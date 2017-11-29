Fun things to do abound in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Jim Shore, a world renowned artist, will be ChristmasVille’s meet and greet, “Jim Shore: Coffee, Conversation, and Signing,” 10 a.m.-noon Friday at the Old Town Market Hall, 121 Caldwell St., Rock Hill. A native of York, Shore is best known for his Heartwood Creek collection, a line of folk-art inspired accessories. Items available for purchase. Guests can bring their own pieces for signing. Tickets: $20 per person in advance and include breakfast, and up to two signings per guest. No tickets at the door. Ticket holders will be entered in a door prize. Tickets available at christmasvillerockhill.com. Details: 803-326-3838.
▪ Rock Hill Christmas Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday on Oakland Avenue at Winthrop University and ends at Fountain Park on Main Street in the downtown. Details: 803-329-5649 or cityofrockhill.com.
▪ Fort Mill Christmas Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Tom Hall and Unity Street and ends at Walter Elisha Park. Organized by the town of Fort Mill. Details: 803-547-2116 or fortmillsc.gov.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Hickory Grove Christmas Parade begins at 3 p.m. Saturday near the old Oxford plant and travels down Wylie Avenue to the VFW building. Organized by the Hickory Grove Fire Department. Details: 803-925-2626.
▪ “A Story with Santa in the Garden,” 11:30 a.m. Saturday outside the Bigger House at Glencarin Garden, 725 Crest St., Rock Hill. Santa will read “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and visit with children to hear their Christmas wishes while parents take photos. Hot chocolate, cookies and children’s activities also be provided. Free and open to the public. Rain or shine. Story with Santa is coordinated by the Rock Hill Parks Foundation and is part of ChristmasVilleRockHill.com. Details: 803-329-5620.
▪ Second annual Sip and Shop Vendor Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Rock Hill Elks Lodge, 344 E. Main St., featuring vendors, a raffle basket and light refreshments.
▪ “Retrieving the Lamb,” a performed reading written by Judy Simpson Cook, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Fort Mill Community Playhouse, 220 Main St., Fort Mill. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students. Walk-ins welcome, but reservations suggested at fortmillplayhouse.org.
▪ Central City Optimist Club 33rd annual Senior Citizens Banquet, 2 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Building, 534 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. Free food, entertainment and gifts. Open to ages 62 and older. Reservations not required. Details: 803-327-0540 and 803-230-3325.
▪ Piedmont Folk Art Show and Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, St. Luke Methodist Church, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster. Silent auction, concessions and door prizes. Free admission. Artists are from the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama. Proceeds benefit the Lancaster County Council on Aging.
▪ Historic Brattonsville’s annual Christmas Candlelight Tours, 3-9 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 9 at the site on Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Historically dressed interpreters portray how the holidays were celebrated in the Carolina Piedmont during the 18th and 19th centuries. The event features visits from Father Christmas, live music of the era and hands-on activities for all ages. Historic demonstrations will be ongoing. Relax around the campfire and enjoy a warm beverage. Food prepared by Friends of Brattonsville will be available for purchase. The gift shop will be open. The site will be closed on event days until 3 p.m. Brattonsville Road will be closed 2:30-9:30 p.m. Follow detour signs.
▪ Richburg Christmas in the Park, 5 p.m. Sunday at Richburg Town Park featuring the Christmas tree lighting, Santa, refreshments and Christmas music.
▪ York County Choral Society performs Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” 4 p.m. Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, seniors age 65 and older; $5 students with ID.
▪ Clover Christmas Parade begins at 3 p.m. Sunday and goes through the downtown. Organized by the Greater Clover Chamber of Commerce. Details: 803-222-3312 or cloverchamber.org.
▪ Tirzah Christmas Parade begins at 3 p.m. Sunday on Tirzah Road between S.C. 5 and S.C. 161 in York. Details: 803-366-6682.
▪ Christmas in Olde York holiday tour of historic homes and sites, 3-7 p.m. Dec. 9-10 in York. Tickets available at YorkvilleHS.com until 2 p.m. Dec. 9 for $10 plus a processing. Tickets are $15 the day of the tour at Greater York Chamber of Commerce, 23 E. Liberty St. Tickets are good for both days.
Fundraisers
▪ Animal Adoption League Love Lights is 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Lakeview Acres pond on Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Rain date, Dec. 3. The Animal Adoption League will light a luminary in honor or in memory of a person or pet for a donation of $5 per luminary. An acknowledgment card will be sent for an additional $2 per luminary. Homemade baked goods and apple cider will be available. Details and to order: mynextpet.com/lovelights.
▪ Friends of the Del Webb Library Holiday Book Sale, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at Del Webb Library, 7614 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Members can shop at 9 a.m. Memberships, $15 individual and $25 family, will be sold at the door. Cash only. Refreshments served.
▪ Fort Mill High School Dance Team’s annual Breakfast With Santa with seating at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at the school. The event includes photos with Santa, breakfast, vendors, crafts and performance by Fort Mill High School Dance Team. Tickets: $12, adults; $8, children. Details and registration at eventbrite.com (Breakfast with Santa).
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will end the year with its annual food drive for PATH Food Bank in York. Hear Cottonwood at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, at S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road. Bring nonperishable food or monetary donations. Doors open at 6 p.m. and soup supper will be around 6:30 p.m. Details: allisoncreekbluegrass.com.
▪ Allison Creek Presbyterian Church Holiday Jazz Concert, featuring the David Pankey Trio, at 6 p.m. Dec. 9, at the church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Donations: $10, adults; $5, teens; age 12 and younger, free. Reclaimed wood items from the church’s historic properties will be for sale. Proceeds help with the upkeep of the historic properties at the church. Open to the public. Details: 803-366-1302.
York County Library
▪ The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free programs in November-December. Register online at events.yclibrary.org.
Christmas Signs Adult Craft, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. Learn how to make holiday signs. All supplies provided. Ages 18 and older. Register online or call 803-981-5845. Part of ChristmasVilleRockHill.com.
Genealogy Group 1, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. This small support group meets once a month to discuss our research, techniques, new sources. Adults, Limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.
Drop-In Craft Time, 2-4 p.m., Saturday. Create a do-it-yourself craft, while supplies last. Ages 11 and younger. No registration required.
Meetings
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. Dr. Brooke Bauer will discuss Catawba Women in a World of Transformation 1746-1840. Free and open to the public.
▪ “Cool Tools: Garden Gift Ideas” will be the topic for the First Friday in the Garden program, 11 a.m. Friday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Service Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mary’s Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road. Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. Katy Motsinger with the Homeless Teen Program at Children's Attention Home will speak. Members will assist the Salvation Army by ringing the bells at Newport Walmart Store Dec. 9 and prepare food Dec. 10 for the Plentiful Harvest Ministry at Covenant Presbyterian Church.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club Christmas party, 7 p.m. Saturday Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. DJ will be Tim Boggs. Barbecue provided by the club. Admission: free, members; $10, guests.
▪ York County Newcomers Club “Make It and Bake It” silent auction and buffet lunch, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at Hilton Garden Inn, 650 Tinsley Way, Rock Hill. Bidding opens at 11 a.m. Lunch: $18. Reservations required. Call 508-397-2273 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com by Dec. 7.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments