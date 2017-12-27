What’s happeningin York, Chester, and Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Community Blood Center of the Carolinas and Park Ridge Baptist Church blood drive, 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the church, 5099 Trotter Ridge Court, Rock Hill, in honor of Austin Blackwell, 2, of Rock Hill. Austin was diagnosed with liver cancer Nov. 14. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Call 803-366-3313 or visit ncdonor.com and enter sponsor code TeamAustin to make an appointment.
▪ Abiding Presence Lutheran Church 10th annual Lighted Village and Model Train display, 4-8 p.m. through Saturday in the John A. Farris Fellowship Hall, 323 N. Congress St., York. The display includes Pastor Charles Aurand’s 1959 Lionel train, a replica of the 1958 Lionel “girls pink train set,” a Southern Railroad Crescent Train and a Santa Fe Railroad passenger train. Lighted villages, including set once sold by Lionel, complete the display. Admission is a canned food item for PATH and Tender Hearts. Light refreshments served.
▪ Tom Burge Brass Ensemble performs 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Cultural Arts Center, 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster, with classical and contemporary music. The ensemble is led by Burge, trombonist with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, Low Brass instructor at Wingate University and host of WDAV 89.9’s “Sunday Evening” radio program. He is joined by other musicians from the orchestra. Selections range from Bach and Brahms to Fats Waller Jazz, Glenn Miller Swing, and present-day composer, Eric Ewazen. Admission is free. Details: 347-604-2197.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Western York County of the NAACP annual Jubilee Day, 10 a.m. Monday at Mount Zion A.M.E. Zion Church, 4307 S. S.C. 97, Hickory Grove. The Rev. Frankie L. Smith, pastor of Mount Zion, will speak at the celebration of the emancipation of African slaves.
▪ Bethel United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen opens 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at the church on Curtis Avenue. Open to the community. Donations accepted. The kitchen is open Thursdays through March.
Fundraisers
▪ Sixth annual Joe Davis 5K and 10K Run for Recovery, 8 a.m. Jan. 6 at Walter Elisha Park, Fort Mill. Davis died from an accidental drug overdose and his family started the annual race. Register at joedavisrun.com. To be a sponsor, contact mhanna@keystoneyork.org. Proceeds to Keystone Substance Abuse Services.
Entertainment
▪ Chester Little Theatre will perform A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters,” Friday Dec. 29 at the for Russell and Co. restaurant, 129-133 Gadsden St. The theatre’s re-launch and fundraiser begins at 7:30 p.m. with coffee and dessert followed by the show. Tickets: $15. Seating is limited. Reservations required by calling 803-377-1101.
▪ Sterling Lodge No. 344 and Living Beauty Temple No. 709 New Year’s Eve Dance, 7:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Dec. 31. Donation: $10 and includes party favors and champagne sip.
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass resumes Jan. 4 with The King James Boys, 7 p.m. at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road. Doors open 6 p.m. with food service at 6:30 p.m. Free and open to the community.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Music Club, 4 p.m. Jan. 11 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave.. Cantor Elias Roochvarg, accompanied by Monty Bennett, will present songs from the three Abrahamic Faiths. Free and open to the public.
Meetings
▪ “What’s New in Redbuds” will be the topic for the First Friday in the Garden program, 11 a.m. Jan. 5, at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
Auditions
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for its March production, “The Savannah Sipping Society,” is 7 p.m. Jan. 3-4 at Fort Mill Community Playhouse, 220 Main St. The play runs March 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. Roles are available for four females playing age 50-plus. Headshot and resume is appreciated, but not required. Auditions will consist of cold readings. Rehearsals begin Jan. 21. Details: fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.
Volunteers
▪ Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer training begins Jan. 8 online. Class training is Jan. 16, 23 and 30 and Feb. 2 and 13 at 454 Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Afternoon and evening classes are available. The 30-hour training is free. Volunteers must be 21 years old, and pass background and reference checks. Details: gal.sc.gov.
▪ Providence Care, a geriatric wellness system that offers palliative and hospice care, that serves York, Chester and Lancaster counties is in need of volunteers for companionship, pet therapy, office work, light housekeeping and other services. Detail: 803-818-6955 or Dhoward@Providencecanhelp.com.
Closings
▪ All York County libraries will be closed Monday for New Year’s Day.
▪ City of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism facilities holiday schedules:
Cherry Park and Manchester Meadows will close 6 p.m. Sunday-Monday.
Rock Hill Tennis Center will close at 4 p.m. Sunday-Monday. Tennis courts are available for free at Confederate Park and Fewell Park.
The Giordana Velodrome will be closed Sunday-Monday.
Novant Health BMX Supercross Track will be closed Sunday-Monday.
Boyd Hill Center, Emmett Scott Center, Fewell Park and Northside Center closed Sunday-Monday.
▪ York County offices closed Monday. Recycling centers and the landfill closed.
▪ Rock Hill city offices closed Monday. No change to Monday pick up.
▪ Clover, Fort Mill and York town offices closed Monday.
Clinics
▪ US Soccer Referee entry level training and certification, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 7 at Hilton Garden in Rock Hill. Online preregistration is required at screferees.gameofficials.net. Referee candidates older than age14 enroll in Course 22663, Grade 8 class. Referee candidates ages 11-13 enroll in Course 22664, Grade 9 class. The cost is $80. Details: delaneys@comporium.net or 803-230-0582.
Reunions
▪ Former students of Hillcrest Elementary School, 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 250 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
Classes
▪ National Alliance on Mental Health-Piedmont Tri County’s 11-week Family-to-Family education program begins 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. The free series is for caregivers and provides basic education about brain disorders and how to improved the lives of families with loved one’s living with mental illness. Class size limited to 20. Registration is required at namiptc@gmail.com or 803-610-8174.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments