Tega Cay Baptist Church yard sale for mission, 4:30-7 p.m. May 19 and 7 a.m.-noon May 20, 1875 Gold Hill Road. No early birds. Rain or shine.
Meetings
▪ York County Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Andi Barney presents "What is Modern" and how it differs from other genres and categories of quilting. She also will have a trunk show.
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. on Monday at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. May 18 at the Greater Chamber of Commerce of York. Details: 803-684-6200.
Entertainment
▪ With Strings Attached, the musical duo of Elda Franklin on strings and Mary Ann Helton on piano, will present Musical Miniatures, noon May 16 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 321 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Aaron McKone will be the featured soloist. Free and open to the public.
▪ Beach Music concert with Scott Carroll and Surfside along with a car show sponsored by the Rock Hill Cruisers, 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Friendship United Methodist Church, 1200 Neely Store Road, Rock Hill. Hot dogs, hamburgers, baked goods and strawberry shortcake will be available for purchase. Details: 803-324-0482. To enter a car, go to rockhillcruisers.com. Bring a lawn chair.
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass presents Southern Express, 7 p.m. May 18 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church at S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road. Free admission. Doors open at 6 p.m. with hot dogs and hamburgers at 6:30.
Workshop
▪ South Carolina Legal Services Healthcare Power of Attorney clinic on Wednesday at 214 Johnston St., Rock Hill. A legal service’s attorney will prepare your Healthcare Power of Attorney free of charge. Those attending must be 60 years or older, a resident of York, Chester, or Lancaster County and provide the name, address, and phone number of the person whom they wish to name as their agent and alternate agent name. Bring a valid picture Identification card. Registration is required by calling 803-327-9001 or 800-922-3853 and ask for Mary Lee or Kathy Lindsey.
Clubs
▪ Ballroom Dance Club, May 19 in the Oak Room of the Fort Mill Golf Club, 101 Country Club Lane, Fort Mill. Guests: $15, couples; $7.50, singles which includes a 30-minute dance lesson. Dances include swing and shag. Light refreshments provided and you may bring wine. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. Details: 803-329-5764, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Summer camps
▪ 4-H summer camps offers a variety of traditional camps for age 7-14 to participate in outdoor adventures, create crafts, enjoy archery and swimming. Details: 803-684-9919, ext. 113 or fisreal@clemson.edu.
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism offers the following summer camps: BMX camps, Extreme Kids, soccer, art, tennis, youth track cycling clinics, Camp Arc for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and Kinder Arc for ages 3-5 with intellectual disabilities. Registration is underway. Details: cityofrockhill.com/prtcamps.
Grants
▪ Deadline to apply for Arts Council of York County small grants for programs in July-September is 5 p.m. June 1. The grants are awarded to individual artists, non-profit organizations and schools in York County to help support projects of high artistic quality. Special arts projects that develop during the year are also eligible for small grants. Requests of up to $1,000 per grant can be made and groups can get up to two grants in a calendar year. Details: 803-328-2787 or yorkcountyarts.org.
Child Find
▪ The York School District is looking for children with disabilities who need services and are not enrolled in a York public school program. The district provides programs for children ages 3-21 with the following disabilities: preschool children with disabilities, mental disabilities, specific learning disability, emotional disability, speech or language impairment, hearing impairment, autism, orthopedic impairment, other health impairment, vision impairment, traumatic brain injury, and children with multiple disabilities. Screening clinics are held at the Education Service Center on 18 Spruce St. For appointments call 803-684-1905, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
Volunteers
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina volunteers, 7 p.m. May 18 at the Baxter Village YMCA. Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome. Details: Brennan Brown at bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High class of 1962 55th reunion June 10 with a picnic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Westminster Park and dinner, 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Rock Hill Country Club. Details: lbmoore@houston.rr.com.
▪ Yarbrough National Genealogical and Historical Association invites all Yarbroughs and allied families to its 34th Family Conference Oct. 7-9 at the Quality Inn & Suites in Mount Pleasant. Details: yarbroughfamily.org.
Support groups
▪ Al-Anon meets 8p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group forum, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 20 with complimentary breakfast and lunch. Reservations: amatthews@westminstertowers.org or 803-328-5587.
