What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

▪ Leslie and Friends kicks off the 13th annual Blues and Jazz Festival Thursdayin Baxter Village’s Springmaid Park in Fort Mill.
On Friday,at the Old Town Restaurant Crawl, the Arts Council welcomes Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues to McHale’s Irish Pub. Arnold is a South Carolina bluesman who has played with Muddy Waters, Otis Redding and BB King. He produced “Soul Train” with Don Cornelius, and played bass on “Sanford and Son” with Redd Foxx.
The venue and artists include: McHale’s Irish Pub - Mac, Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues; Five & Dine, Frost - Meccia Duo; Jimmy John’s - Black & White Alley, Letron Brantley Duo; Amélie’s - Amos Hoffman Duo; Millstone Pizza + Taphouse - Abe Reid Trio; The Flipside Restaurant - Dante Lewis; Gettys Art Center Courtroom - Plair; and Thi’s Place on Main - J’Michael Peeples. New in 2017 are the Abe Reid Trio and the Amos Hoffman Duo. Cost is $10.
▪ The Turning Point of Chester annual fall banquet, 6 p.m. Saturday at Church of The Nazarene Family Life Center, 182 Pinckney St., Chester. Beatrice “Bea” Thompson, Charlotte native and broadcast television and radio personality, will speak. Food catered by Sarge and Crew. Tickets: $25, age 12 and older; $12, age 11 and younger; table for eight, $200. Tickets available at The Dove’s Nest, 105 Cotton St., Chester. Details: 803-581-4298, 803-379-0888 or 803-327-3051.
▪ Lando Days, Saturday at Lando History Center featuring a car show, children’s area, bands, vendors, barbecue, hot dogs and bake sale. The Chester Gun Reenactors will have demonstrations. Tours of Lando-Manetta Mill History Center, with a collection of original artifacts and documents telling the story of Manetta Mill and people who lived in Lando. Details: 803-789-6361.
▪ Sharon Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire and Life Safety Day, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 14 at 3336 York St. The family event includes face painting, pumpkin painting, snacks, games, live music and a demonstration of the Jaws of Life, where a firefighter will cut Rescue Randy from a car. There will be a fish and chicken fry. Plates, $10 and proceeds go to the department.
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club annual fall yard sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church gym, Celanese Road. Proceeds go to community and special needs projects. Details: 803-324-2738.
▪ Epiphany Lutheran Church sixth annual Oktoberfest, 3-7 p.m. Saturday with traditional German food, beer and music at the church, West Main Street, Rock Hill. There will be a bounce house for children. Free parking and admission. Pumpkins and gourds for sale. Accepting donations of canned goods for local food pantries.
▪ Paw Brokers party to benefit Project Safe Pet, 4-8 p.m. Oct. 10 at Beef O' Brady's, 940 Market St., Fort Mill. Recycled jewelry for sale. Open to the public.
▪ India Hook United Methodist Men’s annual fall barbecue, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 14 in the family life center, Rock Hill. By the pound, $10; adult plates, $10 and child’s plate, $5. Plates include barbecue, baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and tea. Tickets available from the UMM. Phone orders: 803-329-7787.
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host RDR/Bluegrass Gospel Band, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Church, Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m. with food food available about 6:30 p.m. Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
▪ It’s the dawning of the “Age of Aquarius” when Winthrop University’s Department of Theatre and Dance opens its 2017-18 season with “HAIR,” the American rock musical. Showtimes are 8 p.m.Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Johnson Theatre, Rock Hill. This year marks 50 years since the original musical made its debut on Broadway. This production includes mature content. Tickets: $10 with a Winthrop ID; $15, general admission. Tickets available at the Department of Theatre and Dance Box Office one hour prior to show time or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Free parking.
▪ Shadows of the ’60s pays tribute to the legendary stars of Motown, such as The Supremes, The Four Tops, The Temptations, and Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, 8 p.m. Thursday at Clover School District Auditorium. Tickets, $15. Reserve tickets: 803-222-8018.
▪ Celebrate Octoberfest, 1-5 p.m. Saturday at The Shore Club, 15083 Molokai Drive, Fort Mill, featuring 20 breweries, barbecue and German food. The Parks Brother performing live.
▪ The “World of Hellebores” is the topic for First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826.Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
▪ York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517- 7253.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club Halloween party, 7 p.m. Saturday, Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Admission: $3, member; $7 guests. Members bring a dish. Prize for best costume.
▪ Rock Hill & Chester Senior Sports Classic, Oct. 9-13, offers sports activities for seniors ages 50 and older with events in Rock Hill and Chester. Events include golf, pickleball, basketball free throw, table tennis, shuffleboard, horseshoes and bowling. All skill levels welcome. Registration and payment of $20 includes T-shirt and three lunches, as well as a low country boil at the awards ceremony. Fee does not include bowling and golf. Details and registration: 803-329-5620 or cityofrockhill.com
▪ 54th annual Curry family reunion, Oct. 8 at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 1660 Pleasant Grove Road, Chester. Worship, 11 a.m. and picnic lunch, 1 p.m. Details: rpsears@aol.com.
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959, 1 p.m. Oct. 12 for lunch and fellowship at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates, spouses and friends welcome.
▪ Celebrate Recovery begins at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 17 at Remnant Church, 1974 Carolina Place Drive, suite 144, Fort Mill. Men and women groups for addictions, anger, abuse, low self-esteem and co-dependency. Free. Details: 803-230-4951.
