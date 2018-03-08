Things to do in York, Lancaster, Chester

Special events
▪ Patchwork Tales Storytelling Festival Community Concert, 7-9:15 p.m. Friday at Dutchman Creek Middle School Auditorium in Rock Hill. Two nationally-celebrated storytellers take the stage as Andy Offutt Irwin brings hilarious and heart-filled stories and songs, while legendary four-time Grammy Award-winner David Holt shares traditional music and memorable stories from his career of over three decades. Pre-concert music played in the lobby by folk musician and recording artist Charles Pettee. Recordings and other merchandise will be available for purchase. For ages 7 to adult. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by the York County Library and Friends of the York County Library. Details: patchworktales.org.
▪ “Harry Potter Science Saturday,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at The Museum of York County, 4621 Mt. Gallant Road, Rock Hill. The annual family-friendly event includes muggles and wizards participating in activities such as astronomy lesson in the planetarium, testing of logic skills by solving the Sphinx’s riddles, and instruction on safety around wild muggle animals - a spin on the Care of Magical Creatures classes. The Winthrop University Chemistry Club will be on site making “potions.” The Museum Guild will have refreshments and goodies, such as Butterbeer and Chocolate Frogs, for cash-only `sales. Free with museum admission. Detail: chmuseums.org/myco/.
Fundraisers
▪ “Be Irish for a Night,” 24th annual fundraiser for Pilgrims’ Inn, 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday at St. Anne’s School Community Center, 1694 Bird St., Rock Hill. The event includes a corned beef and cabbage dinner, homemade Irish soda bread and desserts, beer, wine, soft drinks and coffee, silent and live auctions, Irish dancers, music and dancing. Donations: $40 ($30 tax deductible). For tickets, call 803-327- 4227 or write Pilgrims’ Inn, P.O. Box 11328, Rock Hill, SC 29731. Sponsorships available: lisamalisonbarrett@gmail.com or 803-431-8865.
▪ Winthrop Universities Student Veterans Organization and the counseling center are hosting a free Hero Run 5K, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill. The event is free and families are welcome. Come dressed as your favorite super hero to honor local heroes. There will be vendors, an art reveal by Micheal Petersheim and more. Visit signupgenius.com.
Meetings
▪ Western York County of the NAACP youth council, 9 a.m. Saturday; adult meeting, 6 p.m. March 15, both at the York Chamber of Commerce.
▪ Carolinas Accordions Group, noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Jonathan's Restaurant, 10630 Independence Pointe Blvd, Matthews. Open to the public. Food and drinks available for purchase. Details: 863-287-1649
▪ York County Genealogical and Historical Society, 3 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of Olivet Presbyterian Church, 159 Church St., McConnells. Wade Fairey, founder of “Roots and Recall,” a web site which began in York County and has expanded state-wide, will speak. The property-based program allows users to search for information available on historic homes, buildings, and family histories. Open to the public.
▪ York County Marine Corp League's local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517-7253.
Volunteers
▪ Rock Hill Youth Council Youth Service Day is noon-4 p.m. March 17. Any group of teens such as school clubs, church youth groups, scouts, are invited to participate. Teams will meet at Cherry Park Open Shelter at noon for a kick-off celebration with free food, music and free T-shirts. Groups are responsible for organizing their own service project. Register by calling 803-329-5625.
Clubs
▪ York County Newcomers Club, 11:30 a.m. March 14 at Palmetto Room in Rock Hill with a cooking demonstration by Chef Tony and general manager and chef of Five & Dine and The Fish Market Selena Kelemen. Lunch: $15. Reservations are required. RSVP 508-397-2273 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com by 10 p.m. Thursday.
Seminar
▪ A class for those who want to take the Private (Pesticide) Applicator License Exam will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 20 at the York County Extension Office, 120 N. Congress St., York. Certified private applicators, as defined by federal law, are private property owners or their employees who apply restricted-use pesticides to their own property to produce agricultural commodities, or on associated non-cropland. This includes farms, ranches, greenhouses, nurseries and forests. Registration due March 16. Cost: $100 fee, payable by cash or check, includes lunch. Notify the Clemson Extension office of dietary restrictions. To register call Paul Thompson at 803-684-9919, ext. 112 or pthmpsn@clemson.edu, or online at the Clemson Marketplace (click on York County Cooperative Extension).
York County Library
▪ The York County Library in Rock Hill offers the following free program:
▪ Jules & Verne’s Excellent Adventure by Madcap Puppets, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Jules challenges Verne to a race around the world, and when the first one back gets the treehouse, the real adventure begins. This event is a part of patchworktales.org. All ages. No registration required.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass presents RDR Bluegrass Band, 7 p.m. March 15 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church on S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m. with food service at 6:30. Free and open to the public.
▪ 2018 Southern Sound Series will host Mark O’Connor and his family band, 7:30 p.m. March 17 at McCelvey Center’s Lowry Family Theatre in York. O’Conner is a three-time Grammy Award winner. O’Connor has appeared on hundreds of commercial country albums and collaborated with Johnny Cash, Wynton Marsalis, Dolly Parton and Yo-Yo Ma. The band features his son Forrest, daughter-in-law Kate and wife Maggie, Joe Smart and Geoff Saunders. Tickets: $25-$40. Available at chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959, 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
Support groups
▪ Scleroderma support group meeting, 6 p.m. March 15 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill. Details: piedmontsuptgrp@yahoo.com or 803-802-9332.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s support group, 1:30 p.m. March 21, in the community room at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Kelly Luedtke will discuss new methods in Deep Brain Stimulation. Open to all patients and caregivers. Light refreshments. Details: 803-328-5587.
