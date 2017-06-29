What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster

Special events
▪ Greater York Chamber of Commerce will host Cars and Coffee, 7-10 a.m. July 8 at 108 N. Congress St. parking lot featuring a car show and food trucks with breakfast items.
▪ VFW Post 3746 will sponsor a Fourth of July Cherokee Casino bus trip, 7 a.m. Monday leaving from the K-mart parking lot on Cherry Road and at Bilo in York. Cost is $40 in cash to get on the bus and you get a $40 coupon at the casino. Reservations: 803-366-1910.
Fourth of July
▪ “Red, White and Boom,” Rock Hill’s Independence Day celebration will be 5:30 p.m. Monday on East Black Street featuring live music from Radiojacks and the Legacy Motown Revue, mechanical rides, Kids’ Zone with inflatables, food trucks, beer/wine, ice cream eating contest and fireworks at 10 p.m.
▪ The Baxter Village July 4 Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. on Market Street in Baxter. The 14th annual parade runs down Market, crossing Sutton Road and continuing up to the Baxter Commubnity Center Green, community center and Colonel Springs Way. The event includes bands, sports mascots, clowns, classic cars and more.
▪ The annual fireworks display over Lake Wylie begins about 9:30 p.m. from Camp Thunderbird. Onlookers are asked not to park on Buster Boyd Bridge. Viewing spots include Buster Boyd Access Area and the decks, patios or lawns at T-Bones on the Lake, Rey Azteca, Lake Wylie Italian and Pizza, Bagel Boat and Long Cove Marina.
▪ Tega Cay celebrates its 35th birthday on July 4. Festivities include a patriotic land parade at 9 a.m. down Tega Cay Drive and a variety of events at Windjammer Park from the 11 a.m. canoe joust to the boat parade coming in at 12:30 p.m. and the 1 p.m. Carolina Show Ski Team performance. The Glennon Center then hosts a Splish-n-Splash event at 3 p.m., the Tega Cay Lions Club fish fry 4:30-7:30 p.m., a ceremony and birthday party with cake following at at about 9:30 p.m., a fireworks show. For golfers, a Red, White & Blue golf tournament will begin at 9 a.m., too. The city will provide free trolley service between events. Shuttles run from Tega Cay Elementary School, Runde Park and the Glennon Center. Car and golf cart parking won’t be allowed at Windjammer. Pets and BYOB aren’t allowed, either. For more on the day’s events, visit tegacaysc.org.
▪ Independence Day celebration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at Hightower Hall, Historic Brattonsville, McConnells. The event includes toys, games, paper hot-air balloon launch and reading of the Declaration of Independence at 3:30. Slow Smokin’ BBQ food truck will be on sited. Admission: $8, adults; $7, seniors; $5, ages 4-17 and free for members.
▪ Fort Mill VFW will host a family day picnic and 241st birthday party of the United States, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday at the post, 1442 Harris Road. The post will provide free hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, watermelon and chips. Covered-dishes or desserts are welcome. Games and activities for children. Open to anyone who has served in the military, their family and friends.
▪ Tega Cay Lions annual Fourth of July Fish Fry, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Tega Cay Golf Club Menu: of flounder or chicken tenders, baked beans, potato salad, slaw, hush puppies and tea. Tickets: $11, adults and $7, age 11 and younger.. Bruster’s ice cream available for purchase. Tickets: tegacaylions.wix.com/tegacaylions or 803-369-3013.
▪ VFW Post No. 3746 Fourth of July Dance, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday at the post on West Main Street. Tickets: $15, single; $25, couples. Proceeds to the building fund
Entertainment
▪ See Lancaster’s free concert series, “Finally Friday,” 6-9 p.m. Friday opens with The Castaways Band at Pecan Park behind City Hall, 216 S. Catawba St. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. The last Friday of every month through September, concert-goers will enjoy live music stage, food and beverage vendors, and free “rubber duckie” souvenirs.
Meetings
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the McCelvey Center in York. Greater York Chamber of Commerce executive director Mary Catherine Ward will speak. Open to the public.
▪ “The 10 Worst weeds and How to Manage Them” is the topic for First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. July 7 at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s 4th of July coo kout, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Guest DJ Captain Ron Teague. Admission: $3 members; $7 guests. Club providing hot dogs, hamburgers. Members bring sides or desserts. Drinks are available for purchase.
Volunteers
▪ York County Free Clinic, 410 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill needs volunteers in clinical and clerical areas. Providing health care for uninsured residents of York County ages 18-64. Details: 803-366-6337.
Reunions
▪ The Emmett Scott High School Class of 1967 final planning meeting its 50th reunion, 4 p.m. Sunday at the Zeta House, 547 Hampton St. Park in parking lot beside the house. Details: barberc@comporium.net.
▪ The 77th Mitchell family reunion, 12:15 p.m. July 16 at Edgemoor ARP Church, S.C. 901, Edgemoor. Bring a covered-dish. Drinks and silverware provided. Details: 803-230-7226.
Support groups
▪ The Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill offers a caregiver support group open to the community at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 359 Park Ave., Rock Hill. Details: Dee Curran, R.N. at 803-327-7448.
▪ Al-Anon 8 p.m. Mondays, Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays, Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
▪ Alateen 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
