Fun things to do abound in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ “TAP Into the Arts,” an evening of visual and performing arts, sponsored by Rock Hill PRT and Area 11 Special Olympics, is 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at Carhartt Hall at The Cotton Factory, 300 Chatham Ave., Rock Hill. The show highlights visual and performing art from area adults with intellectual disabilities who participate in Rock Hill PRT’s therapeutic art programs. Artists will display their work. Select items will be for sale. The Rock Hill PRT Praise Dance Troupe will perform at 7 p.m. Free and open to the pbulic. Details: 803-329-5659 or wendy.waddle@cityofrockhill.com.
▪ Historic Brattonsville’s annual Christmas Candlelight Tours, 3-9 p.m. Saturday at the site on Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Historically dressed interpreters portray how the holidays were celebrated in the Carolina Piedmont during the 18th and 19th centuries. The event features visits from Father Christmas, live music of the era and hands-on activities for all ages. Historic demonstrations will be ongoing. Relax around the campfire and enjoy a warm beverage. Food prepared by Friends of Brattonsville will be available for purchase. The gift shop will be open. The site will be closed on event days until 3 p.m. Brattonsville Road will be closed 2:30-9:30 p.m. Follow detour signs.
▪ Breakfast with Santa, 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the York Recreation Center, 21 White Rose Lane. Tickets are $5 in advance ($6 at the door), and includes all you can eat pancakes and bacon and a picture with Santa.
Never miss a local story.
▪ York County Choral Society performs Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” 4 p.m. Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, seniors age 65 and older; $5 students with ID.
▪ Christmas in Olde York holiday tour of historic homes and sites, 3-7 p.m. Dec. 9-10 in York. Tickets available at YorkvilleHS.com until 2 p.m. Dec. 9 for $10, plus processing. Tickets are $15 the day of the tour at Greater York Chamber of Commerce, 23 E. Liberty St. Tickets are good for both days.
▪ “Winter Wonderland,” winter and holiday themed craft activities offered at Main Street Children’s Museum will be 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 15-30 at the museum, 133 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Recommended for ages 1-6. Play clothes suggested. Free with museum admission. General Admission: $6, children and adults and members and infants, free.
Christmas parades, tree lighting
▪ Richburg Christmas in the Park, 5 p.m. Sunday at Richburg Town Park featuring the Christmas tree lighting, Santa, refreshments and Christmas music.
▪ Clover Parade: 3 p.m. Sunday and goes through the downtown. Organized by the Greater Clover Chamber of Commerce. Details: 803-222-3312 or cloverchamber.org.
▪ Tirzah Parade: 3 p.m. Sunday on Tirzah Road between S.C. 5 and S.C. 161 in York. Details: 803-366-6682.
▪ York Parade: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and runs along Congress Street through the center of town. Organized by the Greater York Chamber of Commerce. Details: 803-684-2590 or greateryorkchamber.com.
▪ Fort Lawn Parade: 2 p.m. Saturday where U.S. 21 South starts, travels Main Street and ends at Municipal Drive. Organized by the town of Fort Lawn. Rain date is 3 p.m. Dec. 10. No entry fee. Details: 803-872-4724.
▪ Lancaster Parade: 6 p.m. Saturday and runs from Main Street at Springs Street through downtown to Williams Street. Organized by See Lancaster. This year’s theme is “Misfit Toys.” Lights are required.
▪ Richburg Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday at Old Richburg Road, travels Main Street and ends near the fire station. Organized by the Richburg Fire Department. Line up no later than 10:30 a.m. No entry fee. Details: 803-789-3636.
▪ Van Wyck Parade: noon Saturday near the post office, travels Old Hickory Road and finishes at the community center with a meet and greet with Santa Claus. The parade is sponsored by the Van Wyck Community Development Club. No entry fee. Line-up begins at 11 a.m. Details: 803-517-0775 or poglesby@comporium.net.
▪ Lake Wylie Boat Parade: The 29th annual “Lights on the Lake” Holiday Boat Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 by the docks of T-Bones on the Lake. Organized by the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce. Entry fees are $20 before Dec. 14, and $25 same-day. Details: 803-831-2827.
▪ Lowrys Parade: 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Community Center, goes into Lowrys and ends at the Community Center. Line-up begins at 11 a.m. Entrants must have a farm theme, horse-drawn vehicle or tractor. No registration or entry fee. Details: lowryschristmasparade.com.
Fundraisers
▪ Fort Mill High School Dance Team’s annual Breakfast With Santa with seating at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Saturday at the school. The event includes photos with Santa, breakfast, vendors, crafts and performance by Fort Mill High School Dance Team. Tickets: $12, adults; $8, children. Details and registration at eventbrite.com (Breakfast with Santa).
▪ Pancake Breakfast with Father Christmas, 8:30-11 a.m. Dec. 9, Camp Thunderbird dining hall, Lake Wylie. Sponsored by River Hills/Lake Wylie Lions Club. Detials: rhlwlions.org or call 704-614-3087.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will end the year with its annual food drive for PATH Food Bank in York. Hear Cottonwood at 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, at S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road, York. Bring nonperishable food or monetary donations. Doors open at 6 p.m. Soup supper served at 6:30 p.m. Details: allisoncreekbluegrass.com.
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre will reprise “Scrooge's Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Friday-Dec.9, Dec.14-16 and 3 p.m. Dec. 10 and 18 at the theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road, suite N (behind ROC Emporium). In Ken Jones' adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale, “A Christmas Carol,” the actors portray all the characters in this Christmas tradition. Tickets: $15, adult, $12, students and seniors, and $2 discount for matinees. Tickets: rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428. The theater also is a collection point for Toys for Happiness.
▪ Allison Creek Presbyterian Church Holiday Jazz Concert, featuring the David Pankey Trio, at 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Donations: $10, adults; $5, teens; age 12 and younger, free. Reclaimed wood items from the church’s historic properties will be for sale. Proceeds help with the upkeep of the historic properties at the church. Open to the public. Details: 803-366-1302.
Class
▪ South Carolina Legal Services hosts Pro Se Divorce Clinic, 2 p.m. Wednesday in conference room 201 at City Hall, 155 Johnston St., Rock Hill. No one admitted after 2 p.m. The clinic, conducted by an attorney, is for those who have been separated from their spouse for more than one year, have no minor children, have no property to divide and are seeking a divorce on the grounds of one year continuous separation only. You must know where your spouse resides in order to participate in this clinic. Registration is required at 803-327-9001 or 1-800-922-3853. To qualify, the person’s spouse must not be incarcerated and must live in York County, Chester, Lancaster County or Fairfield County. They must have lived in-county the last time they lived together. The wife must not have given birth to any children during the marriage.
York County Library
▪ The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free programs in December. Register online at events.yclibrary.org.
A Good Yarn Stitching Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday. Join the drop-in stitching group. Bring a lunch or snacks. All ages and skill levels welcome.
RHPD Got Game, 5-6:30 p.m. Monday. Board games, video games and other fun challenges with members of the Rock Hill Police Department. Ages 11-17. Register online or call 981-5830.
Twenty-Something Book Club, 5:30-6:30 Monday.
Tech Tuesdays - Tech Help Drop In, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday. Bring your computer or device or library staff members will demonstrate using library-owned equipment on a first-come basis.
An Evening with Children’s Author & Illustrator, Will Hillenbrand, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. As the author/illustrator of more than 50 children’s books, Hillenbrand uses a unique multimedia presentation designed to motivate the audience to create their own work and to discover the joy of books. Recommended for ages 7 to adult. No registration required. Seating is limited.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mary’s Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road. Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. Katy Motsinger with the Homeless Teen Program at Children's Attention Home will speak. Members will assist the Salvation Army by ringing the bells at Newport Walmart Store Dec. 9 and prepare food Dec. 10 for the Plentiful Harvest Ministry at Covenant Presbyterian Church.
▪ York County Newcomers Club “Make It and Bake It” silent auction and buffet lunch, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at Hilton Garden Inn, 650 Tinsley Way, Rock Hill. Bidding opens at 11 a.m. Lunch: $18. Reservations required. Call 508-397-2273 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com by Thursday.
Reunions
▪ Finley High School Class of 1964 annual Christmas dinner, 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Red Lobster in Pineville, N.C. All classmates are encouraged to attend. Details: 803-230-3325, 803-374-1090 or 704-661-7701.
Support groups
▪ Adult Enrichment Center of Rock Hill caregiver support group, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 359 Park Ave. Details: 803-327-7448.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments