5 style lessons from a former CLT homicide cop – who’s also a fashionista

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Congressman Norman visits Rock Hill's Composite Resources during constituent tour Pause 1:23 New BBQ coming to Ridgeway 1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler 1:55 Copperheads become face of new Fort Mill high school 1:50 Prosecutor: Suspects in Lancaster County slaying planned to rob victim of drugs 2:24 Rep. Norman: 'I haven't talked to a person yet who's happy with their insurance' 3:06 State Rep. James Smith announces Energy Caucus days after cancellation of two nuclear reactors 3:02 Community says final good-bye to Richland County Senior Deputy Derek Fish 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:10 Officers visit Rock Hill neighborhoods for National Night Out Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Former CMPD detective Garry McFadden, who's the focus of a Discovery TV show "I am Homicide," shares some fashion tips for men. Jenna Eason The Charlotte Observer

Former CMPD detective Garry McFadden, who's the focus of a Discovery TV show "I am Homicide," shares some fashion tips for men. Jenna Eason The Charlotte Observer