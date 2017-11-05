Fun things to do abound in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ The grand opening of Celriver Legacy Plaza in Rock Hill, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Wednesday for all former Celanese employees and Legacy supporters. The plaza is adjacent of the YMCA on Riverwalk Parkway and features kiosks and interpretive graphics. The semi-annual luncheon of Celanese retirees is at Golden Corral, North Anderson Road, after the drop-in.
▪ Anne Springs Close Greenway’s fall horse show, 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the greenway. The event features 40 categories with participants of all skill levels. Cost is $10 per horse, per class. Admission is free to spectators. The show includes a free lead-line class for riders ages 2-7. Concessions available. Details: 803-5474575 or ASCGreenway.org.
▪ The Pettus Archives at Winthrop University at the corner of Charlotte Avenue and Cherry Road has an exhibit of china, silverware, dishes and other material highlighting dining at Winthrop 1890s-1960s. The archives has received many dining accessories from various places on campus. Also included are photographs of students in the dining hall, information about Sarah McBryde, Winthrop Dining Hall manager and dietician, 1919-1945 and clips from the 1919 film “Winthrop Day-By-Day.” The exhibit is open 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 18 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 2. The exhibit will run through Dec. 4.
▪ The York County Choral Society will perform Antonio Vivaldi's “Gloria,” 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, seniors age 65 and older; $5 students with ID.
▪ Agape Hospice’s free Community Bingo (10 games) for ages 55 and older, 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Wylie Assisted Living Center, Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie. 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Sharon United Methodist Church, 3001 Shannon St.; 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Glenrock Baptist Church, 1815 N, Dobys Bridge Road Fort Mill. Free refreshments. RSVP to 803-517-2021.
Veterans Day
▪ Tribute to Veterans, 10 a.m. Friday at the Veterans Garden at Glencairn Garden, Edgemont Avenue, Rock Hill. This patriotic program will honor the dedicated men and women of the military. The Veterans Event planning committee and Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism are coordinating the event. Free and open to the community. Details: 803-329-5620.
▪ Sterling Lodge No. 344 and Living Beauty Temple No. 709 annual Veterans and Community Luncheon, noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Elk Lodge, 1644 Ogden Rd., Rock Hill. Free and open to the community.
▪ Annual Chester County Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m. Friday upstairs at the Chester County War Memorial building, 154 Main St. Congressman Ralph Norman will speak. Chester High School JROTC will present the colors. Patriotic music by the Chester High School Band and Rick Brawley. Sponsored by Chester County Veterans Affairs, American Legion Post 27, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19, U.S. Marine Corps League Detachment 1161 and the Ladies Auxiliaries.
▪ Veterans Day concert and service, 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, 144 Caldwell St., Rock Hill. The combined choirs of Our Saviour, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian and St. Philip Neri Catholic churches will perform. An Evensong service will be at 5 p.m. Free admission. A free-will offering will be given to the American Legion and VFW to benefit local veterans.
▪ York Veterans Day parade, sponsored by American Legion Post 66, 10 a.m. Saturday. Assemble at 9:30 at the corner of North Congrss and East Madison streets. The parade route is from Whitesides parking lot, down North Congress, left on East Liberty to Veterans Memorial Park.
Fundraisers
▪ South Carolina’s oldest CROP Walk will celebrate its 40th anniversay Sunday beginning at Dinkins Hall lawn at Winthrop University, Rock Hill. The 3.5-mile route will travel Oakland Avenue and throughout downtown Rock Hill. Registration begins at 2 p.m. The walk kicks off at 3 p.m. CanStruction, a competition encouraging groups to create sculptures of canned food items, is part of the festivities. Participants can vote at St. John’s United Methodist Church. The food will be donated to local food pantries. Participants are encouraged to bring at least one canned food item. CROP Walk details: 803-327-5640 or yorkcountycropwalk@gmail.com. CanStruction details: vkenney@stjohnsrh.org or 803-327-3113, ext. 230.
▪ The ninth annual Keystone Decadent Dreams Chocolate Extravaganza is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Events at Manchester, Rock Hill. There will be delicious chocolate confections, buffet dinner, chocolate fountain, chef demonstrations, giveaways, live music,and a live and silent auction. This event will feature the Chocolate Throwdown, where The Pump House Restaurant will defend its title of Chocolate Throwdown winner of the best chocolate dessert. Proceeds benefit Keystone’s Substance Abuse Services. Tickets are $40 per person and $75 per couple and available at chocolatefestyc.org, any Keystone location or 803-324-4118.
▪ Lake Wylie Lutheran Church Quilters will host its annual Holiday Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 2906 S.C. 160 in Fort Mill at the corner of Gold Hill Road.
▪ Orders for the United Methodist Women of Bethel United Methodist Church annual Holiday Pie Sale are due Friday for pick up Nov 17. Pies available are pumpkin, coconut, sweet potato, buttermilk, chocolate nut, pecan, peanut butter. Place orders at 803-324-2455, 803-417-0797. Details: bethelrockhill@gmail.com or darnellesweatt1@gmail.com.
▪ Lifeway Church, 114 S. Congress St. , York, is having its fourth annual “Craftacular,” 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with crafts, food and silent auction. Details: 803-627-6501
▪ The third annual Rock Hill High School Band mattress sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Rock Hill High School cafeteria. New Simmons Beautyrest Black Ice, silver & platinum hybrids, adjustable power bases, Intellibed gel mattresses, memory foams, latex, pillows and more top brands will be displayed at up to 50 percent off retail store prices. The mattresses have full replacement factory warranties. Delivery is available. All forms of payment and financing.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, hunger relief site, 9 a.m. Thursday at Faith Presbyterian Church, 7520 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Health care
▪ Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act runs through Dec. 15. Assistance available at North Central Family Medical Center, 1131 Saluda St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-325-7744, ext. 236, in Rock Hill or in Chester, 115 Cestrain Square, 803-581-0574, ext. 407.
▪ The Health Insurance Marketplace opens through Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1. Affinity Health Center can help navigate the marketplace plans and tax credits for coverage. To schedule an appointment call 803-909- 9708 or mmiller@affinityhealthcenter.org. The center is at 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill in Tech Park South. The center also helps with enrollment in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
▪ North Central Family Medical Center and York Technical Dental School offers free dental screenings, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday at North Central 1131 Saluda St., Rock Hill. No appointment necessary.
Meetings
▪ Western York County NAACP youth council, 9 a.m. Saturday at the chamber of commerce and WYC NAACP, 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at the chamber of commerce. Details: 803-684-6200.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mary's Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road. Meeting at 7 p.m. with Sarah Dunning, volunteer coordinator for Hospice & Community Care. As part of our Project American Flag, the club will display U.S. flags on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, weather permitting. To participate, ellabm@comporium.net.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club, 4 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave. The program is American style social dance performed by dancers from the Ballroom Dance Club. Free and open to the public.
Auditions
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre will hold auditions “Lend Me a Tenor,” by Ken Ludwig, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday at 546 S. Cherry Road, behind ROC Emporium, Rock Hill. The production, directed by Annie Laurie Wheat, is Feb. 9-11 and 15-18. Character descriptions at rockhilltheatre.org and on the theater’s Facebook page. Those auditioning can perform a prepared monologue and will be reading from the script.
Recreation
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s fall and winter park hours are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. for Cherry Park, Manchester Meadows and Hargett Park. Hours for River Park and the Piedmont Medical Center Trail at Riverwalk are dawn to dusk. The lighted trails at Cherry and Manchester should be used for evening trail activities. Details: 803-329-5620.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program for drivers age 26 and older, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Cox Harley Davidson, 1178 Galleria Boulevard, Rock Hill. Participants will get certificates that may reduce insurance rates for collision and liability coverage for three years. Cost: $15 members; $20, non members. Checks payable to AARP. Registration is required. Details: 803-328-5507.
Reunions
▪ Emmett Scott High School Class of 1967 celebrates November birthdays, 5:30 p.m. Monday at The Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road.
Support groups
▪ Adult Enrichment Center of Rock Hill caregiver support group, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 359 Park Ave. Details: 803-327-7448.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments