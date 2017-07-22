What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster

Special events
▪ Hunger Outreach Program churches summer picnic, 6-7 p.m. Aug. 1 at Flint Hill Baptist Church parking lot, Rock Hill. Menu includes hot dogs with all the fixings, chips, desserts and drinks. School supplies will be given to parents with children.
▪ “Countdown to Kindergarten,” a free event bringing families, educators and community members together to support rising kindergarteners, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Main Street Children’s Museum and St. John’s United Methodist Church, Rock Hill. Downtown will be buzzing with activities and games with more than 30 community exhibitors. Musician Roger Day will perform. Community exhibitors will offer activities and school supply giveaways. Sign-up for a library card, check out books at York County Bookmobile and visit Friends of the York County Library bookstore.
▪ 12th annual Quest for the Record Book, 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at West End Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill. The annual sportsman banquet will feature Wade Nola, a whitetail seminar and music by Strings of Victory. The grand prize is valued at $7,000. Tickets: $10 and include barbecue dinner, door prizes, vendors and activities for the family. Limited seating. Ticket available at the church, Nichols Store, Sportsman Inc. or Jamie K Outdoors.
Fundraisers
▪ Benefit for Roger Allen, a veteran and retired police office diagnosed with lung cancer, 8:30 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Music by DJ Kash. There will be a live auction, cookie sale, music requests and 50/50 drawing. Proceeds go to Allen’s medical expenses.
Entertainment
▪ Anne Springs Close Greenway Summer Concert series features J’Michael Peeples, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Comporium Amphitheater, 291 Dairy Barn Lane. Bring a blanket or chair and picnic dinner. Beer and wine available for purchase. Food trucks also on site. Details: ascgreenway.org.
▪ Humorist Jeanne Robertson brings her brand of humor for a Hospice fundraiser Sept. 7 at the Baxter Hood Center, Rock Hill. Robertson headlines Hospice & Community Care’s 5th Annual LOL event, which raises money for under-insured hospice patients. Author of three books on humor and can be heard on Sirius XM radio’s Laugh USA family comedy channels. Tickets: $25, general seating; $50, reserved and are available at HospiceCommunityCare.org. Details: 803-329-1500.
Meetings
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McCelvey Center in York. Dan Huntley will talk about the history and affect of the textile industry in the York area. Open to the public.
▪ Pesticide use will be the topic of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
Clubs
▪ Carolinas Accordion Group, noon-4 p.m. July 29 Jonathan's Restaurant, 10630 Independence Pointe Boulevard, Matthews, N.C. The gathering is open to the public and all accordion players, accordion enthusiasts and fellow musicians. Food and drinks available for purchase. Details: 863-287-1649.
▪ Newcomers Club of York County is selling its cookbook featuring the club’s favorite recipes. Cost is $10 and will be donated to York County charities. The books are available at monthly Newcomers meeting, and Friends Books on Main, 206 E Main St., Rock Hill. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Details: lstimax@yahoo.com.
▪ Vintage Club monthly dinner, 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Glennon Center, Tega Cay. The club will recognize member Leonia Smith celebrating her 96th birthday.
York County library
▪ The following programs will be offered at the Main Library in Rock Hill. Go to yclibrary.org for a complete schedule of events at all York County libraries.
Chess Club, 2:30-4 p.m., Tuesday. Learn to play chess or practice your skills; for ages 11-17.
African-American Genealogical Research and The Freedmen’s Bureau Records, 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday. Discover how to research your African-American family tree, and learn about the Freedmen’s Records and the unique clues they provide. Program presented by Charity Rouse of Spartanburg County Public Library. Register at: 803-981-5845.
Family Game Nights, 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday. Family-friendly night of board, video and jumbo size games. All ages, accompanied by an adult. Register at: 803-981-5888.
Building Tall Ships and Pirate Tales, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m., Wednesday. The Sciencetellers bring their tale about a crew of quirky pirates marooned on a desert island. Recommended for ages 3-11.
Teen Summer Reading Challenge Logging Drop-In, 2-3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Register for the Teen Summer Reading Challenge or log your time. Enjoy board games and other fun activities; ages 11-17. No registration required.
Workshop
▪ South Carolina Legal Services will have a free clinic on expungments and pardons, 10 a.m. Thursday at Rock Hill City Hall, 155 Johnston St, room 202, Rock Hill. Participants will learn what South Carolina criminal charges can be expunged and how to apply. Registration is required by calling 803-327-9001 or 1-800-922-3853. Space is limited. No one allowed in after 10 a.m.
Nominations
▪ York County First Steps Partnership Board is seeking nominations to the York County First Steps board of trustees. Nominees should reside or be employed in York County. Deadline is Friday. Nomination forms are available at York County First Steps offices at Rawlinson Road Middle School, 2631 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Call 803-981-5780 or email shagood@rhmail.org.
Volunteers
▪ Agape Hospice will have volunteer training, 9:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 3 at Carolina Gardens of York, 1020 N. Congress St., York. Details: 803-517-2021 or kaylee@agapehospice.com.
Classes
▪ Casey Mink, a violinist with the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra and the Roanoke Symphony, will host a violin camp for beginners July 28-30 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. The cost is $80 per family. Mink also teaches Suzuki violin at Westminster Arts Academy. Details: caseymink.com or caseyjamesmink@gmail.com.
▪ US Soccer instruction entry level clinics, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Manchester Meadows Soccer Complex. Cost: $80. Registration is required at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 20845 is for ages 14 years and older. Class No. 20846 is for ages 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net or 803-230-0582.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club offers Carolina shag lessons and line-dance lessons Tuesdays at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Line dance lesson begin at 6 p.m., shag lessons at 7:30 p.m. Open dance floor at 8 p.m. Cover charge, $1. Details: lakewylieshagclub.com.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1954, 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Members, family and friends invited.
Support groups
▪ Al-Anon 8 p.m. Mondays, Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays, Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
▪ Narconon can help families with an interventions that can be the difference between life and death when an addict refuses to get help or seek treatment. To learn more go to narconon-suncoast.org/blog/the-power-of-an-intervention.html. For free addiction screenings or referrals, call 877-841-5509.
