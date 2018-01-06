Fun things to do abound in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

Special events
▪ Temple Solel will have it inaugural Community Shabbat Jan. 12 at Blooming Einsteins, 2752 Pleasant Road, suite 103, Fort Mill. The casual gathering begins at 7 p.m., followed by a Shabbat Service led by Jewish Musical group The Ruach. Free and open to the public. The event is supported by local business owners and the 2018 Impact & Innovation Fund provided by the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte. Details: templesolelsc.org or 803-619-9707.
▪ The community affair of processing and preserving whole hogs will be demonstrated 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 13 at Hog Butchering Day at Historic Brattonsville, McConnells. Period dressed interpreters will be rendering lard, making sausages and preserving pork using salt. Modern-day foodies can watch head cheese being prepared and learn how to use pig bladders in food preservation. Children can make hog bristle brushes to paint with and other wintertime farm activities. Local barbecue will be for sale. Admission: adult, $8; senior, $7; ages 4-17, $5. Detail: chmuseums.org/brattonsville.
▪ York County Opioid 2018 Summit, sponsored by All on Board Coalition, 2:30-5 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Magnolia Room at Laurel Creek. Eric Bedingfield, a former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, will speak. He lost his son to an overdose in 2015. Details: bnorwood@allonboard.org or 803-493-6950.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Bethel United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen, 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church on Curtis Avenue. Open to the community. Donations accepted. The kitchen is open Thursdays through March.
Fundraisers
▪ Haven Men’s Shelter 11th annual Super Bowl Party and fundraiser, Feb. 4 at the Magnolia Room at Laurel Creek, 4017 Laurel Creek Drive, Rock Hill. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event include multiple television screens, open bar, oysters and tailgate fare. Tickets: $60 in advance; $65 at the door. For tickets: thehavenmensshelter.org or 803-328-0052.
Entertainment
▪ Free community bingo, 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sharon United Methodist Church, 3001 Shannon St., Sharon. Free refreshments. RSVP: 803-517-2021.
▪ Four Freshmen perform 8 p.m. Thursday at Clover School District Auditorium, S.C. 55. The group formed 62 years ago, but the legendary sound continues on with new voices and mastery of harmony. Tickets, $15. Reserve at 803-222-8018.
▪ Carolina Promenades, a Western-style square dance club free open house, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 14 at Flint Hill School House, 269 Flint Hill Road, Fort Mill. The group offers square dancing and line dancing. No experience necessary. Details: jim_melburns@comporium.net.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Shag Club 2018 Kick-off Party, 8 p.m. Jan 20 at Celebrations, inside the Ramada Inn on North Cherry Road. Wear your team’s favorite colors. Cost: $3, members and $5, guests. Dee jay is Roger Holcomb. There will be free shooters and 50/50 drawing. Details: 803-517-1859, fmmac@comporium.net or RockhillshagClub.com.
▪ Newcomers Club of York County luncheon 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Shore Club at Tega Cay Golf and Conference Center, 15083 Molokai Drive. York County Councilman Michael Johnson will speak. There also will be a surprise musical event. Lunch includes a choice of quiches, fresh fruit and desserts. Gluten free and vegetarian options available. Cost, $16. RSVP: 508-397-2273 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
▪ Newcomers of York County and Historic Rock Hill host Ladies Social Event, Jan. 18 at White Home in Rock Hill. The event includes lunch, games and socializing with baskets to bid on. Cost: $25. Reservations at 508-397-2263 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club, 4 p.m. Thursday at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave. Cantor Elias Roochvarg, accompanied by Monty Bennett, will present “Great Songs from the three Abrahamic faiths.” Free and open to the public.
Meetings
▪ National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson’s Cafeteria. Business meeting begins at noon.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at Greater York Chamber of Commerce.
Tax assistance
▪ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program will open at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center for free tax-preparation assistance. Volunteers are I.R.S. certified and trained by the SC and NC Department of Revenues. Volunteers will electronically file federal and states income tax returns. It is fast, accurate and secure.
Site locations:
Rock Hill City Hall on the first floor in the Wellness Center, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday Jan. 29-April 16. No return started after 4 p.m.
▪ Winthrop University in the DiGiorgio Center second floor, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 2-March 30.
▪ York Technical College in Building A, second floor computer lab, 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday Jan.30-April 12 and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 3-April 14.
Saturdays in February:
▪ Rock Hill Galleria at 2301 Dave Lyle Boulevard, Rock Hill, 10 a.m.-4 p.m, Feb. 3.
▪ Leroy Springs Recreation Complex, 971 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill, and Clover Public Library, 107 Knox St., 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Feb. 3, 10 and 17.
Bring current year’s tax forms, W-2 and 1099s. Information regarding other income. Information for all deductions/credits. A copy of last year’s tax return. Proof of account for direct deposit of refund (voided check). Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification cards for you, spouse and dependents. Proof of identification for yourself and spouse.
Veterans assistance
▪ Free legal clinic on wills for South Carolina veterans, military members and their spouses is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 13 at American Legion Post 34, 524 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. Nine South Carolina Guard attorneys and other local attorney will assist. Schedule an appointment at jennifer.soldano@sg.sc.gov. Registration is not required. Walk-in welcome.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959 lunch and fellowship, 1 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.
Work program
▪ Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting ages 17-24 for its work program. All applicants must qualify, be out of school and willing to work for 7 1/2 weeks. They may earn up to $1,600 tax free and gain permanent employment. Details: 803-366-5302, 803-372-7002, 803-372-9869 or stop by the office, 546 S. Cherry Road, suite C, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Support groups
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the community room at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Susan Calahan of Hospice and Community Care will speak. Details: 803-328-5587.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Comments