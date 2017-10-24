What’s happeningin York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Real natural science cloaked in Halloween fun is in store for the Museum of York County’s “Spooky Science - Mysteries of the Senses,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. Skeletons warm up by the campfire to listen to ghost stories, animals loom in the darkened museum halls and fantastic specimens with unusual senses lurk in the Naturalist Center. Dr. Hackentaus returns to reveal his diabolical plan to use carnivorous plants to take over York County. Live creepy critters to touch if you dare, presented by A Walk in the Woods, LLC. Not-so-scary costumes are encouraged. The Museum Guild will have food available for purchase. Admission: $8, adults; $7 senior; |$5 ages 4- 17 and free for members. Early admission for members at 9 a.m.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club’s 18th annual Scholarship Benefit Concert and Reception, 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Rock Hill. Performers include vocalists Sallie and Frank Pullano, Linwood Little, Anna Lemmon and Wendy Wingard-Gay; flutist Maury Wilkinson; clarinetist Deborah Loomer; pianist Lannia Bronola-Dickert; organist Donald Moe; pianists Susan Read, Pamela Revels and Wesley Revels. Selections range from baroque and classical to romantic and modern musical favorites. Tickets: $10, available from club members or at the door.
▪ Carolina Gardens at York will host a Willy Wonka-themed Trick-or-Treat extravaganza, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at 1202 N. Congress St. Open to the community.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society “Stories of the Stones” Rose Hill Cemetery tour, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 4 at the cemetery, 229 E. Liberty St., York. Volunteers will tell stories of residents buried there. Tickets, $5 and free for children in K-12. Handicap assistance available on request. Rain date, Nov. 11. Details: 803-864-3844 or jramsey29745@bellsouth.net.
Fundraisers
▪ Richburg Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Richburg Town Park, 116 N. Main St. will feature children’s amusements, food vendors selling barbecue, ribs, smoked turkey legs, chicken wings, hot dogs, fries, and more; craft vendors and baked goods. Live music with three bands and a classic car show by the Master’s Car Club of Rock Hill. Proceeds from the car show entry fees will be split between Fort Lawn and Great Falls food pantries. Details: 803-374-0800 or 803-374-7222.
▪ Emmanuel Nazarene Church annual Community Fall Festival, 6-9 p.m. Saturday 998 Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill. The even includes more than 30 craft vendors, trunk-or-treat, food, face painting and hay rides. Free admission.
▪ The St. Anne Conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society 16th annual Fall Festival and Halloween Carnival 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the parish life center, 1694 Bird St., Rock Hill. Activities include games for all ages, a haunted house, costume contest (registration 4 p.m.), silent auction, spaghetti dinner and baked goods and more. Proceeds benefit those in need in the community.
▪ Girls Night Out Halloween Bash, 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill, 607 Aiken Ave., Rock Hill. Tickets, $20, includes dinner, wine, beer, soft drinks, door prizes and silent auction Halloween costumes optional. For tickets, call 803-322-8281 or darlene4kids@aol.com. Proceeds to community service and upkeep of the historic house.
▪ Orders for the United Methodist Women of Bethel United Methodist Church annual Holiday Pie Sale are due Nov. 10 for pick up Nov 17. Pies available are pumpkin, coconut, sweet potato, buttermilk, chocolate nut, pecan, peanut butter. Place orders at 803-324-2455, 803-417-0797. Details: bethelrockhill@gmail.com or darnellesweatt1@gmail.com.
▪ Lifeway Church, 114 S. Congress St. , York, is having a “Craftacular” on Nov. 11. Inside booth (10 x 10) cost, $30; patio booth, $20; two parking lot spaces, $15. Details: 803-627-6501 or golifeway.com.
Entertainment
▪ Rozlyn Sorrell performs 8 p.m. Tuesday at Clover School District Auditorium as part of the Performing Arts Series. Tickets: $15. To reserve tickets: 803-222-8018.
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “Clue: The Musical,” directed by Mike Collins, host of WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks.” The musical is based on the popular board game by Parker Brothers. This hilarious musical brings to life your favorite suspects as they sing and dance their way to solving the question of who killed Mr. Boddy, in which room, and with which weapon. Audiences will play along, selecting cards that represent the killer, weapon and room at the beginning of the show, resulting in a uniquely funny version of the play each night, with 216 possible solutions. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28 and 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at the theater, 546 S. Cherry Road behind the ROC Emporium. Tickets: $15, adults; $12 students and seniors and $2 off matinees.
Holiday parades
▪ Applications for the 2017 Rock Hill Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 are being accepted. Deadline is Nov. 3. The parade features lighted floats and units celebrating the holiday season. A limited number of entries will be accepted. Floats are also available for rent. Guidelines and entry forms are available at cityofrockhill.com/parade and Fewell Park, 1204 Alexander Road. Details on float rental: 803-329-5645.
York County Library
The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free programs in October. Register at events.yclibrary.org or 803-981-5830 unless otherwise noted.
Coloring Club for Adults, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday. Adults are invited to bring a bag lunch and de-stress while coloring. All supplies will be provided or bring your own favorites. Register at 803-981-5845.
Coral Reefs and Sharks Underwater Gardens of Life, 4-5 p.m., Monday. Take a look at coral reefs, animals found around coral reefs with A Walk in the Woods Environmental Education Co. Ages 6-11, accompanied by an adult. Register at 803-981-5888.
Fandom Hangout, 4:30-6 p.m. Monday for fun activities including anime trivia, music and more that celebrates your interests. Ages 11-17.
Edible Haunted House, 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday. Use a variety of foods to create the scariest haunted house ever. Prizes will be awarded. All materials provided. Ages 11-17.
Robotics Team Meetings, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Learn how to program robotics equipment to complete challenges. Ages 11-17.
Boo Bash: Family Storytime, 11a.m.-noon Saturday and 6-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Enjoy not-so-scary Halloween stories, crafts, and songs. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Ages 11 and under, accompanied by adult. Register at 803-981-5888.
Saturday Movies at the Library, noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday. The King of Halloween becomes bored with his everyday routine. Rated PG. Light refreshments provided. For adults 18 and older. Children age 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Health screenings
▪ North Central Family Medical Center and York Technical Dental School will offer free dental screenings, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 7 at North Central 1131 Saluda St., Rock Hill. No appointment is necessary.
Meetings
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, 1:30-3 p.m. lunch and 3-4:15 p.m. meeting, Tuesday in the Oak room at Hickory Tavern , 8364 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Details: 704-843-6930 or jmarker@carolina.rr.com.
▪ Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature, 11 a.m. Wednesday at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-684-9288.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McCelvey Center in York. Melinda Woodhurst, York County Veterans Affairs director, will speak. Open to the public.
▪ Rock Hill branch of the NAACP, 9 a.m. Saturday Bannon Hall across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Newcomer’s Club of York County, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at The Palmetto Room, 150 E. White St., Rock Hill. Pat Guilbaud, Winthrop’s director for extended education, summer school & continuous educational opportunities, will speak. Lunch is $16. Make reservations by Nov. 5: 508-397-2273 orYCNreservations@yahoo.com.
Classes
▪ The following classes will be offered at Fewell Park Recreation Center, 1204 Alexander Road, Rock Hill. Register at cityofrockhill.com/PRT. All classes are $54, except yoga. Details: 803-329-5645.
Beginner Watercolor, 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, Oct. 30-Dec. 4 with Herb Dumaresq.
Advanced/ Intermediate Watercolor, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Oct. 31-Dec. 5 with Herb Dumaresq.
Acrylics in 3D, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Thursdays, Nov. 2-Dec. 14 (no class Nov. 23) with Brad Sabelli.
Learn to Draw in 5 Easy Steps, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 3-Dec. 15 (no class Nov. 24) with Brad Sabelli.
Yoga, 10-11 a.m. Mondays (on-going) led by Whitney Carter. Cost: $15 per class. No registration.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1954, 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Members, relatives and friends invited.
▪ Rock Hill Chapter of Finley High School alumni, 5 p.m. Monday at Jackson’s Cafeteria, 1735 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. Details: 803-230-3325 or 704-232-0793.
▪ Finley High School Class of 1964 meet, noon Saturday at Golden Corral, 1031 N. Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Details: 803-230-3325, 803-374-1090 or 704-661-7701.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments