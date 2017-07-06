What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster

Special events
▪ Greater York Chamber of Commerce will host Cars and Coffee, 7-10 a.m. Saturday at 108 N. Congress St., York. Features a car show and food trucks, plus breakfast items.
Entertainment
▪ Raymond Franklin takes the stage 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of the Summer Concert in the Park series at Fewell Park, 1204 Alexander Road, Rock Hill. Franking offers both original music and diverse covers as he shares laid back acoustics to old school rock and blues. The concert is free; bring a picnic and blanket or lawn chair. Details: 803-329-5645.
▪ Humorist, Jeanne Robertson, brings her unique brand of humor for a Hospice fundraiser Sept. 7 at the Baxter Hood Center, Rock Hill. Robertson headlines Hospice & Community Care’s 5th Annual LOL event, which raises money for underinsured hospice patients in the community. Author of three books on humor and can be heard on Sirius XM radio’s Laugh USA family comedy channels. Tickets: $25, general seating; $50, reserved and are available at HospiceCommunityCare.org. Details: 803-329-1500.
Meetings
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league is made up of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517- 7253.
▪ “The 10 Worst weeds and How to Manage Them” is the topic for First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
After-school programs
▪ The Discovery Station and Emmett Scott Center after school programs, operated by the Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, for children in K5-5th grade are taking applications for the 2017-2018 school year. The programs offer homework assistance, literacy development, character education, arts, outdoor recreation and other activities. Both operate on the Rock Hill School District calendar. Cost: $21 per week. Discovery Station is at Fewell Park Recreation Center, 1204 Alexander Road, with bus transportation available from Richmond Drive Elementary. The Emmett Scott Center program is at the Emmett Scott Recreation Center, 801 Crawford Road with bus transportation available from several schools; call to confirm for your school. To register, call Fewell Park Recreation Center at 803-329-5645 or Emmett Scott Center 803- 329-5661. Space is limited.
York County Library
The following programs will be offeredat the main library in Rock Hill. Go to yclibrary.org for a complete schedule of events at all York County libraries.
Baby and Toddler Playdate, 10-11 a.m., Thursday. Bring your little one to meet new friends during this informal gathering. Toys and games provided. For children up to 35 months old and caregivers. Call 803-981-5888 to register.
Reading without Walls Challenge Celebration, 2-3:30 p.m., Thursday. National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, Gene Luen Yang invites you to expand your reading horizons. There will be sample foods, crafts and music from around the world. Ages 11-17. Call 803-981-5830 to register.
Genealogy Group, 1-2:30 p.m., Friday. This small support group meets once a month to discuss research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about our family history. For adults. Call 981-5847 to register.
Investigating Electricity, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Friday. Children will learn how electrical circuits function, and then create their own battery powered project. Materials provided. This free program is part of the 4-H Tech Wizards program presented by York County Clemson Extension. Ages 9-12. Call 803-981-5888 to register.
Grants
▪ Keystone Substance Abuse Services was awarded an $8,000 grant from the March of Dimes to offer smoking cessation classes to its clients and others in the community. The first eight-session program begins July 31. For the first 50 who enroll, it will be free. Cost is $60. Details or to register: 803-324-4118 or dcenter@keystoneyork.org.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery hunger relief site, 9 a.m. July 14 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 110 W. Jefferson St., York. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Classes
▪ US Soccer instruction entry level clinics, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Manchester Meadows Soccer Complex. Cost: $80. Registration is required at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 20845 is for ages 14 years and older. Class No. 20846 is for ages 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net or 803-230-0582.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill Class of 1959 will meet for lunch and fellowship, 1 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
▪ The descendants of the late William Thomas Williams and Annie Graham Williams annual family reunion, 6 p.m. July 15 at Neely's Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely's Creek Road, Rock Hill. Covered-dish supper begins at 6:30 p.m. Business meeting after. Details: 803-328-9523 or facebook.com/groups/992100457574989/.
▪ 77th Mitchell family reunion, 12:15 p.m. July 16 at Edgemoor ARP Church, S.C. 901, Edgemoor. Bring a covered dish. Drinks and silverware provided. Details: 803-230-7226.
Support groups
▪ The Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill offers a caregiver support group open to the community at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 359 Park Ave., Rock Hill. Details: Dee Curran, R.N. at 803-327-7448.
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-417-0954, 803-547-6042, or affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Al-Anon 8 p.m. Mondays, Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays, Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments