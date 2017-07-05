Birth announcements, July 2, 2017

Cory and Cindy Kimbrell of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Kara Klaire Kimbrell born on April 13. Mrs. Kimbrell is the daughter of Robert Baker and Donna Roberts of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Fred Kimbrell and Tammy Lyles of Rock Hill.
Christine Ingersoll of Rock Hill is the parent of son Damanique Leon Kal-El Ford born on April 13. Ms. Ingersoll is the daughter of James and Patricia Blevins of Rock Hill.
David and Thornley McWilliam of Fort Mill are the parent of daughter Hazel Thornley McWilliam born on April 14. Mrs. McWilliam is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Minor of Nashville, Tenn. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. James McWilliam of Greenville.
Thomas Morey and Giulietta Rizzo of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Brenda Gianna Morey born on April 14. Mrs. Rizzo is the daughter of Brenda Rizzo and Luigi Rizzo of Charlotte. Paternal grandparents are Jean Morey and Bob Morey of Sarasota, Fla.
Kyle and Bailey Gregory of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Harper Jade Gregory born on April 14. Mrs. Gregory is the daughter of Marty and Renee Shugart of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Karen Gregory of Rock Hill.
Sean and Melissa McCaughan of York are the parents of daughter Taylor Grace McCaughan born on April 16. Mrs. McCaughan is the daughter of Dwight and Carol Carroll of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Mike McCaughan of Gainsville, Texas and April McCaughan of Clover.
Roger and Rachel Viquez of Charlotte are the parents of daughter Tali Rae Viquez born on April 18. Mrs. Viquez is the daughter of Steven and Maryellen Jacobson of Dothan, Ala. Paternal grandparent is Sandra Montero of Cherryville, N.C.
Brandon and Harley Cooper of Fort Lawn are the parents of daughter Annalisa Michelle Cooper born on April 17. Mrs. Cooper is the daughter of Jeffrey Brown and Nikki Love of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Dale and Michelle Williams of Fort Lawn.
Kenneth and Meredith Mobley of Great Falls are the parents of daughter Ainsley Kate Mobley born on April 17. Mrs. Mobley is the daughter of Wesley and Roselina Grier of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Jimbo and Tammy Mobley of Great Falls.
Cody Trull and Marci Roberts of Great Falls are the parents of son Braxton Kye Trull born on April 17. Ms. Roberts is the daughter of Tina Roberts of Great Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jimmy and Lynn Trull of Lancaster.
Ned Lamb and Erin Thrower of Clover are the parents of son Lennon Thacker Lamb born on April 17. Ms, Thrower is the daughter of Bert and Debbie Thrower of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Larry and Diane Lamb of Gastonia, N.C.
