What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster

Special events
▪ Historic Brattonsville, the actual site of the first Patriot militia victory known as the Battle of Huck’s Defeat, will host its annual reenactment, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 16 at the site in McConnells. Reenactments of two pivotal American Revolution battles take place during the two day event – on Saturday the Battle of Huck’s Defeat and on July 16, a reenactment of the Battle of Hanging Rock; both begin at 2 p.m. Visitors can shop for period wares from sutler’s row. An 18th-century style church service is planned at 10:15 a.m. July 16. Admission: adults, $8; seniors $7; ages 4-17, $5; free, members and age3 and younger.
▪ The third annual Reading Roundup Celebration Jam, 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Friedheim Park. The event features vendors, book giveaways, bounce house, music and food. Free and open to the public.
▪ Neighborhood Empowerment clean up, Saturday. Churches, organizations and youth groups are invited to volunteer to help clean up Rock Hill neighborhoods. Details: 803;524-5935.
▪ Charlotte Iris Society annual rhizome sale, 8 a.m. Saturday at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. Members will be at The Greenery. In addition to locally produced irises by members, there will be a collection from Winterberry Gardens in Grand Junction, Va. Also available is a supply of new plant markers and AIS booklets, “Basic Iris Culture.”
▪ NarroWay Productions will host “Summer Fun Day” July 20 with its four-legged cast members on site for a hands-on petting zoo and camel rides starting at 10 a.m. at the NarroWay Theatre, off Carowinds Boulevard at I-77 exit 90. Handlers will be with each animal and stations will be set up in walk-thru fashion inside the theater. Tickets are $10 for all activities or $5 for a single event; available at narroway.net or 803-802-2300. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door.
▪ WNBA Washington Mystics player Ivory Latta of McConnells will have a book signing, 5-6:30 p.m. July 21 at the Clover Community Center. Latta, who has played professionally since 2007, has written “Despite the Height,” a book about her life as she learns to play and perfect her basketball skills. The book includes a dream journal to help motivate students and inspire conversations.
Entertainment
▪ Raymond Franklin takes the stage 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of the Summer Concert in the Park series at Fewell Park, 1204 Alexander Road, Rock Hill. Franking offers both original music and diverse covers as he shares laid back acoustics to old school rock and blues. The concert is free; bring a picnic and blanket or lawn chair. Details: 803-329-5645.
▪ Anne Springs Close Greeway Summer Concert series features West Bolz and the One Trick Ponies, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Comporium Amphitheater, 291 Dairy Barn Lane. Bring a blanket or chair and picnic dinner. Beer and wine available for purchase. Food trucks also on site. Details: ascgreeway.org.
Meetings
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league is made up of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517- 7253.
▪ National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson’s Cafeteria, Rock Hill. Lunch paid for by the chapter. Business at noon.
After-school programs
▪ The Discovery Station and Emmett Scott Center after school programs, operated by the Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, for children in K5-5th grade are taking applications for the 2017-2018 school year. The programs offer homework assistance, literacy development, character education, arts, outdoor recreation and other activities. Both operate on the Rock Hill School District calendar. Cost: $21 per week. Discovery Station is at Fewell Park Recreation Center, 1204 Alexander Road, with bus transportation available from Richmond Drive Elementary. The Emmett Scott Center program is at the Emmett Scott Recreation Center, 801 Crawford Road with bus transportation available from several schools; call to confirm for your school. To register, call Fewell Park Recreation Center at 803-329-5645 or Emmett Scott Center 803- 329-5661. Space is limited.
York County Library
▪ The following programs will be offered Tuesday-Friday at the main library in Rock Hill. Go to yclibrary.org for a complete schedule of events at all York County libraries.
Parent-Teen Game Night, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday for board and video gaming with a variety of technologies. Dinner will be provided. Younger siblings are welcome. Ages 11-17. Call 803-981-5830 to register.
Build a Better World Reading Extravaganza, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m. Wednesday with magic, storytelling, comedy, and a live critter or two, presented by magician Chad Crews. Recommended for ages 3-11. No registration required.
Teen Summer Reading Challenge Logging Drop-In, 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday or 2-3:30 p.m. July 26. Stop by the Young Adult Department to registeror log your time. Participants may also enjoy board games and fun activities. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
STEAM Studio: 3 Little Pigs Building Challenge, 2:30-4 p.m. Thursday. Build houses out of Strawbees, Popsicle® sticks, and Lego bricks that can withstand the Big Bad Wolf. Ages 6-11. Call 803-981-5888 to register.
I Am: Collage Art Project, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Use magazines, newspapers, and more to create a collage to describe yourself and who you want to become. Ages 11-17. Call 803-981-5830 to register.
Build a Stronger Body: Zumba for Teens, 12:30-2 p.m. Friday. Zumba instructor Tressa Waters will get you moving with this fun, Latin-inspired dance-fitness program. Ages 11-17. Call 803-981-5830 to register.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery hunger relief site, 9 a.m. July 14 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 110 W. Jefferson St., York. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Volunteers
▪ Agape Hospice volunteer information drop in, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20 at the regional office, 1326 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Details: 803-329-4544.
Classes
▪ US Soccer instruction entry level clinics, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Manchester Meadows Soccer Complex. Cost: $80. Registration is required at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 20845 is for ages 14 years and older. Class No. 20846 is for ages 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net or 803-230-0582.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill Class of 1959 will meet for lunch and fellowship, 1 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
▪ The descendants of the late William Thomas Williams and Annie Graham Williams annual family reunion, 6 p.m. Saturday at Neely's Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely's Creek Road, Rock Hill. Covered-dish supper begins at 6:30 p.m. Business meeting after. Details: 803-328-9523 or facebook.com/groups/992100457574989/.
▪ 77th Mitchell family reunion, 12:15 p.m. July 16 at Edgemoor ARP Church, S.C. 901, Edgemoor. Bring a covered dish. Drinks and silverware provided. Details: 803-230-7226.
Support groups
▪ The Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill offers a caregiver support group open to the community at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 359 Park Ave., Rock Hill. Details: Dee Curran, R.N. at 803-327-7448.
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-417-0954, 803-547-6042, or affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Al-Anon 8 p.m. Mondays, Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays, Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
