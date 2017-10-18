'Chicken whisperer' finds rooster on Appalachian Trail, carries it 42 miles to safety

An animal activist bumped into an unexpected companion on October 10 while hiking the 2,200 mile Appalachian Trail — a Polish crested rooster stranded in the middle of the forest with no houses or farms in sight.
“I was completely incredulous when I found him...” 31-year-old Heather Bolint told TODAY. “I was afraid that someone just dropped him off here because it was a quiet country road, and because he was a rooster, which people don't always desire.”
Bolint would know — according to her LinkedIn profile, she’s spent the better part of her career on animal issues and recently left a position as Seattle Director for the Humane League, an organization that says it works “to reduce animal suffering by inspiring change at all levels.” She even bundled helping animals into her hike by raising more than $1,500 for the Humane League so far.
As a “chicken whisperer,” she wrote on Facebook that she didn’t want to leave the rooster alone in the woods to be eaten by predators. So she did the only thing she could think of — scoop him up and kept on hiking.
She wrote on Facebook that she walked about 15 miles in the 80 degree weather before coming across another hiker, who shared some dog kibble for the rooster to eat (and made sure to snag a selfie).
Bolint went to sleep with her new friend dozing peacefully beside her, then woke up early to make another 27 mile trek to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy headquarters in West Virginia, she wrote on Facebook.
“Now we’ve seen everything,” they told her, before adding that he was probably the first rooster to have hiked the Appalachian Trail, she wrote on Facebook.
From there, she was able to drive her companion to Poplar Spring Animal Sanctuary, where he now has “a comfortable forever home,” she wrote on Facebook. “Now he will be able to live peacefully and with other chickens, surrounded by beautiful farmland, and dream of that time he once hiked the Appalachian Trail.”
Poplar Spring shared a video of the rooster, now named Mason, on Facebook, and wrote that he was enjoying his new home. “It is a real mystery where he came from, and a miracle he survived in that wild place with so many predators,” the sanctuary added.
Bolint wrote on Facebook that she’d miss her feathery friend, but she was glad he was able to bring a little bit of serendipity to people’s lives, including her own.
“When people saw him they instantly smiled, and sparked up friendly conversation,” Bolint wrote in the Facebook post. “I'm so grateful that I got to experience life on the trail with a rooster, and to witness the joy he brought to others.”
