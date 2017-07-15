What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster

Special events
▪ Historic Rock Hill is featuring a bicycle exhibit, “Rolling Through Rock Hill,” at the White Home, 258 E. White St., to welcome the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships and in honor of Rock Hill’s cycling history. The exhibit will open to the public in conjunction with opening day activities, 5-9 p.m. Saturday and run through Aug. 5. The exhibit will include “Old Betsy II,” the replica of the bike ridden by James Spratt White II on his trip to New York in 1936, along with other vintage and modern bicycles. The exhibit will include information on the history of biking in Rock Hill and the current cycling landscape of the city, which includes the Giordana Velodrome, Novant Health BMX Supercross track and miles of mountain bike trails. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5. Members are free.
▪ A native Baghdadi, The Rev. Farouk Hammo, senior minister at Baghdad Presbyterian Church, will lead a prayer service at 5 p.m. Sunday at Grace Presbyterian Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill. At 7 p.m. Monday he will discuss being a Christian in Iraq and how life is in his native country. He worked as engineering geologist for 17 years before being called to ministry while in Australia. There he served in various ministerial positions, including establishing Arabic Presbyterian Churches, for 22 years. He is chairman for Al-Rafidyan Assembly of Presbyterian Churches in Iraq.
▪ NarroWay Productions will host “Summer Fun Day” Thursday with its four-legged cast members on site for a hands-on petting zoo and camel rides starting at 10 a.m. at the NarroWay Theatre, off Carowinds Boulevard at I-77 exit 90. Handlers will be with each animal and stations will be set up in walk-thru fashion inside the theater. Tickets are $10 for all activities or $5 for a single event; available at narroway.net or 803-802-2300. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door.
▪ WNBA Washington Mystics player Ivory Latta of McConnells will have a book signing, 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at Clover Community Center. Latta, who has played professionally since 2007, has written “Despite the Height,” a book about her life as she learns to play and perfect her basketball skills. The book includes a dream journal to help motivate students and inspire conversations.
Fundraisers
▪ The Village Market and Masters Car Club will host a benefit Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the market, 2185 Neely Store Road. Proceeds will go the Evangelist Russell Jones and family for financial needs for Cerebral Palsy treatment. Details: 803-493-0232 or 803-366-4683.
Entertainment
▪ Anne Springs Close Greenway Summer Concert series features Party Parrot Band, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Comporium Amphitheater, 291 Dairy Barn Lane. Bring a blanket or chair and picnic dinner. Beer and wine available for purchase. Food trucks also on site. Details: ascgreenway.org.
▪ Free Community Bingo, sponsored by Agape Hospice, 2 p.m. Friday with 10 games and free refreshments at Glenrock Baptist Church, 1815 North Dobys Bridge Road Fort Mill. RSVP to 803-517-2021
Meetings
▪ York County Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Quilters Gallery will have a trunk show with more than 50 quilts. Quilters will discuss color, creative fabric use, new ideas, and many tips and tricks. Fabric collections, patterns, rulers and kits will be available for sale.
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Monday at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 6:30 at Mary's Cafe, Firetower Road. New members will be inducted. Details: 803-366-9896.
▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 5 p.m. Thursday at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. Details: 803-684-3137 ext.101.
▪ Rock Hill Branch of the NAACP general meeting, 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Area Shag Club, 8 p.m. Saturday at Celebrations, inside the Ramada Inn, North Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Party theme is Patriot Day. Cost: $3, members; $5, guests. DJ is Steve Coley. There will be free shooters, 50/50 drawing, great drink prices, and a large dance floor. Details: Frankie McConnell at 803-517-1859 or email fmmac@comporium.net.
Nominations
▪ York County First Steps Partnership Board is seeking nominations to the York County First Steps board of trustees. Nominees should reside or be employed in York County. Deadline is July 28. Nomination forms are available at York County First Steps offices at Rawlinson Road Middle School, 2631 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Call 803-981-5780 or email shagood@rhmail.org.
Volunteers
▪ Agape Hospice volunteer information drop in, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at the regional office, 1326 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Details: 803-329-4544.
Classes
▪ Casey Mink, a violinist with the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra and the Roanoke Symphony, will host a violin camp for beginners July 28-30 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. The cost is $80 per family. Mink also teaches Suzuki violin at Westminster Arts Academy. Details: caseymink.com or caseyjamesmink@gmail.com.
▪ US Soccer instruction entry level clinics, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Manchester Meadows Soccer Complex. Cost: $80. Registration is required at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 20845 is for ages 14 years and older. Class No. 20846 is for ages 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net or 803-230-0582.
Reunions
▪ Finley High School Class of 1964, noon Saturday at the Golden Corral, 1031 N. Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates are invited. Details: 803-327-4547, 803-374-1090 or 704-661-7701.
Support groups
▪ Al-Anon 8 p.m. Mondays, Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays, Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
▪ Narconon can help families with an interventions that can be the difference between life and death when an addict refuses to get help or seek treatment. To learn more go to narconon-suncoast.org/blog/the-power-of-an-intervention.html. For free addiction screenings or referrals, call 877-841-5509.
