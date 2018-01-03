What’s happening in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties

Special events
▪ Bethel United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen opens 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church on Curtis Avenue. Open to the community. Donations accepted. The kitchen is open Thursdays through March.
▪ VFW Post 3746 will host a Cherokee Casino bus trip Friday. The bus will leave at 7 p.m. from the Kmart parking lot on Cherry Road, Rock Hill, and return at 8 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $40. A $25 credit will be issued at the casino. Reservations: 803-366-1910.
▪ Artist reception, 6-8 p.m. Friday at Gallery 120, 120 Bethel St., Clover. The gallery also is seeking artists to submit work for the 2019 exibition season. Details: gallery120@cloversc.org.
▪ Temple Solel will have it inaugural Community Shabbat Jan. 12 at Blooming Einsteins, 2752 Pleasant Road, suite 103, Fort Mill. The casual gathering begins at 7 p.m., followed by a Shabbat Service led by Jewish Musical group The Ruach. Free and open to the public. The event is supported by local business owners and the 2018 Impact & Innovation Fund provided by the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte. Details: templesolelsc.org or 803-619-9707.
Fundraisers
▪ Sixth annual Joe Davis 5K and 10K Run for Recovery, 8 a.m. Saturday at Walter Elisha Park, Fort Mill. Davis died from an accidental drug overdose and his family started the annual race. Register at joedavisrun.com. To be a sponsor, contact mhanna@keystoneyork.org. Proceeds to Keystone Substance Abuse Services.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass resumes with The King James Boys, 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road. Doors open 6 p.m. with food service at 6:30 p.m. Free and open to the community.
▪ Free community bingo, 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at Sharon United Methodist Church, 3001 Shannon St., Sharon. Free refreshments. RSVP: 803-517-2021.
▪ Four Freshmen perform 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at Clover School District Auditorium, S.C. 55. The group formed 62 years ago, but the legendary sound continues on with new voices and mastery of harmony. Tickets, $15. Reserve at 803-222-8018.
▪ Carolina Promenades, a Western-style square dance club free open house, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 14 at Flint Hill School House, 269 Flint Hill Road, Fort Mill. The group offers square dancing and line dancing. No experience necessary. Details: jim_melburns@comporium.net.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s “Winter Blast Party,” 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road. Dennis Hydrick will emcee. Members are providing a pot luck for the food table. Members, $3; guests, $7.
▪ Newcomers luncheon 11:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at Shore Club at Tega Cay Golf and Conference Center, 15083 Molokai Drive. York County Councilman Michael Johnson will speak. There also will be a surprise musical event. Lunch includes a choice of quiches, fresh fruit and desserts. Gluten free and vegetarian options available. Cost, $16. RSVP: 508-397-2273 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club, 4 p.m. Jan. 11 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave. Cantor Elias Roochvarg, accompanied by Monty Bennett, will present “Great Songs from the three Abrahamic faiths.” Free and open to the public.
▪ Woman’s Club of Rock Hill seeks vendors for “A Wedding Fair to Remember,” 1-5 p.m. Feb. 25 at the historic clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave., Rock Hill. Interested wedding suppliers (stationery, clothing, flowers, hair, jewelry, cakes) call 803-371-0835 or email sewsmith2003@yahoo.com.
Meetings
▪ “What’s New in Redbuds” is the topic for First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Greater York Chamber of Commerce.
Auditions
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for its March production, “The Savannah Sipping Society,” is 7 p.m. Thursday at Fort Mill Community Playhouse, 220 Main St. The play runs March 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. Roles are available for four females playing age 50-plus. Headshot and resume is appreciated, but not required. Auditions will consist of cold readings. Rehearsals begin Jan. 21. Details: fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.
Volunteers
▪ Hospice & Community Care will offer a one-day volunteer training session 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Hospice & Community Care Campus, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Volunteers offer companionship to patients, provide customer service at the resale shops, serve in the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, knit Prayer Shawls, help with fundraisers and community education with flexible schedules. Free and open to the community. Register at 803-329-1500 or 803-895-2273.
Clinics
▪ US Soccer Referee entry level training and certification, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Hilton Garden in Rock Hill. Online registration is required at screferees.gameofficials.net. Referee candidates older than age 14 enroll in Course 22663, Grade 8 class. Referee candidates ages 11-13 enroll in Course 22664, Grade 9 class. Cost, $80. Details: delaneys@comporium.net or 803-230-0582.
Reunions
▪ Former students of Hillcrest Elementary School, 6 p.m. Friday at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 250 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959 lunch and fellowship, 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.
Classes
▪ National Alliance on Mental Health-Piedmont Tri County’s 11-week Family-to-Family education program begins 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. The free series is for caregivers and provides basic education about brain disorders and how to improved the lives of families with loved one’s living with mental illness. Class size limited to 20. Registration is required at namiptc@gmail.com or 803-610-8174.
Support groups
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the community room at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Susan Calahan of Hospice and Community Care will speak. Details: 803-328-5587.
