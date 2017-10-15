What’s happeningin York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ 12th annual Senior Expo, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday for senior, caregivers and healthcare professionals at Winthrop University Student Activity Center adjacent to Withers Hall, Rock Hill. The event features flu shots, health screenings, door prizes, refreshments and free lunch. Details: 803-329-9670.
▪ Master’s Car Club and Wade’s Diner Show and Shine, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday , 2555 Saluda Road, Rock Hill. Free registration, door prizes and 50/50 drawing. Donations accepted. Details: masterscarclub.com.
▪ “Spirits & Stories: Brattonsville by Twilight,” 3-9 p.m. Saturday at Historic Brattonsville, McConnells. Includes early American-style hands-on activities, open hearth cooking and harvesting demonstrations. Fall festivities include Simon St. Clair’s Magick and Marvel Show, live music and a bonfire. At twilight, as lanterns glow, historically-dressed interpreters tell the tales of those who lived there long ago. Fiddle music, games and food concessions available at the Tavern. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; ages 4-17, $5 and free for members.
▪ Baxter Village’s 17th annual Fall Festival and Market Day, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Fort Mill. More than 125 exhibitors, Halloween costume contests, mascots and costumed characters, inflatables, magic shows, contest and prizes and food and drink available. Live music 7-11 p.m. at Beef O’Brady’s. Admission is free.
▪ Main Street Children’s Museum celebrates Halloween with a fun and not-so-scary children’s event, Boo-seum, 1-4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at 133 E. Main St., Rock Hill. There will be games, activities, crafts and a costume parade. Recommended for ages 6 and younger. No registration necessary; free with general admission. Details: 803-981-9182 or chmuseums.org/childrens/.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club’s 18th annual Scholarship Benefit Concert and Reception, 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Rock Hill. Performers include vocalists Sallie and Frank Pullano, Linwood Little, Anna Lemmon and Wendy Wingard-Gay; flutist Maury Wilkinson; clarinetist Deborah Loomer; pianist Lannia Bronola-Dickert; organist Donald Moe; pianists Susan Read, Pamela Revels and Wesley Revels. Selections ranges from baroque and classical to romantic and modern musical favorites. Tickets: $10, available from club members or at the door.
Fundraisers
▪ Divine Saviour Catholic Church annual Spaghetti Dinner, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Friday (take-out only) and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday (eat-in or take-out) at 232 Herndon Ave., York. Tickets: $10 for spaghetti dinner or a quart of meat sauce. Details: 803-684-3431 or 803-322-4669.
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church fall festival, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday includes 55 vendors with pottery, baskets, holiday items, collegiate items, baked goods and more at the church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. There will be breakfast, lunch and a bake sale Proceeds to missions.
▪ Girls Night Out Halloween Bash, 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill, 607 Aiken Ave., Rock Hill. Tickets, $20, includes dinner, wine, beer, soft drinks, door prizes and silent auction Halloween costumes optional. For tickets, call 803-322-8281 or darlene4kids@aol.com. Proceeds to community service and upkeep of the historic house.
Entertainment
▪ Bruce Katz, legendary Hammond B-3 organist/keyboardist and four-time Blues Music Award nominee, and his Bruce Katz Band, will bring their Sunshine Tour II to Chester, 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Marks Episcopal Church, 132 Center St., Chester. Katz was a member of the Gregg Allman Band from 2007-13. Tickets: $10 in advance, $15 at the door and available through Eventbrite. Details: 803-379-1683 or facebook.com/groups/1708015049476414/.
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass features “Country Grass, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. with food served around 6:30 p.m. Free admission.
▪ Rozlyn Sorrell performs 8 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Clover School District Auditorium as part of the Performing Arts Series. Tickets: $15. To reserve tickets: 803-222-8018.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, hunger relief site, 9 a.m. Wednesday at Green Pond United Methodist Church, 983 Bethel St., Clover. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Career fair
Young Adult Works Career Fair, 1-3 p.m. Friday in the Cyber Cafe t the Adult Education Flexible Learning Center, 1234 Flint St. Ext., Rock Hill. The event is for ages 17-24. Employers will meet with job seekers and local partner agencies will available to offer services and support. Details: 803-385-1179.
Meetings
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Monday, at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ Catawba Chapter of the DAR, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Charlotte Ave Church of Christ, 339 Charlotte Ave, Rock Hill. Gina Bobo will discuss the Martha Bratton Chapter DAR. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution promotes patriotism, historic preservation, and education. Prospective members are welcome to attend.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. Thursday at York Chamber of Commerce. Details: 803-684-6200.
▪ Rock Hill branch of the NAACP, 9 a.m. Saturday, Bannon Hall across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill.
York County Library
▪ The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free programs in October. Register online at events.yclibrary.org.
A Good Yarn Stitching Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday. Bring your project to our drop-in stitching group. All ages and skill levels welcome.
Parent and Teen Game Night, 5:30-7 p.m. Monday. Board and video games, and other activities for the whole family. Dinner provided and younger siblings are welcome. Ages 11-17 with an adult. Register at 803-981-5830.
Third Tuesday Book Club, 2-3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Meet to discuss Snow Flower and the Secret Fan by Lisa See.
Tech Tuesdays – Basic Internet Skills, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday. Learn to evaluate information found on the Web. Experience with Windows and a mouse is required. Register at 803-981-5845.
Youth Chess Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday. Practice your skills and learn how to play. For age 17 and younger.
Researching Your World War I Ancestor, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Learn about The Great War on its centennial, and the genealogical and military sources to uncover your World War I soldier. Register at 803-981-5825.
Lego Club, 3:15-4:30 p.m. and 5-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Build with Legos, supplied by the library. Ages 5-11. Register at 803-981-5888.
Behind the Beat: Music Production Workshop, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday. Learn about a producer’s creative process, how to develop an original sound and more. Ages 14-17. Register at 803-981-5830.
Recreation
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism hosts two bike events. Community Family Bike Ride, 6 p.m. Friday starts at Rock Hill City Hall parking lot, riding through downtown and ending at the Food Truck Friday event at Fountain Park. The ride is free; all riders must wear a helmet and be able to ride a bike without training wheels. PRT will host the Family Bike Adventure, 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at BMX Supercross facility to pick up a map and passport. By completing four missions and returning your passport by noon, you are eligible for a prize drawing. Bring your bikes and helmets. Riders must be able to ride without training wheels. Details: bikerockhill.com, 803-326-2479 or bikerockhill@cityofrockhill.com.
Volunteers
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday at Baxter Village YMCA, Fort Mill. Details: bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Classes
▪ The following classes will be offered at Fewell Park Recreation Center, 1204 Alexander Road, Rock Hill. Register at cityofrockhill.com/PRT. All classes are $54, except yoga. Details: 803-329-5645.
Beginner Watercolor, 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, Oct. 30-Dec. 4 with Herb Dumaresq.
Advanced/ Intermediate Watercolor, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Oct. 31-Dec. 5 with Herb Dumaresq.
Beginners and Beyond Knitting, 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Oct. 18-Dec. 13 with Lisa Galloway.
Acrylics in 3D, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Thursdays, Nov. 2-Dec. 14 (no class Nov. 23) with Brad Sabelli.
Learn to Draw in 5 Easy Steps, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 3-Dec. 15 (no class Nov. 24) with Brad Sabelli.
Yoga, 10-11 a.m. Mondays (on-going) led by Whitney Carter. Cost: $15 per class. No registration.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will host transgender workshop 7 p.m. Oct. 18 with the Revs. Debra Hopkins and Dawn Flynn at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-417-0954, 803-547-6042, or affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Mended Hearts support group, 10 a.m. Saturday in the Doctors Dining room, Piedmont Medical Center, 2225 Herlong Ave., Rock Hill. Dr. William Alleyne wil speak.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Diana Wright present “Healing Touch Therapy,” a biofield therapy. Details: 803-328-5231.
