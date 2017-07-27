What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster

Special events
▪ Hunger Outreach Program churches summer picnic, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Flint Hill Baptist Church parking lot, Rock Hill. Menu includes hot dogs with all the fixings, chips, desserts and drinks. School supplies will be given to parents with children.
▪ “Countdown to Kindergarten,” a free event bringing families, educators and community members together to support rising kindergarteners, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Main Street Children’s Museum and St. John’s United Methodist Church, Rock Hill. Downtown will be buzzing with activities and games with more than 30 community exhibitors. Musician Roger Day will perform. Community exhibitors will offer activities and school supply giveaways. Sign-up for a library card, check out books at York County Bookmobile and visit Friends of the York County Library bookstore.
▪ 12th annual Quest for the Record Book, Aug. 4 at West End Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill. The annual sportsman banquet will feature Wade Nolan, a whitetail seminar and music by Strings of Victory. Doors open at 4:30 for dinner service. Program begins at 7 p.m. The grand prize is valued at $7,000. Tickets: $20 and includes barbecue dinner, door prizes, vendors and activities for the family. Limited seating. Tickets available at the church, Nichols Store, Sportsman Inc. or Jamie K Outdoors.
Fundraisers
▪ Covenant Presbyterian Men of the Church will have a barbecue sale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church at the corner of Celanese and Mount Gallant roads. Plates, $8; pounds, $10; sandwiches, $4.50.
Entertainment
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre opens their 2017-2018 season with “Into the Woods,” Friday-Sunday and and Aug. 3-6 at 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite N. The teen musical, directed by Susan L.D. Smith and Christie Young with music and lyrics by Stephen Sonheim and based on the book by James Lapine, follows a baker and his wife who wish to have a child, their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them, and their dealings with other storybook characters during their journey. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. weeknights and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: adults, $15; students/seniors $12 and $2 off matinees. Tickets available at rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428.
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host Palmetto Blue, a regional bluegrass band, 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274. Doors open at 6 p.m. with hot dogs and hamburgers and great homemade desserts available.
Meetings
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McCelvey Center in York. Dan Huntley will talk about the history and affect of the textile industry in the York area. Open to the public.
Clubs
▪ York County Newcomers Club, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at Amelie's in the The Left Bank, located below the cafe at 157 E. Main St., Rock Hill. An elevator is available on the main floor. Carol Humburg of Museum of York County will give a presentation on the upcoming eclipse. Lunch is $15. Reservations are required. RSVP to Pam Dennis at 734-646-3326 or email at YCNreservations@yahoo.com by 10 p.m. Aug. 3.
▪ Carolinas Accordion Group, noon-4 p.m. Saturday Jonathan's Restaurant, 10630 Independence Pointe Boulevard, Matthews, N.C. The gathering is open to the public and all accordion players, accordion enthusiasts and fellow musicians. Food and drinks available for purchase. Details: 863-287-1649.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club Pajama Party, 7-11 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road. Bring a favorite late night snack or dessert. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests.
Auditions
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre will hold auditions for “Clue: the Musical” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13-14 at the theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite N (behind ROC Emporium). Callbacks are 7 p.m. Aug. 17 and performances will be Oct. 20-22 and 26-29. The production is a fun-filled family musical that brings the popular game CLUE to life. Roles are available for five males and three females. Character abd audition details: rockhilltheatre.org or the theater Facebook page.
Volunteers
▪ Agape Hospice will have volunteer training, 9:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 3 at Carolina Gardens of York, 1020 N. Congress St., York. Details: 803-517-2021 or kaylee@agapehospice.com.
▪ Regency Hospice in Rock Hill needs volunteers who can give a break to caregivers, run errands for a family, lend a listening ear or help with office tasks. Flexible hours, training provided, no medical background needed. Details: 803-328-2141.
Classes
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club offers Carolina shag lessons and line-dance lessons Tuesdays at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Line dance lesson begin at 6 p.m., shag lessons at 7:30 p.m. Open dance floor at 8 p.m. Cover charge, $1. Details: lakewylieshagclub.com.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1954, 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Members, family and friends invited.
▪ Lewisville High School classes of 1977-1980 second reunion, Sept. 15-16 at the Fort Lawn Community Center, 5554 Main St. The class of ‘77 will celebrate its 40th reunion. Events inlcude a dinner and dance, 5-11 p.m. Sept. 15 and memorial ceremony and cookout, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 16. Cost is $40 for graduates and $20 for guests. T-shirts are $10 (include size). Make checks or money orders payable to Lewisville High Alumni 77-80 and mail to P.O. Box 453, Rock Hill SC 29731. Registration deadline Aug. 31. Details: LHSAlumni7780@gmail.com.
Support groups
▪ Al-Anon 8 p.m. Mondays, Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays, Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
▪ Alateen 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
