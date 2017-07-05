What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster

Special events
▪ Greater York Chamber of Commerce will host Cars and Coffee, 7-10 a.m. Saturday at 108 N. Congress St. parking lot, featuring a car show and food trucks with breakfast items.
▪ NarroWay Productions will host “Summer Fun Day” July 20 with its four-legged cast members on site for a hands-on petting zoo and camel rides starting at 10 a.m. at the NarroWay Theatre, off Carowinds Boulevard at I-77 exit 90. Along with Sheba the camel and Gabriel the standard donkey, the petting zoo will feature a horse, miniature donkey, sheep, goats and pigs. Handlers will be with each animal and stations will be set up in walk-through fashion inside the theater. Tickets are $10 for all activities or $5 for a single event; available at narroway.net or 803-802-2300. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door.
Meetings
▪ “The 10 Worst weeds and How to Manage Them” is the topic for First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
York County Library
The following programs will be offered Monday-Friday at the main library in Rock Hill. Go to yclibrary.org for a complete schedule of events at all York County libraries.
A Good Yarn Stitching Club, 11:30a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday. Bring a project and work with others. All ages and skill levels welcome.
Genealogy Class: For Beginners, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday. Learn the first steps in researching and organizing your family history. Call 803-981-5845to register. For adults and teens.
Baby and Toddler Playdate, 10-11 a.m., Thursday. Bring your little one to meet new friends during this informal gathering. Toys and games provided. For children up to 35 months old and caregivers. Call 803-981-5888 to register.
Reading without Walls Challenge Celebration, 2-3:30 p.m., Thursday. National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, Gene Luen Yang invites you to expand your reading horizons. There will be sample foods, crafts and music from around the world. Ages 11-17. Call 803-981-5830 to register.
Genealogy Group, 1-2:30 p.m., Friday. This small support group meets once a month to discuss research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about our family history. For adults. Call 981-5847 to register.
Investigating Electricity, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Friday. Children will learn how electrical circuits function, and then create their own battery powered project. Materials provided. This free program is part of the 4-H Tech Wizards program presented by York County Clemson Extension. Ages 9-12. Call 803-981-5888 to register.
Classes
▪ US Soccer instruction entry level clinics, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Manchester Meadows Soccer Complex. Cost: $80. Registration is required at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 20845 is for ages 14 years and older. Class No. 20846 is for ages 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net or 803-230-0582.
Reunions
▪ The Emmett Scott High School Class of 1967 final planning meeting its 50th reunion, 4 p.m. Sunday at the Zeta House, 547 Hampton St. Park in parking lot beside the house. Details: barberc@comporium.net.
▪ The 77th Mitchell family reunion, 12:15 p.m. July 16 at Edgemoor ARP Church, S.C. 901, Edgemoor. Bring a covered-dish. Drinks and silverware provided. Details: 803-230-7226.
Support groups
▪ Al-Anon 8 p.m. Mondays, Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays, Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
