Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Chester County School District Summer Reading kickoff carnival, 5-7 p.m. Monday at Chester High School stadium, 5-7 p.m Tuesday at Great Falls Stadium and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewisville High School stadium. There will be a free hot dog meal, games, inflatables, face painting, and free books to students and parents.
▪ The Well Church will host “Serve Our City” with a Community Restoration Forum, 7 p.m. Wednesday with representatives from legal, human resources, financial, real estate and medical fields for a question and answer session at 135 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. As part of the event, there will be community volunteer day Saturday at various locations.
▪ Bethel Volunteer Fire Department 50th anniversary, 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Station 1, 5620 Oakridge Road, Lake Wylie, with ice cream, face painting, music and other children’s activities. Firefighters will be smoking and selling Boston butts, about 8 pounds, for $35. All orders must be made in advance at 803-412-7669.
▪ Keystone Substance Abuse Services and Werner Family Chiropractic 11th annual COOLFest, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the BMX Supercross Field at the Riverwalk, Rock Hill. The field day includes Tug o’ War, relay races, volleyball, bowling, obstacle courses and more. COOLFest features giant inflatables, face painting, contests, giveaways and a safety zone. There will be a prize drawing including family passes to Tweetsie Railroad and Lazy 5 Ranch. Free and open to the public. Details: coolfest.org.
▪ Glencairn BloomFest, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the meadow at Glencairn Garden with garden-themed vendors, music, garden tours and plant sales, hot dog lunch and baked treats. Children’s activities celebrating National Kids to Parks Day are featured. Details: cityofrockhill.com/bloomfest.
▪ “Liberty or Death – the Revolutionary War in the Carolinas,” a national reenactment portraying how the turning point of the revolution was defined in South Carolina, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 21 at Historic Brattonsville, McConnells. The event will feature reenactments of the three largest land battles – Kings Mountain, Camden and Eutaw Springs -- fought in South Carolina during the American Revolution. More than 300 reenactors will form infantry and cavalry regiments for one of the largest overarching living history demonstrations in the Southeast. Admission: adult, $10; senior, $8; ages 4-17, $6 and free for members and age 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org/brattonsville or 803-684-2327.
Fundraisers
▪ Tega Cay Baptist Church yard sale for mission, 4:30-7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, 1875 Gold Hill Road. No early birds. Rain or shine.
▪ Masters Car Club Shriners car show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, York County Crescent Shrine Club, 2065 McConnells Highway, Rock Hill. Entry fee: $20 and includes one lunch. There will be custom trophies, 50/50 drawing, door prizes and hot dog lunch. Proceeds to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre Spirit Night, 4-9 p.m. May 22 at Mario's Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 2349 Cherry Road. The theater will get 20 percent of the proceeds if you tell the server you support Rock Hill Community Theatre.
Meetings
▪ York County Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Andi Barney presents "What is Modern" and how it differs from other genres and categories of quilting. She also will have a trunk show.
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. on Monday at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. Thursday at the Greater Chamber of Commerce of York. Details: 803-684-6200.
Entertainment
▪ With Strings Attached, the musical duo of Elda Franklin on strings and Mary Ann Helton on piano, will present Musical Miniatures, noon Tuesday at St. John's United Methodist Church, 321 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Aaron McKone will be the featured soloist. Free and open to the public.
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass presents Southern Express, 7 p.m. May 18 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church at S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road. Free admission. Doors open at 6 p.m. with hot dogs and hamburgers at 6:30.
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “Play On!” by Rick Abbott, a hilarious story of a theater group trying to put on a play in spite of interference from a haughty author who keeps revising the script. The play is directed by Sheri Marvin. Show dates: 7:30 p.m. May 19-20 and 25-27 and 3 p.m. May 24 and 28. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, seniors and students; $2 discount for matinees; rockhilltheatre.org or call 803-326-7428.
▪ Ebenezer Park Music by the Lake, 6-9 p.m. Saturday and Movie in the Park Night, 4490 Boatshore Drive, Rock Hill. Events are free. Attendees can bring food, drinks and coolers. No alcoholic beverages allowed. The park concession stand will have popcorn, snacks and soda available for purchase. Details: 803-366-6620 or yorkcountygov.com/ebenezer.
Workshop
▪ South Carolina Legal Services Healthcare Power of Attorney clinic Wednesday at 214 Johnston St., Rock Hill. A legal service’s attorney will prepare your Healthcare Power of Attorney free of charge. Those attending must be age 60 or older, a resident of York, Chester or Lancaster counties, and provide the name, address and phone number of the person to name as agent and alternate agent name. Bring a valid picture identification card. Registration is required by calling 803-327-9001 or 800-922-3853.
Clubs
▪ Ballroom Dance Club, May 19 in the Oak Room of the Fort Mill Golf Club, 101 Country Club Lane, Fort Mill. Guests: $15, couples; $7.50, singles which includes a 30-minute dance lesson. Dances include swing and shag. Light refreshments provided and you may bring wine. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. Details: 803-329-5764, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
▪ Rock Hill Area Shag Club, 7 p.m. Saturday at Celebrations, inside the Ramada Inn on North Cherry Road. The Kentucky Derby Party is $3, members and $5, guests. Details: Frankie McConnell at 803-517-1859 or email fmmac@comporium.net.
Summer camps
▪ Camp High Hopes is enrolling for its summer camp for ages 8-15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 12-15 and 19-22 at Boyd Hill Baptist Church life center. Details: 803-324-1502.
Recreation
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Biking Bonanza, 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Rock Hill Outdoor Center at Riverwalk. Bring your helmet and bike to ride at Giordana Velodrome, Novant Health BMX Supercross Track, Criterium Course and Mountain Bike Trails. Free. Canceled in case of rain. Details: bikerockhill.com or at 803-326-2479.
Grants
▪ Deadline to apply for Arts Council of York County small grants for programs in July-September is 5 p.m. June 1. The grants are awarded to individual artists, nonprofit organizations and schools in York County to support projects of high artistic quality. Special arts projects that develop during the year are eligible for small grants. Requests of up to $1,000 per grant can be made, and groups can get up to two grants in a calendar year. Details: 803-328-2787 or yorkcountyarts.org.
Child Find
▪ York School District is looking for children with disabilities who need services and are not enrolled in a York public school program. The district provides programs for children ages 3-21 with the following disabilities: mental, specific learning disability, emotional, speech or language impairment, hearing impairment, autism, orthopedic impairment or other health impairment, vision impairment, traumatic brain injury, and children with multiple disabilities. Screening clinics are held at the Education Service Center on 18 Spruce St. For appointments, call 803-684-1905, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
Volunteers
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina volunteers, 7 p.m. Thursday at the Baxter Village YMCA. Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome. Details: bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Reunions
▪ Henry J. Adams reunion, 1 p.m. May 21 at Camp Creek Baptist Church, Lancaster. Bring a well-filled basket. Details: 803-320-8340.
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1962 55th reunion June 10 with a picnic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Westminster Park and dinner, 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Rock Hill Country Club. Details: lbmoore@houston.rr.com.
Support groups
▪ Mended Hearts support group, 10 a.m. Saturday in the Doctors Dining room, Piedmont Medical Center, 2225 Herlong Ave., Rock Hill.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
