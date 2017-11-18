Fun things to do abound in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Second annual Miss YCHS Pageant, 6:30 p.m. Monday at York Comprehensive High School. Tickets, $6 at the door. Official Pageant Program books are $10. The pageant will feature 29 contestants competing for Miss Freshman, Miss Sophomore, Miss Junior, Miss Senior and Miss YCHS. The pageant features a talent competition, and performances from Julie’s Fancy Feet Dance Academy and Fascinating Rhythm Dance Studio. It is produced by York Cougar Band.
▪ Mount Prospect Baptist Church will have its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 11 a.m.-until Thursday at the church on West Black Street, Rock Hill. Free and open to the community.
▪ Black Friday Cherokee Casino bus trip, sponsored by VFW Post 3746. Leave at 7 a.m. Friday from the Kmart parking lot on Cherry Road and return at 9 p.m. Cost: $40 with $25 credit issued at casino. Reservations: 803-366-1910.
▪ Woman’s Club of Rock Hill is taking reservations for its 12th Annual Victorian Teas, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 3 at the historic home, 607 Aiken Ave. The event features a full English tea, carolers and servers in Victorian dress. Adults $25; children 12 and younger, $12. A special children’s tea, “A Snowy Wonderland,” 11:30 a.m. Dec. 2 will feature a child-friendly menu, music, favors and a visit from Mrs. Santa. Cost: $18 a person. Seating is limited. RSVP for either event: 803-415-7278 or 803-328-8888 by Nov. 29.
▪ York County Choral Society performs Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, seniors age 65 and older; $5 students with ID.
▪ Central City Optimist Club 33rd annual Senior Citizens Banquet, 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at American Legion Building, 534 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill. Free food, entertainment and gifts. Open to the community age 62 and older. Reservations not required. Details: 803-327-0540 and 803-230-3325.
▪ Piedmont Folk Art Show and Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2, St. Luke Methodist Church, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster. Silent auction, concessions and door prizes. Free admission. Artists are from the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama. Proceeds benefit the Lancaster County Council on Aging.
▪ Historic Brattonsville’s annual Christmas Candlelight Tours, 3-9 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 at the site on Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Historically dressed interpreters portray how the holidays were celebrated in the Carolina Piedmont during the 18th and 19th centuries. The event features visits from Father Christmas, live music of the era and hands-on activities for all ages. Historic demonstrations will be ongoing. Relax around the campfire and enjoy a warm beverage. Food prepared by Friends of Brattonsville will be available for purchase. The gift shop will be open. The site will be closed on event days until 3 p.m. Brattonsville Road will be closed 2:30-9:30 p.m. Follow detour signs.
Fundraisers
▪ Covenant Presbyterian Church annual Smoked Turkey Sale, Tuesday and Wednesday Nov. 21-22 at the church at the corner of Celanese and Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill. Turkeys average 10-12 pounds and cost $35. Call 803-366-8223 to reserve in advance.
▪ Animal Adoption League Love Lights is 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Lakeview Acres pond on Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Rain date, Dec. 3. The Animal Adoption League will light a luminary in honor or in memory of a special person or pet for a donation of $5 per luminary. An acknowledgment card will be sent for an additional $2 per luminary. Homemade baked goods and apple cider will be available. Details and to order: mynextpet.com/lovelights.
▪ Friends of the Del Webb Library Holiday Book Sale, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Del Webb Library, 7614 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Members can shop at 9 a.m. Memberships, $15 individual and $25 family, will be sold at the door. Cash only. Refreshments served.
▪ Fort Mill High School Dance Team annual Breakfast With Santa with seating at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at the school. The event includes photos with Santa, breakfast, vendors, crafts and performance by Fort Mill High School Dance Team. Tickets: $12, adults; $8, children. Details and registration at eventbrite.com (Breakfast with Santa).
Entertainment
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse musical comedy, “I Do! I Do!,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. The musical follows one couple through the ups and downs of 50 years of marriage. Tickets: $16, adults and $13 students. Tickets available at fortmillplayhouse.com, Tega Cay Pharmacy and Crossing on Main. Details: 803-548-8102.
▪ Showtime Theater Co. presents its annual fundraiser, “Celebrate the ’60s: A Musical Revue,” 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Church 180, 2685 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 at the door. Seating limited. Get tickets at showtimetheatrecompany.com/buy-tickets.html.
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre Comedy Night featuring improv groups Mom’s Adhesive and Social Insecurity, 8 p.m. Saturday at 546 S. Cherry Road, behind ROC Emporium. Rated: PG. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $12 at the door or rockhilltheatre.org.
Holiday assistance
▪ For more than 30 years Drummer Boy Ministries has assisted with toys for Christmas. Registration, noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Baptist Church, 3248 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Any child age 12 and younger living in the home of those signing up will be served. Resources are limited. Assistance available on first come basis. Bring a birth certificate or Medicaid card, the age and address of each child, and government-issued ID of adults signing up children. Registration available at Sassy and Chic DIY Boutique, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 1 at 1122 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. No phone registration. Details: 803-329-4998.
York County Library
▪ All York County libraries will be closed Thursday-Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Details on events or programs: yclibrary.org.
Meetings
▪ York County Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Beth Karr will present a “One Block Wonders” trunk show featuring appliqués that look felted.
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Monday at Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ Catawba Chapter of the DAR, 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Ebenezer Church Parlor, 2131 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. John Marker will discuss Free men of Color who served in South Carolina during the Revolution. Prospective members are welcome.
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for fellowship at Mary’s Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Meeting at 7 p.m. Rebecca Fredricks, volunteer coordinator with Medical Services of America, will speak. Details: ellabm@comporium.net.
▪ Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Rock Hill branch of the NAACP will not meet this month.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. Dr. Brooke Bauer will discuss Catawba Women in a World of Transformation 1746-1840. Free and open to the public.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club Christmas party, 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. DJ will be Tim Boggs. Barbecue provided by the club. Admission: free, members; $10, guests.
▪ Tega Cay Vintage Club holiday dinner, 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Glennon Center with traditional Thanksgiving favorites. Entertainment by professional dance instructor Gabrila Sevillantx of Peru.
▪ York County Newcomers Club “Make It and Bake It” silent auction and buffet lunch, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at Hilton Garden Inn, 650 Tinsley Way, Rock Hill. Bidding opens at 11 a.m. Cost: $18. Reservations required. Call 508-397-2273 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com by Dec. 7.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1954 will not meet Thursday. It has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Golden Corral in Rock Hill.
