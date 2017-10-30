Fresh pears are poached in wine that has been flavored with vanilla and lemon, then added to a tart with almond filling.
Fresh pears are poached in wine that has been flavored with vanilla and lemon, then added to a tart with almond filling. E. Jason Wambsgans TNS
Fresh pears are poached in wine that has been flavored with vanilla and lemon, then added to a tart with almond filling. E. Jason Wambsgans TNS

Living

What to do with fall pears: Poach in wine, stick into an almond tart

By Leah Eskin

Chicago Tribune

October 30, 2017 2:35 PM

The tart artist works in texture, contrasting crisp shell, supple filling, slippery slices of fruit. She works in color, choosing golden pastry, pale almonds, wine-stained pears. She works in pattern, arranging crescents across her small, sweet canvas.

Then inspiration strikes. Weary of low-profile, she lets the pears pose whole. The tart shifts from 2-D to 3, like something Louise Nevelson might have fabricated for dessert.

Her tart has width, length, depth – and deliciousness. Which could count as four dimensions.

Poached pear tart

Prep: 2 hours, plus time to chill

Bake: 50 minutes

Makes: One 8-by-11-inch tart, serves 8

2 cups red wine

1/2 cup sugar

Seeds and pod of 1 vanilla bean

Zest peeled in wide strips from 1 lemon

3 ripe pears, peeled

3 tablespoons apricot jam

Tart pastry (recipe follows)

Tart filling (recipe follows)

Poach: In a pot, stir together wine, sugar, vanilla seeds and pod, and zest. Lower in pears. Pour in water just to cover. Simmer until tender, about 30 minutes.

Chill: Let pears cool in their poaching liquid. Cover and chill, 2 to 24 hours.

Glaze: Pull out pears; pat dry. Slice each in half the long way. Scoop out seeds and core. Melt jam. Brush the rounded sides of pear halves with jam.

Shape: Roll out pastry, fit into an 11-by-8-inch rectangular tart pan; trim. Freeze while shaping remaining pastry into a few leaves and twigs.

Bake: Set tart shell, leaves and twigs on a baking sheet. Line shell with foil; fill with baking beans. Bake on the center rack at 375 degrees, about 5 minutes for twigs, 10 minutes for leaves and 25 minutes for the tart. Remove foil and beans; bake the shell just golden, 5-7 minutes.

Fill: Cool shell a few minutes. Spread with filling. Bake at 375 degrees until filling is set, puffed and lightly colored, about 20 minutes. Arrange 5 or 6 pear halves on tart. Decorate with leaves and twigs. Cool on a rack. Remove pan sides. Admire. Serve.

Pastry: In food processor, buzz together 1 1/4 cups flour, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Drop in 9 tablespoons unsalted butter (cut up). Process to rubble, about 10 seconds. Drop in 4 or 5 tablespoons ice-cold water. Pulse to damp clumps. Pat pastry into a square. Wrap in waxed paper; chill 1 hour or more.

Filling: In food processor, buzz together: 1 1/2 cups almond flour, 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter (cut up), 2 eggs, 1/4 teaspoon almond extract and a pinch of salt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

    T-cells are one of immune system’s key soldiers, targeting infected or abnormal cells but cancer can block those defenses Now scientists are genetically modifying patients own cells to make them smarter and tougher at seeking out and destroying cancer. One version is called CAR-T cell therapy, T-cells customized to zero in on a patients specific kind of cancer.

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA
Coffee may help slow effects of aging 1:32

Coffee may help slow effects of aging
Do you love your heart? Start exercising! 1:42

Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

View More Video