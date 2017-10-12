Children dressed in costume head to kitchen at last year’s Children’s Museum ‘Boo-seum’ event on East Main Street in Rock Hill.
What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Staff reports

October 12, 2017 8:34 AM

Special events

▪ Fire Prevention Week open house at Smyrna Fire Department Station No.1, 1-5 p.m. Saturday at 1052 Main St. Fire trucks and equipment on display. Details: 803-925-2230.

▪ CurtinFarms Fest, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 407 N. Paraham Road, Clover. The event includes hayrides, saw mill demonstrations, animals and hand-crafted, hand-made and hand-restored items on the 100-year-old farm. There will be live music and food. Admission: $5, age 10 and older; $1, age 3-9 and free, age 2 and younger. Rain or shine.

▪ Sharon Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire and Life Safety Day, 4-7 p.m. Saturday at 3336 York St. The family event includes face painting, pumpkin painting, snacks, games, live music and a demonstration of the Jaws of Life, where a firefighter will cut Rescue Randy from a car. There will be a fish and chicken fry. Plates, $10 and proceeds go to the department.

▪ “Spirits & Stories: Brattonsville by Twilight,” 3-9 p.m. Oct. 21 at Historic Brattonsville, McConnells. Includes early American-style hands-on activities, open hearth cooking and harvesting demonstrations. Fall festivities include Simon St. Clair’s Magick and Marvel Show, live music and a bonfire. At twilight, as lanterns glow, historically-dressed interpreters tell the tales of those who lived there long ago. Fiddle music, games and food concessions available at the Tavern. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; ages 4-17, $5 and free for members.

▪ Baxter Village’s 17th annual Fall Festival and Market Day, noon-6 p.m. Oct. 21, Fort Mill. More than 125 exhibitors, Halloween costume contests, mascots and costumed characters, inflatables, magic shows, contest and prizes and food and drink available. Live music 7-11 p.m. at Beef O’Brady’s. Admission is free.

▪ Rock Hill Music Club’s 18th annual Scholarship Benefit Concert and Reception, 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Rock Hill. The concert features 12 local musicians and accompanists in a variety of musical formats. Tickets: $10, available from club members or at the door.

▪ Main Street Children’s Museum celebrates Halloween with a fun and not-so-scary children’s event, Boo-seum, 1-4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at 133 E. Main St., Rock Hill. There will be games, activities, crafts and a costume parade. Recommended for ages 6 and younger. No registration necessary; free with general admission. Details: 803-981-9182 or chmuseums.org/childrens/.

Fundraisers

▪ Community Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at Friendship United Methodist Church with heavy duty commercial quality marble top tables and many other household items. Bring items to sell; must provide your table. A donation to the church is appreciated. Hot dogs and tea available, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

▪ India Hook United Methodist Men’s annual fall barbecue, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the family life center, Rock Hill. By the pound, $10; adult plates, $10 and child’s plate, $5. Plates include barbecue, baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and tea. Tickets available from UMM. Phone orders: 803-329-7787.

▪ Medical fundraiser for Austin Cauthen, 7, of Lancaster, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Lake Forest Church, Huntersville, N.C. A dinner and Exalt! Vocal Talent Show will raise money to buy a used wheelchair accessible van. Austin has Myotubular Myopanty, a rare genetic muscular condition. He has to have round-the-clock care. Austin’s father, Shawn, is an officer and SWAT team leader with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. His mother, Emily, is a primary caregiver. Tickets are $15, concert and $35 dinner with medical recipients. Tickets: allthingspossible.org/exalt-showcase.

▪ Keystone Alumni spirit night, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 17 at Showmars, Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill. A percentage of the proceeds go to Keystone Alumni Services. Details: 803-324-1800.

▪ Divine Saviour Catholic Church annual Spaghetti Dinner, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Oct. 20 (take-out only) and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 21 (eat-in or take-out) at 232 Herndon Ave., York. Tickets: $10 for spaghetti dinner or a quart of meat sauce. Details: 803-684-3431 or 803-322-4669.

Entertainment

▪ Bruce Katz, legendary Hammond B-3 organist/keyboardist and four-time Blues Music Award nominee, and his Bruce Katz Band, will bring their Sunshine Tour II to Chester, 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at St. Marks Episcopal Church, 132 Center St., Chester. Katz was a member of the Gregg Allman Band from 2007-13. Tickets: $10 in advance, $15 at the door and available through Eventbrite. Details: 803-379-1683 or facebook.com/groups/1708015049476414/.

▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass features “Country Grass, 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. with food served around 6:30 p.m. Free admission.

Meetings

▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at York Chamber of Commerce. Details: 803-684-6200.

▪ Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature, 11 a.m. Oct. 25 at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-684-9288.

Recreation

▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism hosts two bike. Community Family Bike Ride, 6 p.m. Oct. 20 starts at Rock Hill City Hall parking lot, riding through downtown and ending at the Food Truck Friday event at Fountain Park. The ride is free; all riders must wear a helmet and be able to ride a bike without training wheels. PRT will host the Family Bike Adventure, 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at BMX Supercross facility to pick up a map and passport. By completing four missions and returning your passport by noon, you are eligible for a prize drawing. Bring your bikes and helmets. Riders must be able to ride without training wheels. Details: bikerockhill.com, 803-326-2479 or bikerockhill@cityofrockhill.com.

Volunteers

▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Baxter Village YMCA, Fort Mill. Details: bbrown@sc.wish.org.

Classes

▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club offers Carolina shag lessons and line-dance lessons Tuesdays at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Line dance lesson begin at 6 p.m., shag lessons at 7:30 p.m. Open dance floor at 8 p.m. Cover charge, $2. Details: lakewylieshagclub.com.

Reunions

▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959, 1 p.m. Thursday for lunch and fellowship at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates, spouses and friends welcome.

▪ Yarbrough National Genealogical and Historical Association invites all Yarbroughs and allied families to its 34th Family Conference Oct. 7-9 at Quality Inn & Suites in Mount Pleasant. Details: yarbroughfamily.org.

Support groups

▪ Celebrate Recovery begins at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Remnant Church, 1974 Carolina Place Drive, suite 144, Fort Mill. Men and women groups for addictions, anger, abuse, low self-esteem and co-dependency. Details: 803-230-4951.

▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will host transgender workshop 7 p.m. Oct. 18 with the Revs. Debra Hopkins and Dawn Flynn at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-417-0954, 803-547-6042, or affirmationofyc@gmail.com.

▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Diana Wright present “Healing Touch Therapy,” a biofield therapy. Details: 803-328-5231.

Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

