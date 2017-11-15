Fun things to do abound in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Vernon Grant 2017 Holiday Card and Ornament reveal and presentation to the family of Vernon Grant, 10 a.m. Thursday at the Museum of York County, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. The event is free. The museum store will be open, and light refreshments will be served. The store’s holiday open house hours are 5-7 p.m. and will feature samples of South Carolina specialty foods. Details: chmuseums.org.
▪ The Juneteenth Rock Hill Celebration committee will co-host the November Food Truck Friday event, “Juneteenth Repeat” 6-10 p.m. Friday at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill. it will include the same entertainment lineup from June’s postponed event, scheduled to honor the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Entertainment provided by Mellogroove, artist Kolpeace (Christopher “CJ” Johnson) and Mufukadance Works. Featured entertainment is The Fantasy Band. The Juneteenth Rock Hill celebration committee also will reintroduce this year’s Ann Cain Scholarship Award winner.
▪ Agape Hospice’s free Community Bingo (10 games) for ages 55 and older, 2 p.m. Friday at Glenrock Baptist Church, 1815 N. Dobys Bridge Road, Fort Mill. Free refreshments. RSVP to 803-517-2021.
▪ The second annual Miss YCHS Pageant, 6:30 p.m. Monday at York Comprehensive High School. Tickets, $6 at the door. Official Pageant Program books are $10. The pageant will feature 29 contestants competing for Miss Freshman, Miss Sophomore, Miss Junior, Miss Senior and Miss YCHS. The pageant features a talent competition, and performances from Julie’s Fancy Feet Dance Academy and Fascinating Rhythm Dance Studio. It is produced by York Cougar Band.
▪ Black Friday Cherokee Casino bus trip, sponsored by VFW Post 3746. Leave at 7 a.m. Nov. 24 from the Kmart parking lot on Cherry Road and return at 9 p.m. Cost: $40 with $25 credit issued at casino. Reservations: 803-366-1910.
Fundraisers
▪ Rock Hill Rotary Club will host the Ultimate Tailgate Party: Clemson vs. South Carolina, 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Events at Manchester, off I-77 at exit 79. Tickets: $50 per person and include tailgate food and two drinks. Live auction. Proceeds to Rock Hill Rotary Foundation Projects including the Worthy Boys and Girls Camp in Rock Hill and PolioPlus Fund, to eradicate polio worldwide. Free parking.
▪ Rock Hill Boy Scout Troop 925 barbecue fundraiser, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Plates include chopped pork, beans, slaw and roll. Eat-in, take out or delivery available for 5 or more plates. The troop’s seventh annual barbecue and turkey sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Pounds of barbecue, $10; pounds of barbecue or smoked turkey, $10; quarts of brunswick stew, $9; sauces, $3; whole pork butts, $40; and pecan halves, $12. Place orders for either event at troop925bbq.com.
▪ Third annual Jingle Bell Bazaar, sponsored by the Arts Council of Chester County, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Chester War Memorial Building featuring vendors, artists, coffee bar, lunch cafe and bake sale.
▪ India Hook United Methodist Women’s Vendor’s Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the family life center, 3300 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. The market will offer vendors with items such as Paparazzi jewelry, crafts, Christmas decorations, candles, LuLaRoe, Tupperware and baked goods. Breakfast is served 9-11 a.m., and lunch is soup/chili served 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
▪ Mount Holly United Methodist Church annual fall bazaar, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the family life center, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill. The bazaar features, vendors, baked goods, breakfast, lunch and gift ideas. Sponsored by United Methodist Church Circle 1. Details: 803-328-5080.
Entertainment
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre Comedy Night featuring improv groups Mom’s Adhesive and Social Insecurity, 8 p.m. Saturday at 546 S. Cherry Road, behind ROC Emporium. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $12 at the door or rockhilltheatre.org. Rated: PG.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse musical comedy, “I Do! I Do!,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. The musical follows one couple through the ups and downs of 50 years of marriage. Tickets: $16, adults and $13 students. Tickets available at fortmillplayhouse.com, Tega Cay Pharmacy and Crossing on Main. Details: 803-548-8102.
▪ Showtime Theater Co. presents its annual fundraiser, “Celebrate the ’60s: A Musical Revue,” 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Church 180, 2685 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 at the door. Seating limited. Get tickets at showtimetheatrecompany.com/buy-tickets.html.
Holiday assistance
▪ For more than 30 years Drummer Boy Ministries has helped assist with toys for Christmas. Registration is at 10 a.m. Saturday and noon-2 p.m. Nov. 25 at Riverside Baptist Church, 3248 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Any child age 12 and younger living in the home of those signing up will be served. Resources are limited. Assistance available on first come basis. Bring a birth certificate or Medicaid card, the age and address of each child, and government-issued ID of adults signing up children. Registration available at at Sassy and Chic DIY Boutique, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 1 at 1122 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. No phone registration. Details: 803-329-4998.
York County Library
The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free programs in November. Register at events.yclibrary.org or 803-981-5830 unless otherwise noted.
ResumePro Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Basic computer skills required. Register online or call 981-5845.
Genealogy Group 2, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday. For adults. Register online or call 981-5847.
Canvas Art Project, 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday. Ages 11-17. Register online or call 981-5830.
Meetings
▪ York County Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Beth Karr will present a “One Block Wonders” trunk show featuring appliqués that look felted.
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Monday at Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ Catawba Chapter of the DAR, 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Ebenezer Church Parlor, 2131 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. John Marker will discuss Free men of Color who served in South Carolina during the Revolution. Prospective members are welcome.
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for fellowship at Mary’s Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Meeting at 7 p.m. Rebecca Fredricks, volunteer coordinator with Medical Services of America, will speak. Details: ellabm@comporium.net.
▪ Lesslie Rural Fire Tax board, 7 p.m. Friday at Lesslie Fire Department, 3191 Lesslie Highway, Rock Hill. Open to the public.
▪ Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Rock Hill branch of the NAACP will not meet this month.
Classes
▪ Basic car care, led by 4-H volunteer Stuart Rochon, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Market Building, 116 Columbia St., Chester. For age 15 and older. Cost: $10. Class limit: 10. Register at 803-385-6181, ext. 114.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1954 will not meet Nov. 23. The date has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Golden Corral in Rock Hill.
