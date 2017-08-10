What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster

Special events
▪ 100th annual Hopewell Day, Wednesday at the Old Hopewell School, Hopewell Road, Hickory Grove. Hash is $8 a pint and sales start at 6 a.m. Gospel singing at 10 a.m. Proceeds go to renovation of Hopewell School.
▪ Free community Bingo, 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at Glen Rock Baptist Church, 1815 N. Dobys Bridge Road, Fort Mill. Details: 803-517-2021.
Fundraisers
▪ Arts Council of Chester County summer concert and dance, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 25 featuring Eddy’s Song at the Chester War Memorial Building, 154 Main St., Chester. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event features heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and raffle. General seating is $25, members; $28, non-members in advance. Reserved tables for eight are $250. After Aug. 18, all tickets will be $30. Tickets available at the Arts Council or Posh Peacock Salon. Cash or check only. Details: 803-581-2030.
▪ Central City Optimist Club 14th annual Charity Golf Tournament, 8:15 a.m. Sept. 9 at Spring Lake County Club, 1375 Spring Lake Road, York. Entry fee: $240, foursome and $60, single. Proceeds support high school student scholarships, oratorical and essay contests, law enforcement officer recognitions, and other youth and senior citizens activities. Details: 803-230-3325, 410-259-1365 or 803-493-0001.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host Cottonwood, 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church on S.C. 274 in York. Free admission. Doors open at 6 p.m. with food service at 6:30 Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
▪ Humorist Jeanne Robertson brings her brand of humor for a Hospice fundraiser Sept. 7 at Baxter Hood Center, Rock Hill. Robertson headlines Hospice & Community Care’s 5th Annual LOL event, which raises money for under-insured Hospice patients. She is author of three books on humor and can be heard on Sirius XM radio’s Laugh USA family comedy channels. Tickets: $25, general seating; $50, reserved and are available at HospiceCommunityCare.org. Details: 803-329-1500.
Back-to-school
▪ Roosevelt Community Watch Back-to-School Bash, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Roosevelt Community Park, Clover. Children will get school supplies, and there will be free food, games, music and drinks. Security is provided by the Clover Police Department and adult chaperones. Details: 717-635-5565 or pam_17112@yahoo.com; 803-810-3185 or lenia39@yahoo.com.
▪ Count Me In to do the Right Thing 10th annual school supply distribution event, 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Richburg Fire Department, 225 N. Main St., Richburg. Students must be present to get supplies. Details: 803-789-3812.
▪ Operation Help One Another 11th annual Back-to-School Bash, noon-3 p.m. Saturday Friedheim Park, Rock Hill. Free food, school supplies, book bags, speakers and music. Details: 803-524-6153.
▪ Back-to-School Bash and fish fry, sponsored by the Zeta Theta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Kings and Queens Barber Salon, 1244 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Collecting school supplies and book bags. Fish fry proceeds help buy school supplies, and go to scholarships for Rock Hill and Fort Mill students. The salon will give free basic hair cuts 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and half-off other services.
▪ Back-to-School drop-in, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Jerusalem Family Life Center, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. Light refreshments.
▪ Back-to-School youth event, 5 p.m. Saturday with free food, life music, free clothes, giveaways, games and prizes at Taking the City Ministry, 1765 India Hook Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Pack the Bus with school supplies, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart in Chester, or bring supplies to the Chester School District office, 509 District Office Drive, Chester. Items needed: notebook paper, glue sticks, note cards, pens, pencils, book bags, crayons, colored pencils and three-ring binders.
▪ Platinum Cuts’ annual Back-to-School drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday with free haircuts, refreshments and school supplies. Parents must sign in their children at the event. Details: 803-329-3770.
Health fair
▪ Affinity Health Center and Northside Recreation Center will celebrate National Health Center Week, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Northside. The event features more than 20 agencies including social services, health care and housing. Open to the community. Breakfast for homeless is Aug. 17 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Tour of Affinty is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 18 at 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill. Details: 803-909-9710.
Meetings
▪ Chester District Genealogical Society annual meeting, 1 p.m. Saturday at Front Porch Restaurant, 3072 Lancaster Highway, Richburg. Meal is $20. Ellen Bramlett Clarke will talk about the early families of west Chester.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Chamber of Commerce of York. Details: 803-684-6200.
▪ York Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. Tuesday at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. Details: 803-684- 3137, ext. 101.
York County Library
These free programs are offered at York County libraries. For a complete schedule, go to yclibrary.org.
Genealogy Group, 1-2:30 p.m., Friday main library, Rock Hill. This small support group meets once a month to discuss research, techniques, new sources and help each other learn more about family history. For adults. Call 803-981-5847 to register.
Beamer’s Back to School Kick-Off, 9-11 a.m., Saturday main library, Rock Hill, and 2-4 p.m., Saturday York library. Learn about useful new library resources. Receive free school supplies and information from community partners. Robotic demonstrations, face-painting and other activities offered. Sponsored by Friends of York County Library. For pre-K-12th grade students and parents. Students must be present to receive school supplies.
Auditions
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre auditions for “Clue: the Musical” 6:30 p.m. Sunday-Monday at the theater, 546 S. Cherry Road, suite N (behind ROC Emporium). Callbacks are 7 p.m. Aug. 17. Performances are Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 26-29. The production is a fun-filled family musical that brings the popular game Clue to life. Roles for five males and three females. Character and audition details: rockhilltheatre.org.
▪ York County Choral Society auditions, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 5:30-6:45 p.m. Aug. 31 (also first rehearsal) at Westminster Presbyterian Church choir room, 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Prepare a solo or sing the National Anthem. Fall concert, Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” Dec. 3. Details: drksk58@gmail.com or yorkcountychoralsociety.org.
Work program
▪ Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting ages 17-24 for its work program. All applicants must qualify, be out of school and willing to work for 7 1/2 weeks. They may earn up to $1,600 tax free and gain permanent employment. Details: 803-366-5302, 803-266-6869, mburris@ccainc.org or stop by the office, 546 S. Cherry Road, suite C, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program for ages 26 and older, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 18 at Cox Harley Davidson, 1178 Galleria Blvd., Rock Hill. Participants will get certificates that may reduce the insurance rate for collision and liability coverage for three years. Cost: $15, members; $20, for non-members. Registration is required. Details: 803-328- 5507.
Reunions
▪ George-Milling reunion, noon Sunday at 1 Wilkinson St., Hickory Grove. Bring covered dish.
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School, 6 p.m. Friday at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Finley High School Class of 1964, noon Saturday at Golden Corral, 1031 N. Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Details: 803-327-4547, 803-374-1090 or 704-661-7701.
▪ The descendants of Charlie and Lizzie Hough 37th annual reunion, 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at McConnells Community Center, 189 Church St. Bring a picnic lunch and drinks to share. Details: 803-324-4746.
Support groups
▪ Al-Anon 8 p.m. Mondays, Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays, Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road. Koushik Sridhar, who is a sophomore at a Blakeney High School in Ballantyne, discuss a device that he has developed to assist Parkinson’s patients manage tremord. Details: 803-328-5587.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments