What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster

Special events
▪ National Chess Master Leland Fuerstman will play a simultaneous chess exhibition against 10 opponents, 1:30-4 p.m. Aug. 19 at HarborChase Assisted Living Community, 1611 Constitution Blvd., Rock Hill. The event is free and open to the public. Chess players who want to participate can contact 803-981-6855. Fuerstman, 70, is a native of Charlotte. He is a retired real estate broker and current professional chess instructor.
▪ Tri-County Neighbors Helping Neighbors clothing giveaway of all styles and sizes of gently used clothing and shoes through Saturday. Details: 803-802-5585 or 803-370-1988 or see them on Facebook or tcnhn.org.
▪ 12th annual Quest for the Record Book, Friday at West End Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill. The annual sportsman banquet will feature Wade Nolan, a whitetail seminar and music by Strings of Victory. Doors open at 4:30 for dinner service. Program begins at 7 p.m. The grand prize is valued at $7,000. Tickets: $20 and includes barbecue dinner, door prizes, vendors and activities for the family. Limited seating. Tickets available at the church, Nichols Store, Sportsman Inc. or Jamie K Outdoors.
Fundraiser
▪ First Presbyterian Church indoor yard sale, 3-7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at 234 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Housewares, furniture, linens, children’s items and more will be featured. There will be a bake sale and hot dog plates Friday and breakfast biscuits Saturday. Proceeds go to mission projects, children’s programming and preservation of our historic building.
Entertainment
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre opens the 2017-2018 season with “Into the Woods,” Thursday-Sunday Aug. 3-6 at 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite N. The teen musical, directed by Susan L.D. Smith and Christie Young with music and lyrics by Stephen Sonheim and based on the book by James Lapine, follows a baker and his wife who wish to have a child, their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them, and their dealings with other storybook characters during their journey. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: adults, $15; students/seniors $12 and $2 off matinees. Tickets available at rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428.
Back-to-school
.▪ Back-2-School Block Party, sponsored by the Heart 2 Heart Foundation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Galleria,, Rock Hill. The event features1,000 book bags with basic supplies, 1,500 pencil kits, free resouces adn giveaways from 40 community and corporate partners, free health screenings, activities and prizes. Details: back2schoolblockparty.com
▪ Giving Tree Child Development Center is having its 13th annual school supply drive through Friday at the center, 175 S.C. 274, Lake Wylie. Supplies can be dropped off for distribution in the Clover School District.
Meetings
▪ The York County Marine Corp League's local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517-7253.
▪ Chester District Genealogical Society annual meeting, 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Front Porch Restaurant, 3072 Lancaster Highway,Richburg. Meal is $20. Ellen Bramlett Clarke will talk about the early families of West Chester. Mail checks for a reservation to Chester District Genealogical Society, PO Box 336, Richburg, SC 29729. Deadline is Wednesday.
▪ York Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. Aug. 15 at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. Details: 803-684- 3137 ext. 101.
▪ Pesticide use will be the topic of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club Pajama Party, 7-11 p.m. Friday at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Bring a snack or dessert. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests.
YMCA
▪ YMCA Silver Fox Club will host a trip to the Outer Banks, Sept.18-22. The trip features two nights in Nags Head, N.C., a tour and lunch at The Elizabethan Gardens, a visit to the Wright Brothers National Memorial. The group will stay in Morehead City, N.C. for two nights, and visit Beaufort, North Carolina’s historic district with a tour in a double decker bus. On the last night, the group will take a sunset dinner cruise. Registration is open to those 50 and older. Deadline is Monday. Cost: $850, members; $875, nonmembers, based on double occupancy. Upcharge for single is $332. Price includes room, transportation, 4 continental breakfasts, 1 lunch and 4 dinners, meal gratuities, tours, ferries, tax and tip for the bus driver. Details: 803-324-9622 ext. 229.
York County Library
The following free programs will be offered at York County libraries. For a complete schedule go to yclibrary.org.
A Good Yarn Stitching Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday main library. Bring your needlework project and work with others at our drop-in stitching group. All ages and skill levels welcome.
Sphero Coding, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesday main library. Ages 9-11. Work with a team to program a Sphero robot to navigate a maze. This free program is part of the 4-H Tech Wizards program presented by York County Clemson Extension.Call 803-981-5888 to register.
York County Library board of trustees, 5 p.m. Aug. 10 Clover Library. Open to the public.
Are You Prepared for the Solar Eclipse?, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Aug. 10 main library. On Aug. 21York County will see a deep partial eclipse. What can you expect to see? What safety precautions do you need? When should you look? Get your questions answered, a list of resources, and some activity ideas by Carole Holmberg, Settlemyre planetarium manager from the Museum of York County. Suitable for families. Call 803-981-5845 to register.
Genealogy Group, 1-2:30 p.m., Aug. 11, main library. This small support group meets once a month to discuss our research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about our family history. For adults. Call 803-981-5847 to register.
Auditions
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre will hold auditions for “Clue: the Musical” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13-14 at the theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite N (behind ROC Emporium). Callbacks are 7 p.m. Aug. 17 and performances will be Oct. 20-22 and 26-29. The production is a fun-filled family musical that brings the popular game CLUE to life. Roles are available for five males and three females. Character abd audition details: rockhilltheatre.org or the theater Facebook page.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, will have hunger relief site, 9 a.m. Thursday at Mount Calvary AME Zion Church, 2000 Neely Creek Road, Rock Hill. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Reunions
▪ Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 August birthday dinner, 5:30 p.m. on Monday at OutBack Steakhouse.
▪ Rock Hill High class of 1959 lunch and fellowship, 1 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 8 at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Classmates, spouses and friends welcome.
▪ Northwestern High School class of 1977 40th reunion, Sept. 29-30. Details: reunion77@2-tribes.com.
▪ McDaniel reunion, 1 p.m. Sunday at Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill. Bring a well-filled basket. Details: 803-581-3106 or JLFeaster@truvista.net.
▪ George-Milling reunion, noon Aug. 13, 1 Wilkinson St., Hickory Grove. Bring covered-dishes to share.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-417-0954, 803-547-6042, or affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Al-Anon 8 p.m. Mondays, Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays, Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
▪ Alateen 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
