What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster

Special events
▪ Application deadline for Master Gardener training for York, Chester and Lancaster counties is Friday. Classes are 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 1-Nov. 7, at the York County Clemson Extension office, 120 N. Congress St., York. Several afternoon field trips are scheduled. The class covers all aspects of horticulture. Details: pthmpsn@clemson.edu or 803-684-9919, ext. 112.
▪ NarroWay Productions will host “Summer Fun Day” July 20 with its four-legged cast members on site for a hands-on petting zoo and camel rides starting at 10 a.m. at the NarroWay Theatre, off Carowinds Boulevard. Along with Sheba the camel and Gabriel the standard donkey, the petting zoo will feature a horse, miniature donkey, sheep, goats and pigs. Handlers will be with each animal and stations will be set up in walk-through fashion inside the theater. Tickets are $10 for all activities or $5 for a single event; available at narroway.net or 803-802-2300. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door.
Fundraisers
▪ American Legion Frank Roach Post 34 hosts bingo Tuesday at the post, 524 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. Doors open 5 p.m. Cards are sold at 6 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Cost is $25. Open to the public. Proceeds go to local charities and to help veterans in need. Food can be purchased. Detail: 803-327-2959.
Fourth of July
▪ Independence Day celebration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4 at Hightower Hall, Historic Brattonsville, McConnells. The event includes toys, games, paper hot-air balloon launch and reading of the Declaration of Independence at 3:30. Slow Smokin’ BBQ food truck will be on sited. Admission: $8, adults; $7, seniors; $5, ages 4-17 and free for members
▪ Tega Cay Lions annual Fourth of July Fish Fry, 4:30-7:30 p.m. July 4 at the Tega Cay Golf Club Menu: of flounder or chicken tenders, baked beans, potato salad, slaw, hush puppies and tea. Tickets: $11, adults and $7, age 11 and younger.. Bruster’s ice cream available for purchase. Tickets: tegacaylions.wix.com/tegacaylions or 803-369-3013.
Meetings
▪ “Inviting Nature into Your Landscape with Native Plants” is the topic at the Piedmont Chapter of the S.C. Native Plant Society, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Museum of York County, 4621 Mount Gallant Road. Lisa Tompkins, a landscape designer, will speak. A meet-and-greet will be at 6:30 p.m. Open to members and those who want join. Details: 803- 803-242-9545 or mstewart@truvista.net.
York County libraries
▪ The following programs will be offered this week.
Jammin’ with Farmer Jason – from Farm to Forest, 2:30, 4 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Mill; 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Rock Hill Main Library; 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Clover; 2:30 and 4 p.m. Thursday, York; 10:30 a.m. Friday, Lake Wylie. Jason Ringenberg’s (Farmer Jason), high-energy musical performances are designed to educate and entertain children about farm life and the wonders of nature. Recommended for ages 3-11. No registration required.
Family Game Night, 6 p.m. Thursday, Rock Hill. Family-friendly night of board, video and jumbo size games. For all ages, accompanied by an adult. Register at 803-981-5888.
Libraries will be closed July 4. The main library in Rock Hill will close at 4 p.m. July 3.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s 4th of July coo kout, 7-11 p.m. July 1, Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Guest DJ Captain Ron Teague. Admission: $3 members; $7 guests. Club providing hot dogs, hamburgers. Members bring sides or desserts. Drinks are available for purchase.
Grants
▪ Keystone Substance Abuse Services was awarded an $8,000 grant from the March of Dimes to offer smoking cessation classes to its clients and others in the community. The first eight-session program will begin July 31 and. For the first 50 who enroll, it will be free. Cost is $60. Details or to register: 803-324-4118 or dcenter@keystoneyork.org.
Volunteers
▪ York County Free Clinic, 410 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill needs volunteers in clinical and clerical areas. Providing health care for uninsured residents of York County ages 18-64. Details: 803-366-6337.
Classes
▪ Carolina Chiropractic and Wellness free headache seminar, 6 p.m. Thursday at 8763 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill. RSVP: 803-548-8452.
▪ US Soccer instruction entry level clinics, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Manchester Meadows Soccer Complex. Cost: $80. Registration is required at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 20845 is for ages 14 years and older. Class No. 20846 is for ages 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net or 803-230-0582.
Reunions
▪ The Emmett Scott High School Class of 1967 final planning meeting its 50th reunion, 4 p.m. July 2 at the Zeta House, 547 Hampton St. Park in parking lot beside the house. Details: barberc@comporium.net.
▪ The 77th Mitchell family reunion, 12:15 p.m. July 16 at Edgemoor ARP Church, S.C. 901, Edgemoor. Bring a covered-dish. Drinks and silverware provided. Details: 803-230-7226.
Support groups
▪ Al-Anon 8 p.m. Mondays, Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays, Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
▪ Alateen 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
