Fun things to do abound in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ The York County Coroner’s Office staff and CARE Team’s open house to light the seventh annual Memory Tree, 2-4 p.m. Monday at the coroner’s office, 939 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. Families who have lost a loved one are invited to bring an ornament to place on the tree in their memory. Families who can’t be there Monday can bring ornaments during office hours Monday-Friday. Details: 803-909-8400.
▪ York County Council on Aging’s seventh annual Toast to Tradition benefit, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday in the ballroom of the Guardian Building, 223 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Proceeds go to Meals on Wheels program. Casual attire. Tickets: $50 at the door, or mail checks to YCCOA, P.O. Box 11519, Rock Hill, SC 29731. Currently there are more than 230 senior citizens on the waiting list for a hot meal.
▪ Artist Holly Glasscock’s seventh annual holiday sale, 6-9 pm. Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Kinch’s Restaurant, 123 Elk St., Rock Hill.
▪ Central City Optimist Club 33rd annual Senior Citizens Banquet, 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at American Legion Building, 534 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. Free food, entertainment and gifts. Open to the community age 62 and older. Reservations not required. Details: 803-327-0540 and 803-230-3325.
▪ Piedmont Folk Art Show and Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2, St. Luke Methodist Church, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster. Silent auction, concessions and door prizes. Free admission. Artists are from the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama. Proceeds benefit the Lancaster County Council on Aging.
▪ Historic Brattonsville’s annual Christmas Candlelight Tours, 3-9 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 at the site on Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Historically dressed interpreters portray how the holidays were celebrated in the Carolina Piedmont during the 18th and 19th centuries. The event features visits from Father Christmas, live music of the era and hands-on activities for all ages. Historic demonstrations will be ongoing. Relax around the campfire and enjoy a warm beverage. Food prepared by Friends of Brattonsville will be available for purchase. The gift shop will be open. The site will be closed on event days until 3 p.m. Brattonsville Road will be closed 2:30-9:30 p.m. Follow detour signs.
▪ York County Choral Society performs Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, seniors age 65 and older; $5 students with ID.
Fundraisers
▪ Animal Adoption League Love Lights 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Lakeview Acres pond on Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Rain date, Dec. 3. The Animal Adoption League will light a luminary in honor or in memory of a special person or pet for a donation of $5 per luminary. An acknowledgment card will be sent for an additional $2 per luminary. Homemade baked goods and apple cider will be available. Details and to order: mynextpet.com/lovelights.
▪ Friends of the Del Webb Library Holiday Book Sale, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Del Webb Library, 7614 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Members can shop at 9 a.m. Memberships, $15 individual and $25 family, will be sold at the door. Cash only. Refreshments served.
▪ Ida Massey Federated Club of Chester fashion show will be Jan. 29 to support the annual book award scholarship. To participate as a model, call 803-382-3912 or 803-324-5389.
Holiday assistance
▪ For more than 30 years Drummer Boy Ministries has assisted with toys for Christmas. Registration, noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Baptist Church, 3248 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. For children 12 and younger. Resources are limited. Assistance available on first-come basis. Bring a birth certificate or Medicaid card, the age and address of each child, and government-issued ID of adults signing up children. Registration available at Sassy and Chic DIY Boutique, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 1 at 1122 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. No phone registration. Details: 803-329-4998.
York County Library
▪ All York County libraries will be closed Thursday-Sunday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Details on events or programs: yclibrary.org.
Meetings
▪ “Cool Tools: Garden Gift Ideas” will be the topic for First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Service Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. Dr. Brooke Bauer will discuss Catawba Women in a World of Transformation 1746-1840. Free and open to the public.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club Christmas party, 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. DJ is Tim Boggs. Barbecue provided by the club. Admission: free, members; $10, guests.
▪ Tega Cay Vintage Club holiday dinner, 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Glennon Center with traditional Thanksgiving favorites. Entertainment by professional dance instructor Gabrila Sevillantx of Peru.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill Chapter of Finley High School alumni, 5 p.m. Monday, Jackson’s Cafeteria, 1735 Heckle Boulevard. Details: 803-230-3325 or 704-232-0793.
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1954 meets at 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Golden Corral in Rock Hill.
