What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Historic Rock Hill is featuring a bicycle exhibit, “Rolling Through Rock Hill,” at the White Home, 258 E. White St., to welcome the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships and in honor of Rock Hill’s cycling history. The exhibit will open to the public in conjunction with opening day activities, 5-9 p.m. Saturday and run through Aug. 5. The exhibit will include “Old Betsy II,” the replica of the bike ridden by James Spratt White II on his trip to New York in 1936, along with other vintage and modern bicycles. The exhibit will include information on the history of biking in Rock Hill and the current cycling landscape of the city, which includes the Giordana Velodrome, Novant Health BMX Supercross track and miles of mountain bike trails. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5. Members are free.
▪ WNBA Washington Mystics player Ivory Latta of McConnells will have a book signing, 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at Clover Community Center. Latta, who has played professionally since 2007, has written “Despite the Height,” a book about her life as she learns to play and perfect her basketball skills. The book includes a dream journal to help motivate students and inspire conversations.
▪ Church of God Unchanged Ministries will host an appreciation dinner for police officers who serve in Woodland Park, 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at 671 Lige St., Rock Hill. Dinner catered by Taylor’s Soulfood Restaurant. Eat-in or take out.
Fundraisers
▪ The Bessie Moody-Lawrence Scholarship Annual Tea Party fundraiser for two scholarship is 2 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Hill Baptist Church at 315 Glen Street, Rock Hill. Those attending are encouraged to wear long graceful dresses, old fashioned hats, gloves and pearls. A silent auction will feature items offered by members of the York County Democratic Women’s Council. State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter is a featured guest. Volunteers who want to bring refreshments, contact Annie Bratton at 803-517-8523.
▪ The Village Market and Masters Car Club will host a benefit Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdayat the market, 2185 Neely Store Road. Proceeds will go the Evangelist Russell Jones and family for financial needs for Cerebral Palsy treatment. Details: 803-493-0232 or 803-366-4683.
▪ The National Foundation for Transplants will host a barbecue and silent auction in honor of Derek Ingram, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion, 524 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill. Plates and pounds are $10.There will be a bake sale, a gun raffle and live entertainment. Ingram is in need of a liver transplant.
Entertainment
▪ Anne Springs Close Greenway Summer Concert series features J’Michael Peeples, 6:30 p.m. July 27 at the Comporium Amphitheater, 291 Dairy Barn Lane. Bring a blanket or chair and picnic dinner. Beer and wine available for purchase. Food trucks also on site. Details: ascgreenway.org.
▪ Free Community Bingo, sponsored by Agape Hospice, 2 p.m. Friday with 10 games and free refreshments at Glenrock Baptist Church, 1815 North Dobys Bridge Road Fort Mill. RSVP to 803-517-2021
Meetings
▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 5 p.m. Thursday at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. Details: 803-684-3137 ext.101.
▪ Rock Hill Branch of the NAACP general meeting, 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Area Shag Club, 8 p.m. Saturday at Celebrations, inside the Ramada Inn, North Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Party theme is Patriot Day. Cost: $3, members; $5, guests. DJ is Steve Coley. There will be free shooters, 50/50 drawing, great drink prices, and a large dance floor. Details: Frankie McConnell at 803-517-1859 or email fmmac@comporium.net.
▪ The Newcomers Club of York County is selling its cookbook featuring the club’s Favorite Recipes. Cost is $10 and will be donated to charities in York county. The books are available at monthly Newcomers meeting, and Friends Books on Main, 206 E Main St., Rock Hill. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Details: lstimax@yahoo.com
York County library
▪ The following programs will be offered at the Main Library in Rock Hill. Go to www.yclibrary.org for a complete schedule of events at all York County Libraries.
Chess Club, 2:30-4 p.m., Tuesday. Learn to play chess or practice your skills; for ages 11-17.
African-American Genealogical Research and The Freedmen’s Bureau Records, 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday. Discover how to research your African-American family tree, and learn about the Freedmen’s Records and the unique clues they provide. Program presented by Charity Rouse of Spartanburg County Public Library. Register at: 803-981-5845.
Family Game Nights, 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday. Family-friendly night of board, video and jumbo size games. All ages, accompanied by an adult. Register at: 803-981-5888.
Building Tall Ships and Pirate Tales, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m., Wednesday. The Sciencetellers bring their tale about a crew of quirky pirates marooned on a desert island. Recommended for ages 3-11.
Teen Summer Reading Challenge Logging Drop-In, 2-3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Register for the Teen Summer Reading Challenge or log your time. Enjoy board games and other fun activities; ages 11-17. No registration required.
Workshop
▪ South Carolina Legal Services will have a free clinic on expungements and pardons, 10 a.m. July 27 at Rock Hill City Hall, 155 Johnston St., Room 202. Participants will learn what South Carolina criminal charges can be expunged and how to apply for expungements and pardons. Registration is required by calling 803-327-9001 or 1-800-922-3853. Space is limited. No one allowed in after 10 a.m.
Volunteers
▪ Agape Hospice volunteer information drop in, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at the regional office, 1326 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Details: 803-329-4544.
Classes
▪ Beginners and Beyond Knitting will be 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Aug. 16-Oct. 4 at Fewell Park Recreation Center, 1204 Alexander Road, Rock Hill. Cost is $54. Registration is required and taken 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at the center.
▪ Casey Mink, a violinist with the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra and the Roanoke Symphony, will host a violin camp for beginners July 28-30 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. The cost is $80 per family. Mink also teaches Suzuki violin at Westminster Arts Academy. Details: caseymink.com or caseyjamesmink@gmail.com.
▪ US Soccer instruction entry level clinics, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Manchester Meadows Soccer Complex. Cost: $80. Registration is required at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 20845 is for ages 14 years and older. Class No. 20846 is for ages 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net or 803-230-0582.
Reunions
▪ Finley High School class of 1964, noon Saturday at the Golden Corral, 1031 N. Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates are invited. Details: 803-327-4547, 803-374-1090 or 704-661-7701.
Support groups
▪ Al-Anon 8 p.m. Mondays, Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays, Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
▪ Narconon can help families with an interventions that can be the difference between life and death when an addict refuses to get help or seek treatment. To learn more go to narconon-suncoast.org/blog/the-power-of-an-intervention.html. For free addiction screenings or referrals, call 877-841-5509.
