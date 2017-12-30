What’s happening in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Tom Burge Brass Ensemble performs 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Cultural Arts Center, 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster, with classical and contemporary music. The ensemble is led by Burge, trombonist with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, Low Brass instructor at Wingate University and host of WDAV 89.9’s “Sunday Evening” radio program. He is joined by other musicians from the orchestra. Selections range from Bach and Brahms to Fats Waller Jazz, Glenn Miller Swing, and present-day composer, Eric Ewazen. Admission is free. Details: 347-604-2197.
▪ The Rock Hill branch of the NAACP presents its annual Emancipation Proclamation Service, noon Monday at New Covenant Church, 358 Hampton St., Rock Hill. The focus of this years event is on the history and impact of the emancipation proclamation upon present day society. There will be a question-and-answer portion. Open to the community. Details: Facebook.com/rockhillready.
▪ Western York County of the NAACP annual Jubilee Day, 10 a.m. Monday at Mount Zion A.M.E. Zion Church, 4307 S. S.C. 97, Hickory Grove. The Rev. Frankie L. Smith, pastor of Mount Zion, will speak at the celebration of the emancipation of African slaves.
▪ Bethel United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen opens 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church on Curtis Avenue. Open to the community. Donations accepted. The kitchen is open Thursdays through March.
▪ VFW Post 3746 will host a Cherokee Casino bus trip Friday. The bus will leave at 7 p.m. from the Kmart parking lot on Cherry Road, Rock Hill, and return at 8 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $40. A $25 credit will be issued at the casino. Reservations: 803-366-1910.
▪ The community affair of processing and preserving whole hogs will be demonstrated 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 13 at Hog Butchering Day at Historic Brattonsville, McConnells. Period dressed interpreters will be rendering lard, making sausages and preserving pork using salt. Modern-day foodies can watch head cheese being prepared and learn how to use pig bladders in food preservation. Children can make hog bristle brushes to paint with and other wintertime farm activities. Local barbecue will be for sale. Admission: adult, $8; senior, $7; ages 4-17, $5. Detail: chmuseums.org/brattonsville.
Fundraisers
▪ Sixth annual Joe Davis 5K and 10K Run for Recovery, 8 a.m. Saturday at Walter Elisha Park, Fort Mill. Davis died from an accidental drug overdose and his family started the annual race. Register at joedavisrun.com. To be a sponsor, contact mhanna@keystoneyork.org. Proceeds to Keystone Substance Abuse Services.
Entertainment
▪ Sterling Lodge No. 344 and Living Beauty Temple No. 709 New Year’s Eve Dance, 7:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Sunday. Donation: $10 and includes party favors and champagne sip.
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass resumes Thursday with The King James Boys, 7 p.m. at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road. Doors open 6 p.m. with food service at 6:30 p.m. Free and open to the community.
▪ Four Freshmen will perform 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at Clover School District Auditorium, S.C. 55. The group formed 62 years ago but the legendary sound continues on with new voices and vitality and true mastery of harmony. Tickets, $15. Reserve at 803-222-8018.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s “Winter Blast Party,” 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road. Dennis Hydrick will emcee. Members are providing a pot luck for the food table. Members, $3; guests, $7.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club, 4 p.m. Jan. 11 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave. Cantor Elias Roochvarg, accompanied by Monty Bennett, will present songs from the three Abrahamic faiths. Free and open to the public.
▪ Woman’s Club of Rock Hill seeks vendors for “A Wedding Fair to Remember,” 1-5 p.m. Feb. 25 at the historic clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave., Rock Hill. Interested wedding suppliers (stationery, clothing, flowers, hair, jewelry, cakes) call 803-371-0835 or email sewsmith2003@yahoo.com.
Meetings
▪ “What’s New in Redbuds” is the topic for First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
Auditions
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for its March production, “The Savannah Sipping Society,” is 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday at Fort Mill Community Playhouse, 220 Main St. The play runs March 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. Roles are available for four females playing age 50-plus. Headshot and resume is appreciated, but not required. Auditions will consist of cold readings. Rehearsals begin Jan. 21. Details: fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.
Volunteers
▪ Hospice & Community Care will offer a one-day volunteer training session 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Hospice & Community Care Campus, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Volunteers offer companionship to patients, provide customer service at the resale shops, serve in the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, knit Prayer Shawls, help with fundraisers and community education with flexible schedules. Register at 803-329-1500 or 803-895-2273. Free and open to the community.
▪ Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer training begins Jan. 8 online. Class training is Jan. 16, 23 and 30 and Feb. 2 and 13 at 454 Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Afternoon and evening classes are available. The 30-hour training is free. Volunteers must be 21 years old, and pass background and reference checks. Details: gal.sc.gov.
Closings
▪ All York County libraries will be closed Monday for New Year’s Day.
▪ City of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism facilities holiday schedules:
Cherry Park and Manchester Meadows will close 6 p.m. Sunday-Monday.
Rock Hill Tennis Center will close at 4 p.m. Sunday-Monday. Tennis courts are available for free at Confederate Park and Fewell Park.
The Giordana Velodrome will be closed Sunday-Monday.
Novant Health BMX Supercross Track will be closed Sunday-Monday.
Boyd Hill Center, Emmett Scott Center, Fewell Park and Northside Center closed Sunday-Monday.
▪ York County offices closed Monday. Recycling centers and the landfill closed.
▪ Rock Hill and Lancaster city offices closed Monday.
▪ Clover, Fort Mill and York town offices closed Monday.
Clinics
▪ US Soccer Referee entry level training and certification, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 7 at Hilton Garden in Rock Hill. Online preregistration is required at screferees.gameofficials.net. Referee candidates older than age14 enroll in Course 22663, Grade 8 class. Referee candidates ages 11-13 enroll in Course 22664, Grade 9 class. Cost, $80. Details: delaneys@comporium.net or 803-230-0582.
Reunions
▪ Former students of Hillcrest Elementary School, 6 p.m. Friday at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 250 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
Classes
▪ National Alliance on Mental Health-Piedmont Tri County’s 11-week Family-to-Family education program begins 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. The free series is for caregivers and provides basic education about brain disorders and how to improved the lives of families with loved one’s living with mental illness. Class size limited to 20. Registration is required at namiptc@gmail.com or 803-610-8174.
Support groups
▪ Adult Enrichment Center of Rock Hill caregiver support group, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 359 Park Ave. Details: 803-327-7448.
