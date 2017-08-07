Just about anything you can imagine is for sale someplace along the Big Grab’s 85-mile route.
Living

Shop this 85-mile yard sale, one of SC’s largest

Posted by Dawn Kujawa

dkujawa@thestate.com

August 07, 2017 10:38 AM

Get ready for some serious bargain hunting.

The annual Big Grab Yard Sale is set for Sept. 8-9. It’s one of South Carolina’s largest yard sales.

This year’s route spans 85 miles – from the intersection of I-20 and US 21 near Columbia to the intersection of I-26 and SC 34 near Newberry, according to the event web site. Among the communities it crosses are Blythewood, Winnsboro and Ridgeway.

Some locations will have many vendors at one site, while others will be scattered one-at-a-time along the route, the web site said.

For vendor information and a yard sale map, see www.biggrabyardsale.com.

