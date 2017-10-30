Fun things to do abound in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Easy houseplants is the topic for the First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Elaine Adkins of Griff's Greenhouses will speak.
▪ York County Library will host a Local Author Fair, 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the main library, 138 E. Black St., Rock Hill. The authors will be available for sale, and authors will be on hand to sign their books and answer any questions. Authors attending are: Richard Witten Barnes, “Cult” and “Enemies;” Phillip Sinclair Hill, “Harvest of Memories - Grandpa & the Pup;” Kimberly Griffith Anderson, “A Girl’s Guide to Abstinence” and “A Guy’s Guide to Abstinence;” Carlo L’Chelle Dawson, “Semblance of a Footprint;” Shauntae M. Jordan, “Learn How I Made A Fortune While in College;” Mike Steffke, “Through My Faith Came His Words;” Latoya McDonald, “Out Loud! My Story of Abandonment, Hope & Faith” and Donna Wylie, “Dark Corner of War.” Registration not required. Details: 803-981-5847.
▪ The Heaven Leigh Gordon memorial tribute and community outreach event, “Choices and Consequences,” 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Providence Baptist Church, 1947 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill. In addition to tributes to Gordon who died in a motorcycle crash last November, the event is designed to bring awareness to issues teens face that could have deadly consequences. Guest speaker is coach Jimmy “Moose” Wallace. Free and open to the public.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society “Stories of the Stones” Rose Hill Cemetery tour, 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery, 229 E. Liberty St., York. Volunteers will tell stories of residents buried there. Tickets, $5 and free for children in K-12. Handicap assistance available on request. Rain date, Nov. 11. Details: 803-864-3844 or jramsey29745@bellsouth.net.
▪ York County Genealogical and Historical Society presentation of the Civilian Conservation Corps and South Carolina State Parks, 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, Rock Hill. Daniel Newquist of Pawleys Island will speak. In South Carolina, the most visible and lasting effects of the CCC are 16 state parks, including Kings Mountain and Chester state parks. Free and open the public.
▪ Anne Springs Close Greeway’s fall horse show, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at the greenway. The event features 40 categories with participants of all skill levels. Cost is $10 per horse, per class. Admission is free to spectators. The show includes a free lead-line class for riders ages 2-7. Concessions available. Details: 803-5474575 or ASCGreenway.org.
Halloween events
▪ The Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center's second annual Community Fall Festival, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at 745 Saluda St., Rock Hill. The free event features food, games and prizes. Organizations wanting to participate email kmtccommunity@gmail.com.
▪ Rock Hill’s Halloween celebration Boo-HaHa will be 5:30-7:30 Tuesday at Fountain Park featuring trick-or-treating with more than 35 vendors, a dance party, costume contest and photo booths. Also meet and see the Stormtroopers and Darth Vader from the “Star Wars” franchise.
▪ Trick-or-Treat on Main Street, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bandstand in Fort Mill. Costume contest for all ages at 6 p.m.
Fundraisers
▪ Tirzah Fest fall bazaar, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Tirzah ARP Church, 6161 Mount Gallant Road, York. The event featuring breakfast biscuits, local vendors with handmade goods and a country store with homemade baked goods and casseroles. A Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m. for $9. Take out available. Proceeds to missions fund.
▪ Oakdale Presbyterian Church annual Beef Hash Sale, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at 12585 W. Highway 55, Clover. Hash plates and hamburgers will be available. Cakes and pies will also be for sale. Hash available in bulk. Proceeds to the church building fund.
▪ South Carolina’s oldest CROP Walk will celebrate its 40th anniversay at the walk Nov. 5 beginning at Dinkins Hall lawn at Winthrop University, Rock Hill. The 3.5-mile route will travel Oakland Avenue and throughout downtown Rock Hill. Registration begins at 2 p.m. The walk kicks off at 3 p.m. CanStruction, a competition encouraging groups to create sculptures out of canned food items, is part of the festivities. Participants can see them and vote at St. John’s United Methodist Church. The canned food items will be donated to local food pantries. There is no admission price for the walk, but participants are encouraged to bring at least one canned food item. CROP Walk details: 803-327-5640 or yorkcountycropwalk@gmail.com. CanStruction details: vkenney@stjohnsrh.org or 803-327-3113, ext. 230.
▪ The ninth annual Keystone Decadent Dreams Chocolate Extravaganza is 6-8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Events at Manchester, Rock Hill. There will be delicious chocolate confections, buffet dinner, chocolate fountain, chef demonstrations, giveaways, live music,and a live and silent auction. This event will feature the Chocolate Throwdown, where The Pump House Restaurant will defend its title of Chocolate Throwdown winner of the best chocolate dessert. Proceeds benefit Keystone’s Substance Abuse Services. Tickets are $40 per person and $75 per couple and available at chocolatefestyc.org, any Keystone location or 803-324-4118.
▪ Orders for the United Methodist Women of Bethel United Methodist Church annual Holiday Pie Sale are due Nov. 10 for pick up Nov 17. Pies available are pumpkin, coconut, sweet potato, buttermilk, chocolate nut, pecan, peanut butter. Place orders at 803-324-2455, 803-417-0797. Details: bethelrockhill@gmail.com or darnellesweatt1@gmail.com.
Entertainment
▪ Winthrop University Theater student present the Southern classic “Steel Magnolias,” 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Nov. 5 in Johnson Theatre at the university, Rock Hill. Tickets: $5, with Winthrop ID; general public, $10 Wednesday and Thursday, $15 Friday-Nov. 5. Tickets: winthrop.edu/arts.
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass presents Bluegrass Traditions, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, York. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food service begins around 6:30 p.m. Details: allisoncreekbluegrass.com.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse musical comedy, “I Do! I Do!,” opens 7:30 p.m. Friday and runs three consecutive weekends with matinees at 3 p.m. each Sunday. The musical follows one couple through 50 years of marriage. Tickets: $16, adults and $13 students. Tickets available at fortmillplayhouse.com, Tega Cay Pharmacy and Crossing on Main. Details: 803-548-8102.
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre added two shows of “Clue: The Musical,” directed by Mike Collins, host of WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks” due to sell-out shows. Additional performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the theater, 546 S. Cherry Road behind the ROC Emporium. Tickets: $15, adults; $12 students and seniors. Tickets available: rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428.
Holiday parade
▪ Deadline for applications for the 2017 Rock Hill Christmas Parade is Friday. The parade will be 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. The parade features lighted floats and units celebrating the holiday season. A limited number of entries will be accepted. Floats are also available for rent. Guidelines and entry forms are available at cityofrockhill.com/parade and Fewell Park, 1204 Alexander Road. Details on float rental: 803-329-5645.
Health care
▪ Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act is Nov. 1-Dec. 15. Assistance available at North Central Family Medical Center, 1131 Saluda St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-325-7744, ext. 236, in Rock Hill or in Chester, 115 Cestrain Square, 803-581-0574, ext. 407.
▪ North Central Family Medical Center and York Technical Dental School offers free dental screenings, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 7 at North Central 1131 Saluda St., Rock Hill. No appointment necessary.
Meetings
▪ Newcomer’s Club of York County, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at The Palmetto Room, 150 E. White St., Rock Hill. Pat Guilbaud, Winthrop’s director for extended education, summer school and continuous educational opportunities, will speak. Lunch is $16. Make reservations by Nov. 5: 508-397-2273 orYCNreservations@yahoo.com.
▪ Western York County NAACP youth council, 9 a.m. Nov. 11 at the chamber of commerce and WYC NAACP, 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at the chamber of commerce. Details: 803-684-6200.
4-H
▪ 4-H poultry sale, 10 a.m. Saturday at the Market Building, 116 Columbia St., Chester. Judging at 9 a.m. The hens (Golden Comet, Buff Orpinton, Barret Plymouth Rock and Ameraucana) were hatched May 10 and have started laying or will soon. Auctioned in groups of 3 or 5. Bring your own cage. Buyers register on sale day. Details: rcrrnc@clemson.edu or 803-385-6181, ext. 113.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s Veterans Day party, 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. DJ is Steve Coley. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests. Members bring a dish.
Volunteers
▪ Habitat for Humanity of York County needs volunteers skilled in construction to help with building and repairing homes. All skill levels are welcome, but there is a need for skilled volunteers to serve once a week or once a month. Habitat for Humanity of York County is building four homes and completing 40 home repair projects this year. Details: volunteer@yorkcountyhabitat.org or 803-985-9244.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program for drivers age 26 and older, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Cox Harley Davidson, 1178 Galleria Boulevard, Rock Hill. Participants will get certificates that may reduce insurance rates for collision and liability coverage for three years. Cost: $15 members; $20, non members. Checks payable to AARP. Registration is required. Details: 803-328-5507.
Reunions
▪ Celanese Bobbin Stores reunion, 4 p.m. Thursday at Pier 51, 3921 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. Details: 803-328-1357.
▪ Hillcrest Elementary School former students, 6 p.m. Friday at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 250 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Emmett Scott High School Class of 1967 celebrates November birthdays, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at The Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road.
