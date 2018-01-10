Fun things to do abound in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

Special events
▪ York’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade with hometown basketball star and author Ivory Latta as grand marshal is at 1 p.m. Saturday on Congress Street in York. The parade, sponsored by the NAACP, has run yearly since 1981. It features several area bands including York, Clover and York Preparatory high schools, and other bands from around South Carolina and North Carolina. The parade will give a special tribute to Jefferson High School with a float and entry. Jefferson was York’s high school for blacks before integration. Groups can enter the parade through Saturday morning. Cost is $50. Details: nflproductions@hotmail.com or 704-813-6617.
▪ The community affair of processing and preserving whole hogs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Hog Butchering Day at Historic Brattonsville, McConnells. Period dressed interpreters will be rendering lard, making sausages and preserving pork using salt. Modern-day foodies can watch head cheese being prepared and learn how to use pig bladders in food preservation. Children can make hog bristle brushes to paint with and other wintertime farm activities. Local barbecue will be for sale. Admission: adult, $8; senior, $7; ages 4-17, $5. Detail: chmuseums.org/brattonsville.
▪ Chester County’s Martin Luther King celebration begins with the MLK Parade, 3 p.m. Sunday. A Youth on Parade service for ages 9-21 is 6 p.m. Sunday at Christian Home Baptist Church. Speakers are the Revs. Dimaygnaoye Smith and Rev Daryl Cunningham. The MKL Memorial Service is 6:30 p.m. Monday at Mt. Do-Well Baptist Church with the Rev. Titus Thorn.
Never miss a local story.
▪ The Arts Council of York County’s 40th Anniversary Celebration – That ’70s Gala – is 7:30-10:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Chunky Daddy will perform. There will be an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. Guests are encouraged to wear disco outfits. Advance tickets purchased by Friday are $50, members and $60, non-members. After Friday, all tickets are $70. Available online at yorkcountyarts.org or 803-328-2787. Sponsorships available. Proceeds go to arts council projects, grants and education.
▪ “Piedmont Perspectives: Artwork by the Catawba River Art Guild” opens Jan. 20 in the Museum of York County’s Springs Gallery. Representing 24 artists, the exhibition features paintings, sculpture, photography, paper collage and jewelry.Guild members will talk with the public and participate in the annual “Come Draw with Me,” 10 a.m.-noon. Bring a sketch pad and pencils. The Carolina Raptor Center will be on site with avian artist, Diaval the Raven. The exhibit runs through May 12. Admission: $8, adults; $7, seniors; $5, youth; free to members and age 3 and younger. Details: 803-329-2121 or chmuseums.org/myco/.
Fundraisers
▪ Haven Men’s Shelter 11th annual Super Bowl Party and fundraiser, Feb. 4 at Magnolia Room at Laurel Creek, 4017 Laurel Creek Drive, Rock Hill. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event include multiple television screens, open bar, oysters and tailgate fare. Tickets: $60 in advance; $65 at the door. For tickets: thehavenmensshelter.org or 803-328-0052.
Entertainment
▪ Carolina Promenades, a Western-style square dance club free open house, 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Flint Hill School House, 269 Flint Hill Road, Fort Mill. The group offers square dancing and line dancing. No experience necessary. Details: jim_melburns@comporium.net.
Clubs
▪ York County Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Susie Braund will present her trunk show, “A View of a Quilter and Her Quilts from 1950 to 2017.”
▪ Newcomers of York County and Historic Rock Hill host Ladies Social Event, Jan. 18 at White Home in Rock Hill. The event includes lunch, games and socializing with baskets to bid on. Cost: $25. Reservations due by Thursday at 508-397-2263 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
Meetings
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at Greater York Chamber of Commerce.
Tax assistance
▪ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program will open at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center for free tax-preparation assistance. Volunteers are I.R.S. certified and trained by the SC and NC Department of Revenues. Volunteers will electronically file federal and states income tax returns. It is fast, accurate and secure.
Site locations:
Rock Hill City Hall on the first floor in the Wellness Center, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday Jan. 29-April 16. No return started after 4 p.m.
▪ Winthrop University in the DiGiorgio Center second floor, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 2-March 30.
▪ York Technical College in Building A, second floor computer lab, 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday Jan.30-April 12 and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 3-April 14.
Saturdays in February:
▪ Rock Hill Galleria at 2301 Dave Lyle Boulevard, Rock Hill, 10 a.m.-4 p.m, Feb. 3.
▪ Leroy Springs Recreation Complex, 971 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill, and Clover Public Library, 107 Knox St., 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Feb. 3, 10 and 17.
Bring current year’s tax forms, W-2 and 1099s. Information regarding other income. Information for all deductions/credits. A copy of last year’s tax return. Proof of account for direct deposit of refund (voided check). Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification cards for you, spouse and dependents. Proof of identification for yourself and spouse.
Seminars
▪ The Museum of York County will host a series of seminars that focus on the region’s 600 million year geologic history. “Carolina Piedmont through Time” is a trio of seminars led by Steve Fields, the museum’s curator of natural history. Seminars are 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23, “From the Depths of the Earth and Ocean;” Feb. 20, “Big Times – Dinosaurs and their Kin;” and March 20, “Rise and Teigh of the Mammals.” Suited for age 12 and older. Cost for three seminars: $15, members, volunteers, students with ID, and $25 non-members. Registration required at scheduler@chmuseums.org or 803-981-9182. Seminar includes a signed copy of Dr. Steve Fields’ book, “In Your Nature.”
Recreation
▪ Rivals Baseball of Fort Mill pre-season Prep Camp, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 27 at Nation Ford High School Baseball Field, Fort Mill. Open to age 13 and older. Cost is $75 and will feature a scrimmage in the afternoon. The camp will feature former professional baseball players from the area as guest instructors.
Veterans assistance
▪ Free legal clinic on wills for South Carolina veterans, military members and their spouses is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 34, 524 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. Nine South Carolina Guard attorneys and other local attorney will assist. Schedule an appointment at jennifer.soldano@sg.sc.gov. Registration is not required. Walk-in welcome.
▪ Agape Hospice is seeking volunteers to share time with patients, office work and other tasks. Details: 803-517-2021 or kaylee@agapehospice.com.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School Class of 1968 50th reunion, April 20-21. Details: rhhs1968.com/index.cfm.
Work program
▪ Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting ages 17-24 for its work program. All applicants must qualify, be out of school and willing to work for 7 1/2 weeks. They may earn up to $1,600 tax free and gain permanent employment. Details: 803-366-5302, 803-372-7002, 803-372-9869 or stop by the office, 546 S. Cherry Road, suite C, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Support groups
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the community room at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Susan Calahan of Hospice and Community Care will speak. Details: 803-328-5587.
▪ Scleroderma support group meeting, 6 p.m. March 15 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill. Details: piedmontsuptgrp@yahoo.com or 803-802-9332.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews@heraldonline.com or 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Comments