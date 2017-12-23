Fun things to do abound in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

Special events
▪ Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in York 10th annual Lighted Village and Model Train display, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday in the John A. Farris Fellowship Hall, 323 N. Congress St. The display includes Pastor Charles Aurand’s 1959 Lionel train, a replica of the 1958 Lionel “girls pink train set,” a Southern Railroad Crescent Train and a Santa Fe Railroad passenger train. Lighted villages, including set once sold by Lionel, complete the display. Admission is a canned food item for PATH and Tender Hearts. Light refreshments served.
▪ Community Blood Center of the Carolinas and Park Ridge Baptist Church will host a blood drive, 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the church, 5099 Trotter Ridge Court, Rock Hill, in honor of Austin Blackwell, 2, of Rock Hill. Austin was diagnosed with liver cancer Nov. 14. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Call 803-366-3313 or visit ncdonor.com and enter sponsor code TeamAustin to make an appointment.
▪ Tom Burge Brass Ensemble performs 2:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Cultural Arts Center, 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster, with classical and contemporary music. The ensemble is led by Burge, trombonist with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, Low Brass instructor at Wingate University and host of WDAV 89.9’s “Sunday Evening” radio program. He is joined by other musicians from the orchestra. Selections range from Bach and Brahms to Fats Waller Jazz, Glenn Miller Swing, and present-day composer, Eric Ewazen. Admission is free. Details: 347-604-2197.
▪ Western York County of the NAACP annual Jubilee Day, 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at Mount Zion A.M.E. Zion Church, 4307 South S.C. 97, Hickory Grove. The Rev. Frankie L. Smith, pastor of Mount Zion, will speak at the celebration of the emancipation of African slaves.
▪ Bethel United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen opens 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at the church on Curtis Avenue. Open to the community. Donations accepted. The kitchen is open each Thursday through March.
▪ York County Opioid 2018 Summit, sponsored by All on Board Coalition, 2:30-5 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Magnolia Room at Laurel Creek. Eric Bedingfield, a former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, will speak. He lost his son to an overdose in 2015. Details: bnorwood@allonboard.org or 803-493-6950.
▪ Early-bird registration is open for the annual Joy of Gardening Symposium, Feb. 24, at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg. Allan Armitage, professor of horticulture emeritus from the University of Georgia and noted author/speaker, will discuss “Naked Ladies and Forget-Me-Nots: Tales from the Garden.” Early registration, which includes lunch, is $55. After Dec. 31, the cost is $65. Details: symposium.yorkmg.org/registration. To pay by mail, make checks payable to, Master Gardeners of York County, and send to: 11079 Caroline Acres Road, Fort Mill, SC 29707.
Fundraisers
▪ Sixth annual Joe Davis 5K and 10K Run for Recovery, 8 a.m. Jan. 6 at Walter Elisha Park, Fort Mill. Davis died from an accidental drug overdose and his family started the annual race. Register at joedavisrun.com. To be a sponsor, contact mhanna@keystoneyork.org. Proceeds to Keystone Substance Abuse Services.
▪ Ida Massey Federated Club of Chester fashion show is Jan. 29 to support the annual book award scholarship. To participate as a model, call 803-382-3912 or 803-324-5389.
Volunteers
▪ Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer training begins Jan. 8 online. Class training is Jan. 16, 23 and 30 and Feb. 2 and 13 at 454 Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Afternoon and evening classes are available. The 30-hour training is free. Volunteers must be 21 years old, and pass background and reference checks. Details: gal.sc.gov.
▪ Providence Care, a geriatric wellness system that offers palliative and hospice care, that serves York, Chester and Lancaster counties is in need of volunteers for companionship, pet therapy, office work, light housekeeping and other services. Detail: 803-818-6955 or Dhoward@Providencecanhelp.com.
Closings
▪ All York County libraries will be closed through Dec. 26 for Christmas and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
▪ City of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism facilities holiday schedules:
Cherry Park and Manchester Meadows will close 6 p.m. Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan 1.
The Rock Hill Tennis Center will be closed Dec. 24-26. Courts will close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Tennis courts are available for free at Confederate Park and Fewell Park.
The Giordana Velodrome closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31- Jan. 1
Novant Health BMX Supercross Track will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
Boyd Hill Center, Emmett Scott Center, Fewell Park and Northside Center closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
▪ York County offices closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. Recycling centers and the landfill closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
▪ Rock Hill city offices closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. Trash collection will be delayed by one day throughout the week. No change to Jan. 1 pick up.
▪ Clover, Fort Mill and York town offices closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.
Clinics
▪ US Soccer Referee entry level training and certification, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Hilton Garden in Rock Hill. Online preregistration is required at screferees.gameofficials.net. Referee candidates over age14 enroll in Course 22663, the Grade 8 class. Referee candidates between ages 11 and 13 enroll in Course 22664, the Grade 9 class. The cost is $80. Details: delaneys@comporium.net or 803-230-0582.
Reunions
▪ Former students of Hillcrest Elementary School, 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 250 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
Classes
▪ The National Alliance on Mental Health-Piedmont Tri County will have an 11-week Family-to-Family education program beginning 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. The free series is for caregivers and provides basic education about brain disorders and how to improved the lives of families with loved one’s living with mental illness. Class size limited to 20. Registration is required at namiptc@gmail.com or 803-610-8174.
