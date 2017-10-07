What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Agape Hospice will host Community Bingo with 10 games, 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sharon United Methodist Church, 3001 Shannon St., Sharon; 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Wylie Assisted Living, 4877 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie; and 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at Glenrock Baptist Church, 1815 North Dobys Bridge Road, Fort Mill.
▪ CurtinFarms Fest, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 407 N. Paraham Road, Clover. The event includes hayrides, saw mill demonstrations, animals and a variety hand-crafted, hand-made and hand-restored items on the 100-year-old farm. There will be live music and food. Admission: $5, age 10 and older; $1, age 3-9 and free, age 2 and younger. Rain or shine.
▪ Sharon Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire and Life Safety Day, 4-7 p.m. Saturday at 3336 York St. The family event includes face painting, pumpkin painting, snacks, games, live music and a demonstration of the Jaws of Life, where a firefighter will cut Rescue Randy from a car. There will be a fish and chicken fry. Plates, $10 and proceeds go to the department.
▪ “Spirits & Stories: Brattonsville by Twilight,” 3-9 p.m. Oct. 21 at Historic Brattonsville in McConnells. Includes early American-style hands-on activities, open hearth cooking and harvesting demonstrations. Fall festivities include Simon St. Clair’s Magick and Marvel Show, live music and a crackling bon fire. At twilight, as lanterns glow, historically-dressed interpreters tell the tales of those who lived there long ago. Fiddle music, games and food concessions will be available at the Tavern. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; ages 4-17, $5 and free for members.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club’s 18th annual Scholarship Benefit Concert and Reception, 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Rock Hill. The concert features 12 local musicians and accompanists in a variety of musical formats. Tickets: $10, available from club members or at the door.
Fundraisers
▪ Paw Brokers party to benefit Project Safe Pet, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Beef O’ Brady’s, 940 Market St., Fort Mill. Recycled jewelry for sale. Open to the public.
▪ St. John’s Wee School Children’s Fall and Winter annual Consignment Sale, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at 130 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill. The public is invited to consign items and earn 60 percent of sale price. There is no fee to participate. The sale features quality children’s clothing and accessories, shoes, toys, books, baby furniture and equipment. Donations are accepted with receipts available for tax purposes. Details: 803-548-6557 or email stjumcweeschool@gmail.com to get a consignor number. Proceeds from the sale go toward St. John’s UMC Wee School.
▪ India Hook United Methodist Men’s annual fall barbecue, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the family life center, Rock Hill. By the pound, $10; adult plates, $10 and child’s plate, $5. Plates include barbecue, baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and tea. Tickets available from the UMM. Phone orders: 803-329-7787.
▪ Divine Saviour Catholic Church annual Spaghetti Dinner, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Oct. 20 (take-out only) and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 21 (eat-in or take-out) at 232 Herndon Ave., York. Tickets: $10 for spaghetti dinner or a quart of meat sauce. Details: 803-684-3431 or 803-322-4669.
▪ Orders for the United Methodist Women of Bethel United Methodist Church annual Holiday Pie Sale are due Nov. 10 for pick up Nov 17. Pies available are pumpkin, coconut, sweet potato, buttermilk, chocolate nut, pecan, peanut butter. Place orders at 803-324-2455, 803-417-0797. bethelrockhill@gmail.com or darnellesweatt1@gmail.com.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, hunger relief site, 9 a.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1875 Ridge Road, Clover. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Meetings
▪ National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson’s Cafeteria, Rock Hill. Business meeting at noon.
▪ York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517- 7253.
Auditions
▪ Auditions for Rock Hill Community Theatre’s “Scrooge’s Christmas,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2115 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. The cast needs to add seven strong singers/actors to the returning cast. Prepare a holiday song for your audition. Provide music on your phone or sing a capella. Show dates are Dec. 8-10 and 14-17. Details: rhtheatre.org.
York County Library
▪ The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free programs in October. Register online at events.yclibrary.org.
My Family Time Capsule, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday. Introduce children to family history and preserve memories. Ages 9-11. Register at 981-5888.
Wired Wednesdays: Tech Help Drop In, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. Drop-in anytime to have questions about your laptop or tablet answered.
True Crime Book Club, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Stop by the Rock Hill reference desk to reserve a spot and pick up a copy of the book. Details: 981-5825.
Genealogy Group 2, 1-2:3 p.m. Friday. This small support group meets once a month to discuss research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about our family history. Register at 981-5847.
National Chess Day Celebration, 10:30-12:30 Saturday. Play chess with other enthusiasts in the Rock Hill City Hall Amphitheater. All ages welcome. No registration required.
Drop-In Craft Time, 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Stop by the children’s department and create a do-it-yourself craft (while supplies last). Ages 11 and under.
Interactive Movie Matinee, 2-5 p.m. Saturday. Watch the movie, follow the script, and relive the magical first year at Hogwarts. Ages 7-11. Register at 981-5888.
Recreation
▪ Rock Hill Youth Council Grant Program will award grants up to $500 to youth-led projects from helping organizations that have special needs to planning and hosting fun or recreational events for youth. Applications available from the city of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Office, room 390, in City Hall or at cityofrockhill.com/PRT. Deadline for submission is Nov. 3. An optional workshop is offered to help prepare applications at 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, room 373, at Rock Hill City Hall. Details: 803-329-5625 or Patti.Panetti@cityofrockhill.com.
▪ The Upper Palmetto YMCA annual ski trip to Aspen/Snowmass, Colo., is Jan. 20-25. The package includes a range of rooming options at the Timberline for five nights (more/less if requested); transfers to and from the airport and from the airport in Aspen to the Timberline; luggage service; four-day lift ticket to Snowmass, Aspen, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk ski areas; shuttle service from Snowmass to Aspen; and a welcome dinner reception. Details: jimmyjohnson@upymca.org or reneeprice@upymca.org or 803-324-9622 ext 229. Discounts are available if payment is made before Nov. 15. Trip details: upymca.org. Trip brochures are available.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959, 1 p.m. Thursday for lunch and fellowship at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates, spouses and friends welcome.
▪ 54th annual Curry family reunion, Sunday at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 1660 Pleasant Grove Road, Chester. Worship, 11 a.m. and picnic lunch, 1 p.m. Details: rpsears@aol.com.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. A transgender workshop 7 p.m. Oct. 18 with the Revs. Debra Hopkins and Dawn Flynn at Epiphany. Details: 803-417-0954, 803-547-6042, or affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in the community room at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Diana Wright present “Healing Touch Therapy,” a biofield therapy. Details: 803-328-5231.
