What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Master’s Car Club and Wade’s Diner Show and Shine, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 2555 Saluda Road, Rock Hill. Free registration, door prizes and 50/50 drawing. Donations accepted. Details: masterscarclub.com.
▪ “Spirits & Stories: Brattonsville by Twilight,” 3-9 p.m. Saturday at Historic Brattonsville, McConnells. Includes early American-style hands-on activities, open hearth cooking and harvesting demonstrations. Fall festivities include Simon St. Clair’s Magick and Marvel Show, live music and a bonfire. At twilight, as lanterns glow, historically-dressed interpreters tell the tales of those who lived there long ago. Fiddle music, games and food concessions available at the Tavern. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; ages 4-17, $5 and free for members.
▪ Baxter Village’s 17th annual Fall Festival and Market Day, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Fort Mill. More than 125 exhibitors, Halloween costume contests, mascots and costumed characters, inflatables, magic shows, contest and prizes and food and drink available. Live music 7-11 p.m. at Beef O’Brady’s. Admission is free.
▪ Main Street Children’s Museum celebrates Halloween with a fun and not-so-scary children’s event, Boo-seum, 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday at 133 E. Main St., Rock Hill. There will be games, activities, crafts and a costume parade. Recommended for ages 6 and younger. No registration necessary; free with general admission. Details: 803-981-9182 or chmuseums.org/childrens.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club’s 18th annual Scholarship Benefit Concert and Reception, 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Rock Hill. Performers include vocalists Sallie and Frank Pullano, Linwood Little, Anna Lemmon and Wendy Wingard-Gay; flutist Maury Wilkinson; clarinetist Deborah Loomer; pianist Lannia Bronola-Dickert; organist Donald Moe; pianists Susan Read, Pamela Revels and Wesley Revels. Selections ranges from baroque and classical to romantic and modern musical favorites. Tickets: $10, available from club members or at the door.
▪ Carolina Gardens at York will host a Willy Wonka-themed Trick-or-Treat extravaganza, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at 1202 N. Congress St. Open to the community.
Fundraisers
▪ Divine Saviour Catholic Church annual spaghetti dinner, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Friday (take-out only) and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday (eat-in or take-out) at 232 Herndon Ave., York. Tickets: $10 for spaghetti dinner or a quart of meat sauce. Details: 803-684-3431 or 803-322-4669.
▪ Mount Vernon United Methodist Church fall bazaar Saturday with a full breakfast buffet, 7-10 a.m., shopping at 8 a.m. and lunch (hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken stew), 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 2160 Smithford Road. The event features a county store with homemade baked goods, relishes and jellies, frozen casseroles. Handmade seasonal decorations and crafts available for sale along with pottery, stain glass items, wreaths, crochet and knitted blankets and Carolina and Clemson items.
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church fall festival, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday includes 55 vendors with pottery, baskets, holiday items, collegiate items, baked goods and more at the church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. There will be breakfast, lunch and a bake sale Proceeds to missions.
▪ Girls Night Out Halloween Bash, 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill, 607 Aiken Ave., Rock Hill. Tickets, $20, includes dinner, wine, beer, soft drinks, door prizes and silent auction Halloween costumes optional. For tickets, call 803-322-8281 or darlene4kids@aol.com. Proceeds to community service and upkeep of the historic house.
▪ Emmanuel Nazarene Church annual Community Fall Festival, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, October 28, 998 Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill. The even includes more than 30 craft vendors, trunk-or-treat, food, face painting, hay rides, and more. Free admission.
▪ The St. Anne Conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society 16th annual Fall Festival and Halloween Carnival on Saturday, 4-8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the parish life center, 1694 Bird St., Rock Hill. Activities include games for all ages, a haunted house, costume contest (registration 4 p.m.), silent auction, spaghetti dinner and baked goods and more. Proceeds benefit the needy in the community.
▪ Lifeway Church, 114 S. Congress St. , York, is having a “Craftacular” on Nov. 11. Inside booth (10 x 10) cost, $30; patio booth, $20; two parking lot spaces, $15. Details: Jenifer at 803-627-6501 or golifeway.com.
Entertainment
▪ Rozlyn Sorrell performs 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Clover School District Auditorium as part of the Performing Arts Series. Tickets: $15. To reserve tickets: 803-222-8018.
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “Clue: The Musical,” directed by Mike Collins, host of WFAE’s "Charlotte Talks.” The musical is based on the popular board game by Parker Brothers. This hilarious musical brings to life your favorite suspects as they sing and dance their way to solving the question of who killed Mr. Boddy, in which room, and with which weapon. Audiences will play along, selecting cards that represent the killer, weapon and room at the beginning of the show, resulting in a uniquely funny version of the play each night, with 216 possible solutions. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Oct. 26-28 and 3 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 29 at the theater, 546 S. Cherry Road behind the ROC Emporium. Tickets: $15, adults; $12 students and seniors and $2 off matinees.
Career fair
Young Adult Works Career Fair, 1-3 p.m. Friday in the Cyber Cafe at the Adult Education Flexible Learning Center, 1234 Flint St. Ext., Rock Hill. The event is for ages 17-24. Employers will meet with job seekers and local partner agencies will available to offer services and support. Details: 803-385-1179.
Meetings
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, 1:30-3 p.m. lunch and 3-4:15 p.m. meeting, Tuesday in the Oak room at Hickory Tavern , 8364 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Details: 704-843-6930 or jmarker@carolina.rr.com.
▪ Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature, 11 a.m. Wednesday at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-684-9288.
▪ Rock Hill branch of the NAACP, 9 a.m. Oct. 28 Bannon Hall across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill Chapter of Finley High School alumni, 5 p.m. Monday at Jackson's Cafeteria 1735 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill. Details: 803-230-3325 or 704-232-0793.
Support groups
▪ Mended Hearts support group, 10 a.m. Saturday in the Doctors Dining room, Piedmont Medical Center, 2225 Herlong Ave., Rock Hill. Dr. William Alleyne wil speak.
