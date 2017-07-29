What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster

Special events
▪ Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association annual “National Night Out” ice cream social, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spencer Park on Eastwood Drive. Bring homemade ice cream, cake or other desserts, and lawn chairs. Beverages, paper and plastic products provided. Meet city officials. There will be games, music and fellowship.
▪ Hunger Outreach Program churches summer picnic, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Flint Hill Baptist Church parking lot, Rock Hill. Menu includes hot dogs with all the fixings, chips, desserts and drinks. School supplies will be given to parents with children.
▪ “Countdown to Kindergarten,” a free event bringing families, educators and community members together to support rising kindergarteners, 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Main Street Children’s Museum and St. John’s United Methodist Church, Rock Hill. Downtown will be buzzing with activities and games with more than 30 community exhibitors. Musician Roger Day will perform. Community exhibitors will offer activities and school supply giveaways. Sign-up for a library card, check out books at York County Bookmobile and visit Friends of the York County Library bookstore.
▪ 12th annual Quest for the Record Book, Friday at West End Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill. The annual sportsman banquet will feature Wade Nolan, a whitetail seminar and music by Strings of Victory. Doors open at 4:30 for dinner service. Program begins at 7 p.m. The grand prize is valued at $7,000. Tickets: $20 and includes barbecue dinner, door prizes, vendors and activities for the family. Limited seating. Tickets available at the church, Nichols Store, Sportsman Inc. or Jamie K Outdoors.
Fundraiser
▪ First Presbyterian Church indoor yard sale, 3-7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at 234 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Housewares, furniture, linens, children’s items and more will be featured. There will be a bake sale and hot dog plates Friday and breakfast biscuits Saturday. Proceeds go to mission projects, children’s programming and preservation of our historic building.
Entertainment
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre opens the 2017-2018 season with “Into the Woods,” Friday-Sunday and and Aug. 3-6 at 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite N. The teen musical, directed by Susan L.D. Smith and Christie Young with music and lyrics by Stephen Sonheim and based on the book by James Lapine, follows a baker and his wife who wish to have a child, their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them, and their dealings with other storybook characters during their journey. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: adults, $15; students/seniors $12 and $2 off matinees. Tickets available at rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428.
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host Palmetto Blue, a regional bluegrass band, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274. Doors open at 6 p.m. with hot dogs and hamburgers and homemade desserts available.
Back-to-school
▪ Giving Tree Child Development Center is having its 13th annual school supply drive through Friday at the center, 175 S.C. 274, Lake Wylie. Supplies can be dropped off for distribution in the Clover School District.
▪ Count Me In to do the Right Thing 10th annual school supply distribution event, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Richburg Fire Department, 225 N. Main St. Students must be present to get supplies. Details: 803-789-3812.
▪ Operation Help One Another 11th annual Back-to-School Bash, noon-3 p.m. Aug. 12 Friedheim Park, Rock Hill. Free food, school supplies, book bags, speakers and music. Details: 803-524-6153.
▪ Back-to-School Bash and fish fry, sponsored by the Zeta Theta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 12 at Kings and Queens Barber Salon, 1244 E. Main St., Rock Hill. The group will be collecting school supplies and book bags. Proceeds from the fish fry will help buy school supplies, and go to scholarships for Rock Hill and Fort Mill students. The salon will give free basic hair cuts 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and half-off other services.
▪ Back-to-School drop-in, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 12 at Jerusalem Family Life Center, 1003 Steele St. Light refreshments.
▪ Back-to-School youth event, 5 p.m. Aug. 12 with free food, life music, free clothes, giveaways, games and prizes at Taking the City Ministry, 1765 India Hook Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Pack the Bus with school supplies, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Walmart in Chester or bring supplies to the Chester School District office, 509 District Office Drive. Items needed: notebook paper, glue sticks, note cards, pens, pencils, book bags, crayons, colored pencils and three-ring binders.
Meeting
▪ Pesticide use will be the topic of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
Clubs
▪ York County Newcomers Club, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at Amelie’s, 157 E. Main St., Rock Hill. An elevator is available on the main floor. Carol Humburg of Museum of York County will talk about the upcoming eclipse. Lunch is $15. Reservations are required: 734-646-3326 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club Pajama Party, 7-11 p.m. Friday at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Bring a snack or dessert. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests.
York County Library
The following free programs will be offered at York County libraries. For a complete schedule go to yclibrary.org.
York County Library Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday Main Library with Red Cross Bloodmobile, Rock Hill. Call 803-981-5847 to schedule an appointment.
Genealogy Class: Census Records, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday Main Library, Rock Hill. In this recurring class on genealogy, learn the clues provided by federal and state censuses. For adults and teens. Call 803-981-5845 to register.
Grants
▪ Applications for the Regional Artist Project Grant are due by noon Sept. 22. The grant provides awards for individuals or groups of unincorporated artists to pursue projects that enhance artistic development by attending a professional development experience or purchasing/renting equipment. It’s open to eligible artists in all disciplines and provides an all or nothing grant of up to $2,000. Guidelines and applications are available at yorkcountyarts.org.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, will have hunger relief sites, 9 a.m. Monday at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill and 9 a.m. Thursday at Mount Calvary AME Zion Church, 2000 Neely Creek Road, Rock Hill. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Volunteers
▪ Agape Hospice volunteer training, 9:30 a.m.-noon Thursday at Carolina Gardens of York, 1020 N. Congress St., York. Details: 803-517-2021 or kaylee@agapehospice.com.
▪ Regency Hospice in Rock Hill needs volunteers who can give a break to caregivers, run errands for a family, lend a listening ear or help with office tasks. Flexible hours, training provided, no medical background needed. Details: 803-328-2141.
Reunions
▪ McDaniel reunion, 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill. Bring a well-filled basket. Details: 803-581-3106 or JLFeaster@truvista.net.
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School, 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Lewisville High School classes of 1977-1980 second reunion, Sept. 15-16 at the Fort Lawn Community Center, 5554 Main St. The Class of ‘77 will celebrate its 40th reunion. Events include a dinner and dance 5-11 p.m. Sept. 15, and memorial ceremony and cookout 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 16. Cost is $40 for graduates, $20 for guests. T-shirts are $10 (include size). Make checks or money orders payable to Lewisville High Alumni 77-80 and mail to P.O. Box 453, Rock Hill, SC 29731. Registration deadline is Aug. 31. Details: LHSAlumni7780@gmail.com.
Support groups
▪ The Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill offers a caregiver support group open to the community at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 359 Park Ave., Rock Hill. Details: 803-327-7448.
▪ Al-Anon 8 p.m. Mondays, Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays, Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
▪ Alateen 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments