Fun things to do abound in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ York County Coroner’s Office staff and the CARE Team’s open house to light the seventh annual Memory Tree, 2-4 p.m. Monday at the coroner’s office, 939 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. Families who have lost a loved one are invited to bring an ornament to place on the tree in their memory. Families who can’t be there Monday can bring ornaments during office hours Monday-Friday. Details: 803-909-8400.
▪ Chester Christmas Parade: Begins at 4 p.m. Monday, downtown. Organized by the city of Chester. Details: 803-581-7429 or chestersc.org.
▪ York County Council on Aging will host its seventh annual Toast to Tradition benefit, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday in the ballroom of the Guardian Building, 223 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Proceeds to Meals on Wheels program. Tickets: $50 at the door or mail checks to YCCOA, P.O. Box 11519, Rock Hill, SC 29731. Currently there are more than 230 senior citizens on the waiting list for a hot meal. Casual attire.
▪ Rock Hill Christmas Parade: Begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday on Oakland Avenue at Winthrop University and concludes at Fountain Park on Main Street in the downtown. Organized by the city of Rock Hill. Details: 803-329-5649 or cityofrockhill.com.
▪ Artist Holly Glasscock’s seventh annual holiday sale, 6-9 pm. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Kinch’s Restaurant, 123 Elk St., Rock Hill.
▪ Woman’s Club of Rock Hill has open seats available at the children’s tea, “A Snowy Wonderland,” 11:30 a.m. Saturday will feature a child-friendly menu, music, favors and a visit from Mrs. Santa. Seating is limited. Call 803-415-7278 or 803-328-8888.
▪ Central City Optimist Club 33rd annual Senior Citizens Banquet, 2 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Building, 534 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. Free food, entertainment and gifts. Open to the community age 62 and older. Reservations not required. Details: 803-327-0540 and 803-230-3325.
▪ Piedmont Folk Art Show and Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, St. Luke Methodist Church, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster. Silent auction, concessions and door prizes. Free admission. Artists are from the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama. Proceeds benefit the Lancaster County Council on Aging.
▪ Historic Brattonsville’s annual Christmas Candlelight Tours, 3-9 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 9 at the site on Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Historically dressed interpreters portray how the holidays were celebrated in the Carolina Piedmont during the 18th and 19th centuries. The event features visits from Father Christmas, live music of the era and hands-on activities for all ages. Historic demonstrations will be ongoing. Relax around the campfire and enjoy a warm beverage. Food prepared by Friends of Brattonsville will be available for purchase. The gift shop will be open. The site will be closed on event days until 3 p.m. Brattonsville Road will be closed 2:30-9:30 p.m. Follow detour signs.
▪ Richburg Christmas in the Park, 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Richburg Town Park featuring the Christmas tree lighting, Santa, refreshments and Christmas music.
▪ York County Choral Society performs Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, seniors age 65 and older; $5 students with ID.
▪ Christmas in Olde York holiday tour of historic homes and sites, 3-7 p.m. Dec. 9-10 in York. Tickets available at YorkvilleHS.com until 2 p.m. Dec. 9 for $10 plus a processing. Tickets are $15 the day of the tour at Greater York Chamber of Commerce, 23 E. Liberty St. Tickets are good for both days.
Fundraisers
▪ As part of the “Dine Out Do Good” initiative, celebrate and support Rock Hill parks, recreation and tourism programs and facilities by dining at the White Horse Restaurant, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday, 1022 Camden Ave. The White Horse will donate 5 percent of the proceeds to the Rock Hill Parks Foundation. Details about the foundation: 803-329-5620.
▪ Animal Adoption League Love Lights is 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Lakeview Acres pond on Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Rain date, Dec. 3. The Animal Adoption League will light a luminary in honor or in memory of a person or pet for a donation of $5 per luminary. An acknowledgment card will be sent for an additional $2 per luminary. Homemade baked goods and apple cider will be available. Details and to order: mynextpet.com/lovelights.
▪ Friends of the Del Webb Library Holiday Book Sale, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at Del Webb Library, 7614 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Members can shop at 9 a.m. Memberships, $15 individual and $25 family, will be sold at the door. Cash only. Refreshments served.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Presbyterian Church Holiday Jazz Concert, featuring the David Pankey Trio, will be 6 p.m., Dec. 9, at the church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Donations: $10, adults; $5, teens; age 12 and younger, free. On sale will be items made of reclaimed wood from the church’s historic properties. The music of Pankey is described as “Elegant Jazz.” The pianist injects “gospel flair” in his jazz as a tribute to his mother. Proceeds help with the upkeep of the historic properties at the church. Open to the public. Details: 803-366-1302.
York County Library
▪ The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free programs in November-December. Register online at events.yclibrary.org.
Coloring Club for Adults, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday. Coloring sheets and materials will be available. Bring a bag lunch. Adults only. Register online or call 981-584.
Fandom Hangout, 4:30-6 p.m. Monday. Are you a fan of anime? Join friends for fun activities including trivia, music and more that celebrates your interests. Ages 11-17. Register online or call 981-5830.
Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Story time for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Day care centers and other large groups of children should call 803-981-5888 for a list of appropriate programs. No registration required.
Celebrating Your Family Tree: Genealogy Project for Teens, 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday. Bring a family photo and learn how to use library resources to research. Ages 11-17. Registration is required: 803-981-5830.
Come Write In Finale, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. Come enjoy the company of fellow writers at the library. Compete in the Word Race challenge at 5:15 p.m. to win a gift bag.
Elves in the Shelves, 4-6 p.m. Thursday. Activities include Letters to Santa, holiday music, free children’s crafts provided by our community partners, an appearance by the Elf on the Shelf, and more! Light refreshments provided. All ages. No registration required. Part of ChristmasVilleRockHill.com.
Christmas Signs Adult Craft, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. Crafter Lois Stimax will teach how to make holiday signs. All supplies provided. Ages 18 and older. Register online or call 803-981-5845. Part of ChristmasVilleRockHill.com.
Genealogy Group 1, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. This small support group meets once a month to discuss our research, techniques, new sources. Adults, Limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.
Drop-In Craft Time, 2-4 p.m., Saturday. Create a do-it-yourself craft, while supplies last. Ages 11 and younger. No registration required.
Meetings
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. Dr. Brooke Bauer will discuss Catawba Women in a World of Transformation 1746-1840. Free and open to the public.
▪ “Cool Tools: Garden Gift Ideas” will be the topic for the First Friday in the Garden program, 11 a.m. Friday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Service Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club Christmas party, 7 p.m. Saturday, Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. DJ will be Tim Boggs. Barbecue provided by the club. Admission: free, members; $10, guests.
▪ York County Newcomers Club “Make It and Bake It” silent auction and buffet lunch, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at Hilton Garden Inn, 650 Tinsley Way, Rock Hill. Bidding opens at 11 a.m. Cost: $18. Reservations required. Call 508-397-2273 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com by Dec. 7.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill Chapter of Finley High School alumni, 5 p.m. Monday, Jackson’s Cafeteria, 1735 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. Details: 803-230-3325 or 704-232-0793.
