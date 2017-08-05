What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster

Special events
▪ Safe Passage Inc. 25th anniversary benefit, 6-10 p.m. Thursday at Southern Charm Event Center, 534 Waterford Glen Way, Rock Hill. Dinner catered by Waiter’s Choice along with music, dancing and raffle prizes. Tickets are $25 and available at eventbrite.com/e/silver-soiree-tickets-35019623637 or email slewis@safepassagesc.org. Proceeds go to services for domestic violence and sexual assault victims in a four-county area.
▪ 100th annual Hopewell Day, Aug. 16 at the Old Hopewell School, Hopewell Road, Hickory Grove. Hash is $8 a pint and sales start at 6 a.m. Gospel singing at 10 a.m. Proceeds got to renovation of Hopewell School.
▪ National Chess Master Leland Fuerstman will play a simultaneous chess exhibition against 10 opponents, 1:30-4 p.m. Aug. 19 at HarborChase Assisted Living Community, 1611 Constitution Boulevard, Rock Hill. The event is free and open to the public. To play call 803-981-6855. Charlotte native Fuerstman, 70, is a retired real estate broker and current professional chess instructor.
Fundraiser
▪ Central City Optimist Club 14th annual Charity Golf Tournament, 8:15 a.m. Sept. 9 at Spring Lake County Club, 1375 Spring Lake Road, York. Entry fee: $240, foursome and $60, single. Proceeds support local high school student scholarships, oratorical and essay contests, law enforcement officer recognitions, and other youth and senior citizens activities. Details: 803-230-3325, 410-259-1365 or 803-493-0001.
Back-to-school
▪ Count Me In to do the Right Thing 10th annual school supply distribution event, 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Richburg Fire Department, 225 N. Main St., Richburg. Students must be present to get supplies. Details: 803-789-3812.
▪ Operation Help One Another 11th annual Back-to-School Bash, noon-3 p.m. Saturday Friedheim Park, Rock Hill. Free food, school supplies, book bags, speakers and music. Details: 803-524-6153.
▪ Back-to-School Bash and fish fry, sponsored by the Zeta Theta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Kings and Queens Barber Salon, 1244 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Collecting school supplies and book bags. Fish fry proceeds help buy school supplies, and go to scholarships for Rock Hill and Fort Mill students. The salon will give free basic hair cuts 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and half-off other services.
▪ Back-to-School drop-in, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Jerusalem Family Life Center, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. Light refreshments.
▪ Back-to-School youth event, 5 p.m. Saturday with free food, life music, free clothes, giveaways, games and prizes at Taking the City Ministry, 1765 India Hook Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Pack the Bus with school supplies, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart in Chester, or bring supplies to the Chester School District office, 509 District Office Drive, Chester. Items needed: notebook paper, glue sticks, note cards, pens, pencils, book bags, crayons, colored pencils and three-ring binders.
Meetings
▪ National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jackson’s Cafeteria, Rock Hill. Business meeting at noon.
▪ York County Marine Corp League's local detachment The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517-7253.
▪ Chester District Genealogical Society annual meeting, 1 p.m. Saturday at Front Porch Restaurant, 3072 Lancaster Highway, Richburg. Meal is $20. Ellen Bramlett Clarke will talk about the early families of west Chester. Mail checks for a reservation to Chester District Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 336, Richburg, SC 29729. Deadline is Wednesday.
York County Library
The following free programs will be offered at York County libraries. For a complete schedule, go to yclibrary.org.
A Good Yarn Stitching Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday main library, Rock Hill. Bring needlework project and work with others at drop-in stitching group. All ages and skill levels welcome.
Sphero Coding, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesday main library, Rock Hill. Ages 9-11. Work with a team to program a Sphero robot to navigate a maze. This free program is part of the 4-H Tech Wizards program presented by York County Clemson Extension. Call 803-981-5888 to register.
York County Library board of trustees, 5 p.m. Thursday Clover library. Open to the public.
Are You Prepared for the Solar Eclipse?, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday main library, Rock Hill. On Aug. 21, York County will see a deep partial eclipse. What can you expect to see? What safety precautions do you need? When should you look? Get your questions answered, a list of resources andactivity ideas by Carole Holmberg, Settlemyre planetarium manager from the Museum of York County. Suitable for families. Call 803-981-5845 to register.
Genealogy Group, 1-2:30 p.m., Friday main library, Rock Hill. This small support group meets once a month to discuss research, techniques, new sources and help each other learn more about family history. For adults. Call 803-981-5847 to register.
Beamer’s Back to School Kick-Off, 9-11 a.m., Saturday main library, Rock Hill, and 2-4 p.m., Saturday York library. Learn about useful new library resources. Receive free school supplies and information from community partners. Robotic demonstrations, face-paintingand other activities offered. Sponsored by Friends of York County Library. For pre-K-12th grade students and parents. Students must be present to receive school supplies.
Auditions
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre auditions for “Clue: the Musical” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13-14 at the theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road, suite N (behind ROC Emporium). Callbacks are 7 p.m. Aug. 17. Performances are Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 26-29. The production is a fun-filled family musical that brings the popular game Clue to life. Roles for five males and three females. Character and audition details: rockhilltheatre.org.
▪ York County Choral Society auditions, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 5:30-6:45 p.m. Aug. 31 (also first rehearsal) at Westminster Presbyterian Church choir room, 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Prepare a solo or sing the National Anthem. Fall concert, Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” Dec. 3. Details: drksk58@gmail.com or yorkcountychoralsociety.org.
Work program
▪ Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting ages 17-24 for its work program. All applicants must qualify, be out of school and willing to work for 7 1/2 weeks. They may earn up to $1,600 tax free and gain permanent employment. Details: 803-366-5302, 803-266-6869, mburris@ccainc.org or stop by the office, 546 S. Cherry Road, suite C, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Classes
▪ Beginners and Beyond Knitting is10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Aug. 16-Oct. 4 at Fewell Park Recreation Center, 1204 Alexander Road, Rock Hill. Cost is $54. Registration is required.
Reunions
▪ Emmett Scott High School Class of 1967 August birthday dinner, 5:30 p.m. Monday at OutBack Steakhouse, Rock Hill.
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959 lunch and fellowship, 1 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Classmates, spouses and friends welcome.
▪ Northwestern High School Class of 1977 40th reunion, Sept. 29-30. Details: reunion77@2-tribes.com.
▪ George-Milling reunion, noon Aug. 13 at 1 Wilkinson St., Hickory Grove. Bring covered dish.
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School, 6 p.m. Friday at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Finley High School Class of 1964, noon Saturday at Golden Corral, 1031 N.h Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Details: 803-327-4547, 803-374-1090 or 704-661-7701.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-417-0954, 803-547-6042, or affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Al-Anon 8 p.m. Mondays, Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays, Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
▪ Alateen 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. Details: 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
