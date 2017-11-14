Fun things to do abound in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Vernon Grant 2017 Holiday Card and Ornament reveal and presentation to the family of Vernon Grant, 10 a.m. Thursday at the Museum of York County, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. The event is free. The museum store will be open, and light refreshments will be served. The stores holiday open house hours are 5-7 p.m. Nov. 16 and will feature samples of South Carolina specialty foods. Details: chmuseums.org.
▪ The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill is taking reservations for its 12th Annual Victorian Teas, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 3 at the historic home, 607 Aiken Ave. The features a full English and carolers and servers in Victorian dress. Adults $25; Children 12 and under, $12. A special Children’s English Tea, “A Snowy Wonderland,” 11:30 a.m. Dec. 2 will feature a child-friendly menu, music, favors and a visit from Mrs. Santa. Cost: $18 a person. Seating is limited. RSVP for either event to Betty at 803-415-7278 or 328-8888 by Nov. 29.
▪ The York County Choral Society will perform Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, seniors age 65 and older; $5 students with ID.
▪ Agape Hospice’s free Community Bingo (10 games) for ages 55 and older, 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sharon United Methodist Church, 3001 Shannon St.; 2 p.m. Friday at Glenrock Baptist Church, 1815 N, Dobys Bridge Road Fort Mill. Free refreshments. RSVP to 803-517-2021.
Fundraisers
▪ Third annual Jingle Bell Bazaar, sponsored by the Arts Council of Chester County, 10 a,m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Chester War Memorial Building featuring vendors, artists, coffee bar, lunch cafe and bake sale.
▪ India Hook United Methodist Women’s Vendor’s Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the family life center. The Market will offer vendors with items such as Paparazzi jewelry, crafts, Christmas decorations, candles, LuLaRoe, Tupperware, and baked goods. Breakfast will be served from 9-11 a.m. and lunch will be soup/chili served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
▪ Mount Holly United Methodist Church annual fall bazaar, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the family life center, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill. The bazaar features, vendors, baked goods, breakfast, lunch and gift ideas. Sponsored by United Methodist Church Circle 1. Details: 803-328-5080.
▪ Rock Hill Boy Scout Troop 925 barbecue fundraiser, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, South Oakland Avenue. Plates include chopped pork, beans, slaw and roll. Eat-in, take out or delivery available for 5 or more plates. The troop’s seventh annual barbecue and turkey sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Pounds of barbecue, $10; pounds of barbecue or smoked turkey, $10; quarts of brunswick stew, $9; sauces, $3; whole pork butts, $40; and pecan halves, $12. Place orders for either event at troop925bbq.com.
Entertainment
▪ Pianist Elaine Greenfield will give a guest artist recital, 7:30 p.m. Monday in Barnes Recital Hall at Winthrop University. A specialist in French impressionistic music, Greenfield will present an all-Ravel program. Greenfield has performed at Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall, Steinway Hall, Washington DC's Phillips Collection and Boston's Gardner Museum. Admission is free.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse musical comedy, “I Do! I Do!,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Nov. 19. The musical follows one couple throughthe ups and downs of 50 years of marriage. Tickets: $16, adults and $13 students. Tickets available at fortmillplayhouse.com, Tega Cay Pharmacy and Crossing on Main. Details: 803-548-8102.
▪ “Embraceable You,” straight from the Broadway stage, Dean and Lisa Balkwill are triple threats brimming with charm and charisma and will bring it the Clover School District Auditorium stage, 8 p.m. Thursday. They sing, they dance, they act with aplomb like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse. Tickets: $15 at 803-222-8018.
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass features Bluegrass Travelers, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church at S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food service at 5:30 p.m.
▪ Showtime Theater Co. presents its annual fundraiser, “Celebrate the ’60s: A Musical Revue,” 7 p.m. Nov. 17-18 and 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at Church 180, 2685 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 at the door. Seating limited. Get tickets at showtimetheatrecompany.com/buy-tickets.html.
York County Library
The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free programs in November. Register at events.yclibrary.org or 803-981-5830 unless otherwise noted.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m. Monday. Ages 11-17.
Genetic Roots: An Introduction to DNA for Genealogy, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday. Adult program. Register at 803-981-5825.
Sphero Coding by the 4-H Tech Wizards, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday. Use the Lightning Lab App to program a Sphero robot to navigate a maze Ages 9 -12. Register online or call 981-5888.
Youth Chess Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday. Students age 17 and under are welcome. No registration required.
Come Write In, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. Tackling the National Novel Writing Month challenge? Compete in the Word Race challenge to win a gift bag.
Toddler Time, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday. For children 24-35 months and caregivers. Register online or call 981-5888.
Wired Wednesday- Introduction to Microsoft Word, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. Experience with Windows and a mouse required. Register online or call 981-5845.
Lego Club, 3:15-4:30 and 5-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Ages 5-11. Register online or call 981-5888.
▪ As part of the Affordable Care Act enrollment effort, Piedmont Medical Center is providing resources to help residents with enrollment in a marketplace insurance plan. PMC has a dedicated health enrollment insurance counselor available to help answer ACA enrollment questions. To contact a PMC enrollment counselor call 803-909-2065 or 803-327-8823. The goal is to provide resources about the insurance exchanges to help simplify the process and educate the public.
Meetings
▪ The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson's Cafeteria, Rock Hill. Business meeting at noon.
▪ Western York County NAACP, 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at the chamber of commerce. Details: 803-684-6200.
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-517-7253.
▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. Tuesday at USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. Details: 803-684-3137, ext. 101.
Clubs
▪ Sandlapper Parrothead Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Grille, 410 U.S. 21 Bypass, Fort Mill. Entertainment: steel-drums by Lou Iliano. The Sandlapper Parrothead Club serves Chester, Lancaster and York counties. Annual membership dues are $25 for individuals, $45 for families. Details: nickgeorge803@gmail.com.
Volunteers
▪ AARP Taxaide service needs volunteer to help prepare tax returns this spring at its Rock Hill location. Training is in January. Tax season runs February to mid-April. The service is mainly for elderly and lower income residents, but no one is turned away. Sign up at aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
Classes
▪ Catawba Regional Farmer Workshop series, “Growning for the Seasons,” 6-8 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 15 at the Market Building, 116 Columbia St., Chester. Topics include crop selection, seeding, days to harvest and soil testing. Cost: $20, snacks included. Register at catawbafarmandfood.org/workshops or 803-385-6181. Registration deadline is Monday.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959 lunch and fellowship, 1 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments